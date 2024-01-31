Does the new car number plate still matter?

Driving one of the first brand new cars on a new number plate straight after the plate change used to be a source of great pleasure for any UK car buyers lucky enough to do it. But is the plate change still a big thing in 2024?

The introduction of the current number plate system came in 2001 but we’ve been changing plates every March and September since 1999. The launch of the new plate is still a big event for car manufacturers and dealers with model launches and promotions timed to coincide. Car sales levels spike in those months as well, but is this because buyers really value the new plate on their new car, or is it simply consumers responding to the increased activity in the marketplace?

As we approach the launch of the new ‘24’ plate on March 1 2024, we’d really like to know if the potential for highlighting your new car purchase to the world and basking in its reflected glory still carries weight. Do the twice-yearly plate changes deserve their places as major events in the automotive calendar, and would you alter your car buying behaviours to get the right plate?

Tell us what you think!

Take our survey and tell us your views on car buying and the car number plate change in 2024…

