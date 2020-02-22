Trust Auto Express: expert reviews, exclusive news, in-depth insight
Auto Express is the UK’s number one car news and reviews title, here’s how we do it…
Auto Express is the UK’s favourite car magazine and website for car buyers, car enthusiasts and car owners.
We have everything you need to research and buy your next car, stay up-to-date with the latest car news from across the automotive world, and take the best care of the car you’ve already got. All of this while saving yourself some money and having some fun at the same time.
Since its launch in 1988, Auto Express has always employed the best, most experienced journalists and testers in the business. This hugely knowledgeable team is here to help you navigate the exciting, innovative, and sometimes confusing, world of cars.
Across our magazine, website, email newsletters, YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts, we bring you the breaking news first, provide the verdicts you can trust on every car in the UK and help you out with expert advice on every motoring issue under the sun.
Beyond that, you’ll find the opinions that matter from our world-renowned journalists and leading industry figures. Our exhaustive group tests put the top models of the day head-to-head every week and our in-depth product tests evaluate everything from headlight bulbs to dash cams – all with buyers at the forefront of our decision-making processes. Comprehensive used car buying guides and long-term tests put you in the driving seat with the detailed information to inform your buying decisions and, of course, there’s much, much more besides.
Why you can trust Auto Express
In all cases, you can trust the stories and verdicts that we bring you because of our team’s unrivalled knowledge, impartiality, expertise and passion relating to the car industry and its products. We’re constantly out speaking to the right people, testing the latest new cars in real-world conditions and creating the words, pictures and videos that bring it all to life.
Every year the Auto Express website is viewed by over 45 million unique users, while our print magazine sells over 1.8million copies – and our audiences are growing all the time. If you need to buy a car or just love seeing and reading about them, we’re always here to help.
Auto Express: meet the team
Paul Barker
Editor
- Email: paul_barker@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @paulbarkerauto
- Instagram: paulbarkerauto
Articles by Paul Barker
Paul is the editor of Auto Express, Carbuyer and DrivingElectric. Before joining us in 2024, he worked for several major motoring publications, including our parent company Carwow. Paul has huge experience in the industry and has been writing about cars for over 20 years.
John McIlroy
Editor-at-large
- Email: john_mcilroy@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @johnmcilroy
Articles by John McIlroy
John started his working life as a motorsport journalist in 1995, covering major events such as the World Rally Championship. He stepped up to become editor of Autosport in 2003, but a year later switched his focus to writing car news and reviews. John joined Auto Express in 2016.
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor
- Email: richard_ingram@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @rsp_ingram
- Instagram: rsp_ingram
Articles by Richard Ingram
Richard has been part of our team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.
Auto Express: news, reviews and tests
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer
- Email: alex_ingram@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @AxleIngram
- Instagram: alex.n.ingram
Articles by Alex Ingram
Alex joined Auto Express in 2018, having previously worked for carwow. After starting out as a staff writer, his expertise behind the wheel shone and he became our chief reviewer in 2021. He's also an accomplished driver in the virtual world, in fact Alex was crowned the British Gran Turismo champion in 2010 and reached the latter stages of the GT Academy that same year.
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor
- Email: dean_gibson@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @DeanGbsn
- Instagram: deangibsonn
Articles by Dean Gibson
An Auto Express stalwart, Dean has been part of the team for over 15 years with roles ranging from deputy road tester to production editor. He currently resides as a senior test editor, but he also loves a van and frequently heads off to drive the latest models.
Paul Adam
Executive editor
- Email: paul_adam@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @paul_adamjnr
- Instagram: paul_jnr_cars
Articles by Paul Adam
Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as our executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer
- Email: jordan_katsianis@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @JordanKatsianisas
- Instagram: jordankatsianis
Articles by Jordan Katsianis
Jordan joined Auto Express after a six-year stint at our sister title evo, so he's the go-to man when a car is fast, fun and engaging to drive. However, he also has a background in car design and sustainability, so he's the first to point out when a car's styling either looks fabulous or...not so great.
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter
- Email: alastair_crooks@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @AllieCrooks
- Instagram: allie.crooks
Articles by Alastair Crooks
As a keen petrolhead who regularly attends car shows and track days, Alastair worked as a car salesman before starting life at Auto Express in 2019. After starting out as a content editor, he moved across to the news and reviews team in 2022 and is now our senior news reporter.
Ellis Hyde
News reporter
- Email: ellis_hyde@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @EllisDrives
- Instagram: ellis.drives
Articles by Ellis Hyde
Ellis's job is to keep his finger on the pulse of the automotive world, which is no small task. Fortunately, as a Newspress Rising Star award winner and expert on all things EV, he's more than up to the challenge.
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist
- Email: mike_rutherford@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @The_Rutherford
Articles by Mike Rutherford
Mike has been part of the Auto Express team since its inception in 1988, and today he is our chief columnist. He can also been seen providing expert opinion on the BBC, Sky, LBC, talkRADIO and many, many more national and international platforms.
Auto Express: consumer
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs editor
- Email: chris_rosamond@autovia.co.uk
Articles by Chris Rosamond
Whether it's petrol prices or political scandals, Chris is our man on the frontline when it comes to consumer-related news. When he's not interrogating politicians, Chris takes care of our features desk and explores all of the weird and wonderful areas of the motoring world.
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter
- Email: tom_jervis@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: thomaswjervis
- Instagram: thomas.jervis
Articles by Tom Jervis
Tom joined the Auto Express team in 2023 after two years of writing for sister sites, DrivingElectric and Carbuyer. As our consumer reporter, he spends his time investigating and writing about the issues that affect UK motorists.
Kim Adams
Products editor
Kim is our longstanding products guru. Nobody knows more about automotive accessories, tools, car care products and the latest consumer tech for motorists than he does. His weekly in-depth tests help us to find the very best buys for your money.
- Email: products@autoexpress.co.uk
Articles by Kim Adams
Auto Express: production
Andy Pringle
Chief sub-editor
- Email: andy_pringle@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @AndyMoshPringle
Articles by Andy Pringle
As our chief sub-editor, Andy leads the battle against typos and errors. He is responsible for thoroughly checking every single word that goes out in our magazine every single week.
Paul Alton
Sub-editor
- Email: paul_alton@autovia.co.uk
Paul has been a journalist for 38 years, mainly working on newspapers. He has written for national, regional and local newspaper titles, as well as subbing on regional daily and weekly papers. He spent 18 years as the sports editor of a regional daily newspaper, before joining Auto Express in 2017 as our sub-editor.
Auto Express: digital
Steve Walker
Head of digital content
- Email: steve_walker@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @steve_cars
- Instagram: steve_cars
Articles by Steve Walker
Steve looks after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express, Evo, Carbuyer and DrivingElectric websites. That means planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He's been a motoring journalist and editor for over 20 years contributing to a series of leading automotive titles.
Pete Baiden
Web producer
- Email: peter_baiden@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @petebaiden
- Instagram: pete_baiden
Articles by Pete Baiden
Pete started his career in journalism by covering sport, but switched to the automotive world in 2015 when he joined Auto Express as web producer. He oversees everything that is published on the website, whether that's news, reviews, features, group tests or videos.
Max Adams
Online reviews editor
- Email: max_adams@autovia.co.uk
Articles by Max Adams
Max is in charge of our trusted in-depth reviews on the Auto Express website. He's been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, PistonHeads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.
Shane Wilkinson
Senior content editor
- Email: shane_wilkinson@autovia.co.uk
- Twitter: @wilkiwheels
- Instagram: wilkiwheels
Articles by Shane Wilkinson
Before joining Auto Express, Shane previously worked as a radio producer and presenter. However, he soon realised that he couldn't shake his love for all things car-related, so he joined our team in 2021. In his role as senior content editor, Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels.
Ryan Birch
Content editor
- Email: ryan_birch@autovia.co.uk
- Instagram: _ryanbirch_
Articles by Ryan Birch
An enthusiastic petrolhead who will happily spend his spare time at racetracks, car shows and museums, Ryan previously worked at an automotive PR and marketing agency, as well as a global automotive OEM before starting life at Auto Express in 2023. Ryan helps to look after the Auto Express website in his role as content editor.
Auto Express: design and pictures
Darren Wilson
Creative director
- Email: darren_wilson@autovia.co.uk
Articles by Darren Wilson
Darren has been with Auto Express for over 20 years. He and his team are responsible for the look of the website, the magazine and also our sister title Carbuyer. He also briefs our photographers and designs corporate logos for the brands.
Victoria Coquet
Senior designer
Victoria is responsible for designing our magazine's pages and ensuring that they're ready to be published every week. Outside of the magazine she also designs our Youtube thumbnails, directs product photo shoots and creates promotional videos.
Dawn Grant
Picture editor
- Email: dawn_grant@autovia.co.uk
Articles by Dawn Grant
Dawn looks after all the photographic needs for the magazine and website and has been managing the Auto Express picture desk for over 20 years. This means organising the diary for our staff and freelance photographers, liaising with all departments to ensure shoots happen on time and sourcing any images that are required.
Pete Gibson
Senior photographer
- Email: pete_gibson@autovia.co.uk
Articles by Pete Gibson
Pete is the hugely experienced Auto Express staff photographer and a large proportion of all the images in the magazine and on the website are down to his skills behind the camera.
