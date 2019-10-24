Best Faraday bag car key signal blockers 2025

Criminals no longer go equipped with a crowbar and screwdriver to steal your car. The modern generation of crooks use sophisticated technology to bypass security systems, exploiting weaknesses to drive them away without even needing to break a window.

The most common hi-tech method is called relay theft, which uses boosters to amplify the signal from a keyless remote control. It means that a key left inside your house or even in your pocket when you’re out and about can be used to open and start a car that is on your driveway or in a car park.

To avoid and prevent keyless car thefts, experts recommend keeping your keys inside a Faraday box or pouch, which blocks the signals. They vary in cost, size and quality, with some that are designed to fit in your pocket, while others are big enough to keep all the family’s keys in one place. We’ve been putting six contenders to the test.

How we tested them

We know that these pouches can degrade in everyday use, leading to cracks in the signal-proof material. To simulate hard daily usage, we put key-like 62g weights in the pouches and put them in a tumble dryer on a cool setting for 30 minutes. This represents five movements per day for a year.