When it comes to powering the Sportage, there’s a decent variety to choose from. Although there’s currently no fully-electric variant, there’s the option of a regular petrol engine accompanied by mild-hybrid tech, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

The Kia Sportage has evolved from an easily forgettable agricultural SUV into one of the most distinctive and best-selling cars on UK roads. Now in its fifth generation, the current Sportage uses similar head-turning styling cues to those found on the electric EV6 in order to help it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the technology has taken a big step in the right direction, too.

The Sportage doesn’t provide that much entertainment out on the road, but then that’s missing the point; comfort and refinement are excellent, while Kia has added extra practical touches to make its best-selling SUV even easier to live with.

​The sharp, ultra-modern look of the Kia Sportage is a bold move from the Korean manufacturer, but one that should at least help its family SUV stand out from a slew of all-too-familiar rivals. Elsewhere, the Sportage has been improved with more passenger room, a bigger boot, a stunning infotainment system, and a choice of efficient hybrid engines, including plug-in technology for the first time.

The regular petrol uses a 157bhp 1.6 T-GDi engine and is available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, and comes with two-wheel drive only.

The hybrid and plug-in hybrid models provide more power, with 212bhp and 246bhp, respectively. Both use a six-speed automatic transmission. The PHEV features four-wheel drive as standard, and has a pure electric driving range of up to 43 miles. The regular hybrid comes in both front-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive.

Trim levels move from the entry-level '2' specification — only available with the 157bhp petrol engine — through '3', '4', GT-Line, and GT-Line S. The mid-spec 3 trim is arguably the sweet spot in the range; it is well-equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, partial faux-leather upholstery, heated seats, and smart cruise control.

With many capable rivals in the mid-size SUV market, the Sportage has its work cut out. Its closest competitor is the Hyundai Tucson, which is based on the same N3 platform as the Sportage. The Tucson, though, has won our Mid-size SUV of the Year title three times in a row . The Volkswagen Group also offers up excellent competition in the form of the SEAT Ateca and Skoda Karoq.

If you’re after more driving fun, look towards the Ford Kuga or Mazda CX-5. The Nissan Qashqai has previously been a popular choice for family buyers, although it has lost a little of its shine with the arrival of more talented opposition. In this competitive class, it would also be hard to recommend either the expensive Honda CR-V or the Vauxhall Grandland. Neither are particularly bad choices, it’s just that other rivals offer a more complete package.

Kia offers the Sportage from around £29,500, although prices climb quickly with the top-spec plug-in hybrid car costing more than £45,000. Overall, though, the Sportage is still good value compared to close rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the Kia Sportage a good car? The Kia Sportage is striking to look at yet still very practical, features a spacious cabin and slick, user-friendly technology that puts it among the best family SUVs on sale. Are the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson the same car? Technically yes, as both are mid-size family SUVs based on the same N3 platform, but there are some differences. The Sportage has more user-friendly tech, but the Tucson is the more practical option overall. What do owners think of the Kia Sportage? The Sportage was placed 19th out of the 75 best cars to own in our most recent Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. In fact, 14 Kia models appeared in the results, so the brand’s line-up is clearly impressing its customers.

