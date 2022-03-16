Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Kia Sportage review: a popular hybrid family SUV

Featuring plenty of space, great on-board technology and a comfortable ride, the Kia Sportage is a first-rate family SUV

by: Shane Wilkinson
19 Mar 2024
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£28,615 to £40,315
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Spacious cabin
  • Impressive infotainment setup
  • Refined
  • Polarising looks
  • Not that fun to drive
  • Top-spec models are expensive
Find your Kia Sportage
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£295 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
9/10 sellers got the price they expected
Advertisement

​The sharp, ultra-modern look of the Kia Sportage is a bold move from the Korean manufacturer, but one that should at least help its family SUV stand out from a slew of all-too-familiar rivals. Elsewhere, the Sportage has been improved with more passenger room, a bigger boot, a stunning infotainment system, and a choice of efficient hybrid engines, including plug-in technology for the first time.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Sportage doesn’t provide that much entertainment out on the road, but then that’s missing the point; comfort and refinement are excellent, while Kia has added extra practical touches to make its best-selling SUV even easier to live with. 

About the Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage has evolved from an easily forgettable agricultural SUV into one of the most distinctive and best-selling cars on UK roads. Now in its fifth generation, the current Sportage uses similar head-turning styling cues to those found on the electric EV6 in order to help it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the technology has taken a big step in the right direction, too.

When it comes to powering the Sportage, there’s a decent variety to choose from. Although there’s currently no fully-electric variant, there’s the option of a regular petrol engine accompanied by mild-hybrid tech, along with hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

The regular petrol uses a 157bhp 1.6 T-GDi engine and is available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, and comes with two-wheel drive only.

The hybrid and plug-in hybrid models provide more power, with 212bhp and 246bhp, respectively. Both use a six-speed automatic transmission. The PHEV features four-wheel drive as standard, and has a pure electric driving range of up to 43 miles. The regular hybrid comes in both front-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Trim levels move from the entry-level '2' specification — only available with the 157bhp petrol engine — through '3', '4', GT-Line, and GT-Line S. The mid-spec 3 trim is arguably the sweet spot in the range; it is well-equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, partial faux-leather upholstery, heated seats, and smart cruise control.

With many capable rivals in the mid-size SUV market, the Sportage has its work cut out. Its closest competitor is the Hyundai Tucson, which is based on the same N3 platform as the Sportage. The Tucson, though, has won our Mid-size SUV of the Year title three times in a row . The Volkswagen Group also offers up excellent competition in the form of the SEAT Ateca and Skoda Karoq.

Kia Sportage - rear tracking27

If you’re after more driving fun, look towards the Ford Kuga or Mazda CX-5. The Nissan Qashqai has previously been a popular choice for family buyers, although it has lost a little of its shine with the arrival of more talented opposition. In this competitive class, it would also be hard to recommend either the expensive Honda CR-V or the Vauxhall Grandland. Neither are particularly bad choices, it’s just that other rivals offer a more complete package.

Kia offers the Sportage from around £29,500, although prices climb quickly with the top-spec plug-in hybrid car costing more than £45,000. Overall, though, the Sportage is still good value compared to close rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai.

Frequently Asked Questions
The Kia Sportage is striking to look at yet still very practical, features a spacious cabin and slick, user-friendly technology that puts it among the best family SUVs on sale.

For an alternative review of the Kia Sportage, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.6 GDi ISG 1 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £19,490

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.6 CRDi ISG 2 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £28,320

Fastest

  • Name
    1.6T GDi ISG GT-Line 5dr DCT Auto [AWD]
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £28,800
See More Stats
In this review
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Sportage

Show me:
Best cars for £10,000 or less
Best cars for £10,000 - header
Best cars & vans
14 Mar 2024

Best cars for £10,000 or less

£10,000 is a strong budget in the used car market, here are some of the best cars for the money
Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best-selling cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Mar 2024

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?
Kia Sportage and Toyota C-HR - front tracking
Car group tests
10 Feb 2024

Kia Sportage vs Toyota C-HR: can Toyota’s new arrival beat Kia’s best-seller?

Toyota’s Mk1 C-HR was a big hit. Now it’s time for the second-generation car to face one of our favourite family SUVs, the Kia Sportage
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best-selling cars of 2023
Best-selling cars 2023 - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2024

Best-selling cars of 2023

These were the country’s official favourite cars in 2023
Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month
Kia Sportage - front cornering
News
30 Jan 2024

Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month

The best-selling Kia Sportage is a hugely capable mid-size SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 30 January
Top 10 best hybrid cars to buy 2024
Best hybrids 2023
Best cars & vans
25 Jan 2024

Top 10 best hybrid cars to buy 2024

With more hybrid cars on the market than ever before, these are the top 10 best hybrid cars you can buy…
Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024
Best plug-in hybrids - header image
Best cars & vans
25 Jan 2024

Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
Top 10 best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024
Best midsize SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2024

Top 10 best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024

We reveal the top 10 best mid-size SUVs to buy or lease in the UK right now…
Used Kia Sportage (Mk4, 2016-2021) review
Kia Sportage Mk4 - front static
Used car tests
1 Aug 2023

Used Kia Sportage (Mk4, 2016-2021) review

Our full used buyer’s guide on the Kia Sportage, covering the Sportage Mk4 that was on sale between 2016 and 2022
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2023 results
Driver Power - best cars to own header image
News
14 Jun 2023

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2023 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2023 Driver Power results!
Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review
Vauxhall Grandland Kia Sportage header
Car group tests
3 Jun 2023

Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review

Vauxhall has tweaked the Grandland to provide a stronger rival to the big-selling Kia Sportage. We find out if it has succeeded
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best-selling cars of 2022
Best-selling cars 2022 - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Feb 2023

Best-selling cars of 2022

These were the UK's best-selling cars in 2022
Best new cars for under £300 per month
Best cars for £300 a month - header image
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £300 per month

Electric cars, hatchbacks, SUVs and more: these are the best new cars for under £300 per month
Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson: 2022 twin test review
Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson - front tracking
Car group tests
11 Sep 2022

Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson: 2022 twin test review

These SUVs are among the best-sellers in the UK this year. Which is better?
Kia Sportage PHEV vs Hyundai Tucson PHEV: 2022 plug-in hybrid SUV twin test review
Kia Sportage vs Hyundai Tucson - side-by-side action
Car group tests
31 Jul 2022

Kia Sportage PHEV vs Hyundai Tucson PHEV: 2022 plug-in hybrid SUV twin test review

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson have a lot in common, but which one stands out?
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 review
Kia Sportage PHEV - front
Road tests
7 Apr 2022

New Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 review

The new plug-in hybrid version of the Kia Sportage SUV brings improved economy and tax savings to an already impressive model
Kia Sportage vs Mazda CX-5 vs SEAT Ateca: 2022 group test review
Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5 and SEAT Ateca - tracking
Car group tests
21 Mar 2022

Kia Sportage vs Mazda CX-5 vs SEAT Ateca: 2022 group test review

The new Kia Sportage takes on Mazda and SEAT rivals to find out which one makes the best family-friendly five-seat SUV
Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid performance details for 2022
Kia Sportage - UK front
News
15 Mar 2022

Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid performance details for 2022

Plug-in hybrid version of fifth-generation Kia Sportage will go on sale in April
Kia Sportage (2016-2021) review
Kia Sportage - front
In-depth reviews
1 Mar 2022

Kia Sportage (2016-2021) review

The outgoing Kia Sportage is well-equipped, stylish and practical, making it a solid all-rounder for family buyers
New Kia Sportage 2022 review
2022 Kia Sportage - front tracking
Road tests
3 Feb 2022

New Kia Sportage 2022 review

The latest Kia Sportage has a lot to live up to - can it challenge the best family SUVs once again?
New Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition unveiled
News
16 Dec 2020

New Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition unveiled

Special edition Kia Sportage JBL features a range of cosmetic tweaks and a new eight-speaker stereo
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Kia Sportage 1.6 diesel MHEV 2020 review
Road tests
4 Nov 2020

New Kia Sportage 1.6 diesel MHEV 2020 review

The smallest diesel in the Kia Sportage's range now comes with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech
Kia Sportage SUV updated for 2020 with tech tweaks and new diesel engine
News
4 May 2020

Kia Sportage SUV updated for 2020 with tech tweaks and new diesel engine

The revised Kia Sportage receives a restructured trim-level hierarchy and a handful of technology upgrades
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content