Cupra Terramar 2024 preview: walkaround, specs, prices and on-sale date

If a Volkswagen Tiguan is a bit too subtle for you, or a Ford Kuga a little common, the all-new Cupra Terramar might just have what it takes to get you excited about your next family car.

Since Cupra’s separation from SEAT, the brand has offered a series of eccentric, often performance-oriented models that never quite hit the mainstream. That’s no longer the case with Terramar, though, as this new family-sized SUV has been designed for broader appeal.

Destined to cost from around £34,000 when it reaches the UK early next year, it’ll come with a range of petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines that Cupra’s hoping will chime with a wide range of buyers – whether that’s here in Europe, markets like Australia or, for the first time, in the US.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style 5-door, 5-seat SUV Powertrain Petrol, Mild-hybrid, Plug-in hybrid Price From £34,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Cupra will launch with a choice of three engine types: mild-hybrid, pure petrol, and plug-in hybrid. The range opens with the eTSI 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid module. It’s rated at 148bhp, and is a powertrain that’s found across the VW Group. This is connected exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and front-wheel drive.

The mild-hybrid system is made up from a starter-generator and small lithium ion battery pack that runs on a 48V electrical system. As well as injecting small amounts of torque to the drivetrain at low revs, it also facilitates engine-off coasting.