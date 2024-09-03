Cupra Terramar 2024 preview: walkaround, specs, prices and on-sale date
Cupra’s going mainstream with a sporty family SUV that it hopes will become the brand’s biggest seller
If a Volkswagen Tiguan is a bit too subtle for you, or a Ford Kuga a little common, the all-new Cupra Terramar might just have what it takes to get you excited about your next family car.
Since Cupra’s separation from SEAT, the brand has offered a series of eccentric, often performance-oriented models that never quite hit the mainstream. That’s no longer the case with Terramar, though, as this new family-sized SUV has been designed for broader appeal.
Destined to cost from around £34,000 when it reaches the UK early next year, it’ll come with a range of petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines that Cupra’s hoping will chime with a wide range of buyers – whether that’s here in Europe, markets like Australia or, for the first time, in the US.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol
|Body style
|5-door, 5-seat SUV
|Powertrain
|Petrol, Mild-hybrid, Plug-in hybrid
|Price
|From £34,000 (est)
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
Cupra will launch with a choice of three engine types: mild-hybrid, pure petrol, and plug-in hybrid. The range opens with the eTSI 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid module. It’s rated at 148bhp, and is a powertrain that’s found across the VW Group. This is connected exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and front-wheel drive.
The mild-hybrid system is made up from a starter-generator and small lithium ion battery pack that runs on a 48V electrical system. As well as injecting small amounts of torque to the drivetrain at low revs, it also facilitates engine-off coasting.
Next up are a pair of pure petrol models that feature VW’s trusty turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which has recently been updated to comply with the latest emissions regulations. These will be available in 200bhp and 262bhp forms – the latter borrowed directly from the latest Volkswagen Golf GTI. Both will come as standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch and all-wheel drive.
Two plug-in e-Hybrid models will round out the range, with similar 200bhp and 268bhp combined power figures. These feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and 19.4kWh battery pack, powering the front wheels only. Cupra is quoting an all-electric range of up to 70 miles from a charge, which can be topped up at speeds of up to 11kW (AC) and 50kW (DC).
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|TSI (petrol)
|200bhp, 262bhp
|TBC
|TBC
|eTSI
|148bhp
|TBC
|TBC
|e-Hybrid
|200bhp,
268bhp
|TBC
|TBC
What is the exterior and interior design like?
As a model meant to widen Cupra’s appeal to new and arguably more conservative buyers, the Terramar does have a slightly more restrained aesthetic. Rafael Gordo, Cupra’s lead designer on the project, told Auto Express, “for the exterior, it’s not as disruptive as Tavascan. But Terramar is still quite sporty. We took a lot of care of the proportions and stance.”
Despite this desire to keep things subtle, lots of edgy Cupra styling elements have been used to keep it looking more distinctive and sporty than its mainstream rivals. The nose features Cupra’s latest headlight design, with the new three-point signature and optional Matrix LED beams on high-spec models.
There’s no traditional grille between them. Instead, there are three big styling elements at the base of the bumper, including a main intake at the centre flanked by two more that also incorporate a set of front fog lights.
The main body design doesn’t feature any contrasting coloured arch surrounds or sills. Cupra’s designers have kept things tidy here, with a single distinct haunch over the rear wheels. Around the back, Cupra’s clever three-dimensional lighting is carried over from its other models, with a rear light bar and illuminated badge. This lighting unit also incorporates the third brake light – something that’s now signature of many Cupra models.
The rear bumper and tailgate are quite aggressive, with a big faux diffuser section that features contrasting materials. Wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches, many featuring contrasting copper highlights that match the Cupra badging.
Inside, Cupra’s history of designing drivers’ cars is obvious, as the whole cabin has a distinct driver focus. This starts with the basic dashboard layout, which angles the main air vents and infotainment interface towards the driver. The upper dash is relatively understated, and finished in a technical selection of high-quality soft-touch plastics. But having sat in the car, we noticed the centre console and tunnel both featured a few more hard plastics.
Cupra’s included lots of ambient LED lighting elements within the cabin, made up from a wraparound section that lives under the base of the windscreen, and small lighting patterns on the front doors. These are not as extreme as you’ll find on the new Tavascan, but do brighten up what is a largely dark interior.
Trim will depend on the final UK models, but the launch cars featured either dark blue or dark purple leather, with contrasting copper or silver stitching. We expect non-leather and basic black interiors to also be offered.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
We’re already accustomed to Cupra’s latest infotainment system in the Leon, Formentor and Tavascan, and found it to be a good update on the previous system. Inherently, the 12.9-inch display is crisp and clear, fast to react and features lots of functionality – some of which you will use, and some you will not.
Cupra, like other VW Group brands, has yet to shed the touch-slider for its volume and temperature controls, but they are both now illuminated – and in the case of the climate controls, also accessible via the screen on a dedicated section at its base. Cupra says that there has been significant improvements to the system compared to its older models, including beefed-up hardware and a totally new software package.
To this end, the system does feel better than previous versions, with larger controls and faster access to key functions. You do still need to enter a separate menu to access the full suite of AC controls, but the shortcuts on the homescreen are useful additions. Other elements, such as the integration for the car’s mechanical elements are a little harder to access.
Cupra’s quick-access driver assistance systems are relatively easy to disable on the move thanks to the physical controls on the steering wheel. There’s even a dedicated button for the drive modes. It’s also worth mentioning the handy roller control for the volume on the wheel – in our experience, it just works better than a normal button.
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both standard fit, along with 15W wireless phone charging that includes a cooling system to help keep your phone from becoming too toasty. There’s also a 12-speaker audio system available on high-spec models, and eHybrid models also feature cabin preconditioning, which allows you to remotely preset the temperature to either heat up or cool down the cabin before departure.
How practical is the Cupra Terramar and how big is the boot space?
At 4,519mm long, the Terramar is slightly shorter than the new Tiguan, yet it shares that car’s wheelbase and therefore its general levels of interior space. This means there’s plenty of room in the second row for most, although the cabin can be a touch narrow if you plan on putting three adults, or child seats, abreast.
The boot measures 540 litres, which is only 10 litres down on the Tiguan, but it can grow to up to 630 litres thanks to an adjustable second row. Plug-in hybrid models are significantly smaller due to the batteries, and sit at between 400-490 litres with the rear seats in place.
There are plenty of small cubbies in the cabin, with two big cup holders and somewhere to dump the keys in the centre console. Ahead of that space is the wireless phone charger, with a couple of supplementary USB-C ports above. The door bins are large and padded, the glovebox big and there’s an additional centre cubby under the front armrest.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,519
|Width
|1,869
|Height
|1,586
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|540-630 litres (400-490 PHEV)
What safety tech does the Cupra Terramar have?
All Terramars feature a comprehensive list of passive and active safety features, including active cruise control with autonomous emergency braking, in both drive and reverse, travel-assist and blind spot monitoring. This is in addition to the mandated speed sign recognition and alert system, lane-keeping assist system and traction and stability control systems. There’s also front, side and curtain airbags, as well a centrally mounted seventh airbag up front.
Do you like the look of the new Cupra Terramar? Tell us in the comments section below...