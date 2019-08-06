Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Toyota RAV4 review

The Toyota RAV4 offers smart styling, hybrid power and great build quality, but it trails rivals in some key areas

By:Ellis Hyde, Max Adams
14 Nov 2024
Toyota RAV4 - main image21
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
  • Bold styling
  • Great ride quality
  • Decent running costs
  • Noisy engine
  • Infotainment is not up to class best
  • Not available with seven-seat seats
Is the Toyota RAV4 a good car?

It’s not hard to understand why the Toyota RAV4 is so popular; it drives neatly, rides very well, is highly practical, provides respectable efficiency thanks to its all-hybrid engine line-up, and is built solidly. 

This latest version represents a welcome step forward over the previous model in terms of styling, with its chiselled looks helping it to stand out against rivals. However, it needs to catch up in the infotainment stakes, and the limited engine range and higher price compared with some of its Korean counterparts may put off some.

Key specs

Fuel type

petrol/electric Hybrid

Body style

5-door Large SUV

Powertrain

2.5-litre, 4cyl petrol plus electric motor

Safety

5-Star EuroNCAP (2019)

Warranty

3yrs/60k miles (up to 10yrs/100k miles with routine franchised dealer servicing)

How much does the Toyota RAV4 cost?

A fair amount compared with other five-seat hybrid SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, unfortunately. The RAV4 range starts at just shy of £40,000 in well-specificed Design trim, but adding four-wheel drive increases the price up to over £42,000. Mid-range Excel is nearly £43,000 (over £45,000 with four-wheel drive), while GR Sport tops out at almost £47,000, and comes only with four-wheel drive.

In the UK, the RAV4 is being offered exclusively with hybrid power. The base model is a ‘self-charging hybrid’, which is marketing-speak for an electrified vehicle that you can’t plug into a wall socket. Buyers get a choice of front or all-wheel drive with this version, but are limited to just a CVT automatic gearbox.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The latest RAV4 uses the brand’s New Generation Architecture (TNGA) platform – the same modular chassis that’s impressed us beneath the Toyota C-HR and Toyota Corolla. But unlike any of its closely related counterparts, the RAV4 is available as a plug-in hybrid. The RAV4 PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) offers a pure-electric range of up to 46 miles and an official fuel economy figure of up to 282mpg.

Trim levels vary depending upon which hybrid set-up you order; the self-charging RAV4 is available in Design and Excel trims, while the RAV4 PHEV plug-in hybrid is reserved for Excel and GR Sport.

Entry-level models get dual-zone air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, automatic headlights and wipers, a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smartphone connectivity, a power tailgate, keyless entry and start and 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, pricier Excel models add 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, fancier LED headlights, and a host of additional safety technology.

The top-of-the-range GR Sport has sportier exterior and interior styling, driver’s seat memory settings and a head-up display.

Toyota RAV4 - rear corner panning21

Engines, performance & drive

The basics of the Toyota RAV4 driving experience are good, from precise and well-weighted steering, good body control, and a decent ride, but the disconnect caused by its CVT gearbox between engine revs and the rate at which it gathers pace can feel odd at times. Even once the engine noise has died down once up to speed, there’s a bit of wind noise to contend with at motorway speeds. The plug-in hybrid is impressively rapid. Read more about the Toyota RAV4's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

While the Toyota RAV4 isn’t the cheapest mid-size SUV, it should offer respectable fuel economy due to its efficient hybrid powertrain. The plug-in hybrid will be more appealing to company car drivers, although there are a number of electric alternatives that’ll be even more cost-effective to run. Insurance is also a little on the high side with the RAV4. Read more about the Toyota RAV4's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The chunky exterior styling of the RAV4 goes hand-in-hand with its solidly constructed interior, which utilises a number of rubberised finishes that feel built to last. This latest version has a number of digital screens, but while improvements have been made over its predecessors, the infotainment in the RAV4 still lags behind rivals. Read more about the Toyota RAV4's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Toyota RAV4 has grown considerably over the years, bringing benefits to passenger space, and increasing overall boot volume to a none-too-shabby 580-litres. However, there are plenty of similarly priced rivals that offer even more space inside, and seven seats for added versatility when the extended family might be visiting. There are also rivals that can easily beat the RAV4’s maximum towing capacity of 1,650kg, which might be important to those who like to go on holiday with a caravan. Read more about the Toyota RAV4's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

As well as receiving a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, every Toyota RAV4 comes well-equipped with safety assistance technology to help avoid getting into a collision in the first place. The RAV4 did really well in our latest 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, gaining 4th place out of our 50 best cars to own ranking. The Toyota brand also finished in the top 10. Read more about the Toyota RAV4’s reliability and safety…

Toyota RAV4 alternatives

The RAV4 has been around for over 25 years, and in that time, a plethora of similar vehicles have arrived – to the point where Toyota’s offering has risked becoming ‘just another SUV’, swamped by dozens of rivals.

So for this fifth generation of the RAV4, Toyota has ripped up its rulebook on conservative styling and come up with a sharp-edged, square-wheel arched creation that should hold its own against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, while the plug-in hybrid version of RAV4 provides an alternative to those who can’t quite make an all-electric Skoda Enyaq or Renault Scenic work for them

Frequently Asked Questions

We think the Toyota RAV4 is a good medium SUV because it’s well-made, efficient and is decent to drive. There are cheaper options out there, and ones that offer seven-seat versatility.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In This Review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

