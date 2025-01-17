You snooze, you lose… New 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid sells out in only 17 days

The Toyota RAV4 will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in the UK for the foreseeable future, as every new ‘self-charging’ RAV4 Hybrid set to come here in 2025 has already been snapped up.

A spokesperson for Toyota told Auto Express: “Demand has been such for the RAV4 Hybrid that we’ve already allocated this year’s supply. Demand is far stronger for RAV4 PHEV, however, and sales of the plug-in variant will continue, in line with this demand.”

Admittedly, the UK’s allocation of RAV4 Hybrids is smaller than that for the PHEV, which may surprise you, until you learn that last year Toyota sold nearly six times as many plug-in hybrid RAV4s as it did full-hybrid models.

It’s possible that the RAV4 Hybrid could go back on sale, but this would presumably only happen if customer demand is sufficient and Toyota is willing to increase the UK’s allocation.

Prices for the RAV4 PHEV start from £44,175, with buyers offered the choice of two trim levels: Design and the racier-looking GR Sport.

Both come with the same powertrain, consisting of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and two electric motors. Total power output is rated at 302bhp, while the 18.1kWh battery used to power the e-motors provides a pure-electric range of up to 46 miles.

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling car in the world in 2021 and 2022, but it’s been around since 2018 and was last updated two years ago. That suggests the next iteration of the hugely popular SUV is on the horizon, and could potentially be revealed later this year.

