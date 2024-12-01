Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
The Nissan Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the rest in the compact family car vein
The Nissan Qashqai is a hard car to miss on UK roads because the Japanese firm’s big-selling family SUV offering has been on sale for nearly two decades. It comes with plenty of space for families and all the accompanying luggage, smart looks, all the toys and in-car tech you could possibly want, and a range of engines with something to suit most buyers. For a lot of people it ticks every box.
If everyone was the same though, the world would be a very dull place, and not everyone gets on with the Nissan Qashqai. Its CVT automatic gearbox option might not sit right with some drivers, and its on-road performance isn’t quite as perky as other cars on the market. Its looks can also be a little polarising, and may give car buyers cause to look elsewhere.
When it comes to keeping pounds in your pocket there are a couple of concerns. The first is fuel economy. While the Qashqai’s efficiency is reasonable, it often misses its quoted MPG figures by some distance. Company car users also can’t benefit from lower Benefit-in-Kind tax in the absence of an electric or plug-in hybrid Qashqai, which isn’t appealing.
Best Nissan Qashqai alternatives
Keep reading to learn about five new alternatives to the Nissan Qashqai, and five used cars that could also take its place.
Dacia Bigster
- Prices from £25,250
The Dacia Bigster is an ideal family car for those who want to look after the pennies as all powertrains are economical and responsive, while the passenger and boot space is up there with the very best in the class. Simply put, the Bigster is more than capable of swallowing almost everything from large weekly shops to holiday luggage.
All models are well equipped and come with wireless smartphone connection, dual-zone climate control and a rear camera as standard. Cabin materials feel robust but you can feel the car’s budget roots in places and the ride can be a bit fidgety at low speeds. However, we were so impressed by the Dacia Bigster that we chose it over the Nissan Qashqai when both cars went head-to-head in our group test.
Kia Sportage
- Prices from £29,575
It might not be the most entertaining car on the road, but the Kia Sportage’s looks more than make up for it – and it must be doing something right because the Sportage is one of the best-selling cars in the UK.
Alongside a design that’ll turn heads, it’s got huge luggage space, and an interior that’s not only comfortable but also packed with all the tech you need… and some you don’t. Passengers will be comfortable, and drivers will enjoy the super-efficient plug-in hybrid engines.
Ford Kuga
- Prices from £33,000
Third time’s a charm for the Ford Kuga. The latest generation will appeal to drivers thanks to deft handling, and a choice of engines that blends performance and efficiency, giving (if you charge religiously and drive the plug-in hybrid like a saint) up to 313.9mpg.
It’s not the sharpest looker inside or out, but it does everything else immensely well; blending good levels of safety kit and plenty of practicality, which make the Kuga a hit with families.
Hyundai Tucson
- Prices from £33,000
A multiple winner of the Auto Express Mid-Size SUV of the Year award, the Hyundai Tucson does a lot of things incredibly well indeed.
It’s immensely practical, efficient, good to drive, and gets the sort of tech you expect, but Hyundai’s push to create a more premium offering makes it stand out. The fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid powertrain is a little on the pricey side, though.
Skoda Karoq
- Prices from £31,000
If value and practicality are your thing, the Skoda Karoq could be right up your street.
It’s not going to cause heads to turn as it drives by, nor will it be crowned drivers’ car of the year, and the lack of hybrid option will put cost-conscious people off. However, it boasts loads of space, plenty of smart storage solutions, and you can even spec a Rough Road pack for off roading.
Used Nissan Qashqai Alternatives
Thanks to its enormous popularity, there are a huge number of Qashqais on the used car market. You can grab a two-year-old car for as little as £14,000, though prices can rise steeply depending on age, mileage, and condition. There are plenty of used Nissan Qashqai alternatives out there though.
Peugeot 3008
Peugeot’s previous mid-size SUV offering was around for a while, but with age comes experience. The Peugeot 3008 rides well, has wonderful refinement, and is decent to drive - with a strong range of engines to boot.
It does practicality very well, which will suit families. Dated infotainment and an odd driving position let it down.
SEAT Ateca
The SEAT Ateca was SEAT’s first crack at the SUV whip, and it was a good one. A mix of fantastic engines, looks that helped it stand out from a very busy crowd, and all the practicality you could need made it a smart choice.
It helps that the SEAT Ateca a great car to drive, and can be had in front or four-wheel drive. Its interior isn’t the most exciting, though.
Volkswagen Tiguan
The Volkswagen Tiguan’s just about everywhere, which means a healthy used market can be played to your advantage. It’s not as fun to drive as some rivals, but it comes with VW design and build quality which is a huge plus.
Family friendly, full of tech, and easy on the eye, it’s no surprise people keep coming back to them.
Toyota RAV4
One of the earliest small SUVs, the Toyota RAV4 has been a mainstay on British roads for decades. Plenty are available, which means there’s loads of choice for savvy car buyers.
You’ll enjoy the ride quality, low running costs, and looks, but its noisy motor and old infotainment may irritate.
Audi Q4 e-tron
If you want to go all electric, the Audi Q4 e-tron might fit the bill perfectly. Its premium interior is a great place to be, its powertrain is quick, quiet, and it recharges fast.
There are plenty of Audi Q4 e-tron’s on the used market, so picking one up for a song should be pretty easy.
Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…