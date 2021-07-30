Nissan Qashqai review

A wide range of trim levels are available, starting with the entry Acenta Premium and N-Connecta. Then come the Tekna models with their high equipment count and the N-Design versions that major on styling upgrades with full body-coloured exterior trim and 20” alloy wheels. N-Design and Tekna are priced at the same level, below the flagship Tekna+ that has the whole lot. N-Design and Tekna+ models get independent rear suspension instead of the less sophisticated beam suspension used elsewhere in the range.

The latest Nissan Qashqai models have an impressive suite of Google-based infotainment technology but this doesn't feature on the base Acenta Premium cars. At this level owners have to connect their phones via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for navigation.

The price for entry into Qashqai ownership jumped £4,000 to just over £31,000 in 2024 with the mid-life facelift and the deletion of the old Visa trim level. At the top of the range it’s £43,000 for a Tekna+ car with the e-Power engine. However, Nissan offers appealing finance deals that might help persuade buyers away from other members of the mid-size SUV pack.

Engines, performance & drive

The Nissan Qashqai is a very refined and comfortable car regardless of your choice of powertrain. Even on the largest 20" wheels, it irons out the bumps well and rarely gets too unsettled by rough surfaces. It's not the most enjoyable car in this class to drive with a fair bit of controlled body lean in corners and no steering feel.

MPG, emissions & running costs

Efficiency from the Nissan Qashqai's engines is strong but not class leading. Official numbers for the engines all fall in the 44mpg to 55mpg ballpark with the clever e-Power engine delivering the best results. The 2024 facelift boosted desirability and improved predicted residual values by an average of 4% across the board, which will help cost of ownership.

Interior, design & technology

The Nissan Qashqai was the first car to get Nissan's latest Google-based infotainment tech and it really is impressive. The crisp, 12.3" touchscreen is on all models and all but the entry-level cars get built-in Google Maps and voice assistant. It means you really don't have to pair your phone with the car, even though you can if you want. Otherwise, interior quality is impressive with some high class material choices and physical buttons for the main controls. The latest exterior design is a lot more distinctive than before.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Qashqai is big enough for four six-foot adults to sit in comfort. The middle chair in the rear would be OK for kids on short journeys. We aren't particularly impressed with the amount of storage space on offer, but the boot area is competitive for the class at around 500-litres.

Reliability & safety

A 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2021 has been built upon by various safety improvements in the years since. The current models have a raft of safety and driver assist tech and a Driver Assist Custom Mode that lets you select which lets you engage your preferred settings at the touch of a button when starting the car. Nissan has turned in a middling performance in our recent Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys.

Should you buy a Nissan Qashqai?

You certainly won’t be alone if you decide to buy a Nissan Qashqai, hundreds of thousands of UK buyers have seen it as a good idea since 2007. The appeal of the current car revolves around its comfort, quality and impressive Google-based infotainment tech. Keen drivers may want to look elsewhere because neither the driving experience nor the level of performance from the engines do much to excite.