Nissan Qashqai review
The Nissan Qashqai moves forward in a few key areas, but ultimately can’t compete with the best in its class
The sales charts don’t lie. UK buyers love a Nissan Qashqai and there’s no doubt that this mid-size SUV, built in the north east, is a more inviting proposition following its mid-life facelift. Qashqai has sharper looks, better tech and a higher quality feel in the cabin following the most recent changes, and there wasn’t a whole lot wrong with the rest of the package anyway.
Few sectors of the car market are more competitive than the one where the Qashqai plys its trade, but Nissan’s effort (the UK’s second best-selling car in 2023) stands out by offering consistency across the board rather than excelling in any one area. Good to drive, efficient, practical, well-equipped, and tightly priced, despite not being a class leader, the lack of weaknesses gives it an edge.
Our pick: Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Connecta
Key specs
Fuel type
Petrol
Body style
5-door
Powertrain
1.3-litre DiG-T mild-hybrid petrol
1.5-litre hybrid e-Power
Safety
5-stars (2021)
Warranty
3-year/60,000-mile
Nissan Qashqai: price, specs and rivals
Nissan struck gold with the introduction of the Qashqai back in 2007. The Japanese manufacturer’s decision to move away from the traditional fare of the Almera hatchback and Primera saloon struck a chord with families seeking stylish 4x4 looks, plenty of space and low running costs, and the winning crossover formula has now seen over 750,000 Qashqais registered for UK roads and millions more sold worldwide.
The second-generation Qashqai, launched in 2014, didn’t need to do much more than finesse the original car’s evident qualities and sit back and take the plaudits. However, the pace of change in the mid-size SUV market, particularly over the past ten years or so, has been nothing short of rapid as manufacturers rush to cash in on the crossover craze.
Some of our current favourites include the impressive Hyundai Tucson, its Kia Sportage sister car, the revitalised Ford Kuga and the stylish Peugeot 3008, although the VW Group offers a capable trio in the shape of the SEAT Ateca, Skoda Karoq, and Volkswagen Tiguan.
The third generation Qashqai was initially launched in 2021 and has recieved a significant facelift in 2024 to boost technology, quality and sharpen the car’s visual appearance. Engine-wise, there’s a single 1.3-litre, DiG-T mild-hybrid petrol unit in 138bhp or 156bhp form. Both versions come with a choice of a six-speed manual or CVT auto transmission, while four-wheel drive is available with the higher-powered engine and automatic gearbox.
Nissan introduced the Qashqai e-Power in 2022, calling it “an EV unplugged”. The unorthadox system uses a front driven electric motor and the 1.5-litre petrol engine under the bonnet to charge a small 2.1kWh battery that feeds the e-motor to drive the wheels.
A wide range of trim levels are available, starting with the entry Acenta Premium and N-Connecta. Then come the Tekna models with their high equipment count and the N-Design versions that major on styling upgrades with full body-coloured exterior trim and 20” alloy wheels. N-Design and Tekna are priced at the same level, below the flagship Tekna+ that has the whole lot. N-Design and Tekna+ models get independent rear suspension instead of the less sophisticated beam suspension used elsewhere in the range.
The latest Nissan Qashqai models have an impressive suite of Google-based infotainment technology but this doesn't feature on the base Acenta Premium cars. At this level owners have to connect their phones via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for navigation.
The price for entry into Qashqai ownership jumped £4,000 to just over £31,000 in 2024 with the mid-life facelift and the deletion of the old Visa trim level. At the top of the range it’s £43,000 for a Tekna+ car with the e-Power engine. However, Nissan offers appealing finance deals that might help persuade buyers away from other members of the mid-size SUV pack.
Engines, performance & drive
The Nissan Qashqai is a very refined and comfortable car regardless of your choice of powertrain. Even on the largest 20” wheels, it irons out the bumps well and rarely gets too unsettled by rough surfaces. It’s not the most enjoyable car in this class to drive with a fair bit of controlled body lean in corners and no steering feel. Read more about the Nissan Qashqai's engine, performance and drive…
MPG, emissions & running costs
Efficiency from the Nissan Qashqai’s engines is strong but not class leading. Official numbers for the engines all fall in the 44mpg to 55mpg ballpark with the clever e-Power engine delivering the best results. The 2024 facelift boosted desirability and improved predicted residual values by an average of 4% across the board, which will help cost of ownership. Read more about the Nissan Qashqai's MPG, C02 and running costs…
Interior, design & technology
The Nissan Qashqai was the first car to get Nissan’s latest Google-based infotainment tech and it really is impressive. The crisp, 12.3” touchscreen is on all models and all but the entry-level cars get built-in Google Maps and voice assistant. It means you really don’t have to pair your phone with the car, even though you can if you want. Otherwise, interior quality is impressive with some high class material choices and physical buttons for the main controls. The latest exterior design is a lot more distinctive than before. Read more about the Nissan Qashqai's interior, design and technology…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
The Qashqai is big enough for four six-foot adults to sit in comfort. The middle chair in the rear would be OK for kids on short journeys. We aren’t particularly impressed with the amount of storage space on offer, but the boot area is competitive for the class at around 500-litres. Read more about the Nissan Qashqai's boot space, comfort and practicality…
Reliability & safety
A 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2021 has been built upon by various safety improvements in the years since. The current models have a raft of safety and driver assist tech and a Driver Assist Custom Mode that lets you select which lets you engage your preferred settings at the touch of a button when starting the car. Nissan has turned in a middling performance in our recent Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys. Read more about the Nissan Qashqai’s reliability and safety…
Should you buy a Nissan Qashqai?
You certainly won’t be alone if you decide to buy a Nissan Qashqai, hundreds of thousands of UK buyers have seen it as a good idea since 2007. The appeal of the current car revolves around its comfort, quality and impressive Google-based infotainment tech. Keen drivers may want to look elsewhere because neither the driving experience nor the level of performance from the engines do much to excite.
Nissan has tailored its mid-size SUV to deliver the goods for family buyers in this competitive market and succeeded in ticking most of the boxes that matter. The most recent changes give it a more distinctive appearance to help it stand out in a crowded marketplace but it’s still the Qashqai’s more prosaic qualities that give it an edge.
Used and nearly new
You won't find the popular Nissan Qashqai in short supply on the used market. Since it first arrived in the UK in 2007, the Japanese mid-size SUV has positioned itself as the 'go-to' option for families needing a practical car that's good to drive. The Qashqai may have developed a somewhat anonymous image over time, but it was quite revolutionary when launched – offering buyers a funky new crossover style.
Nissan Qashqai history
Nissan Qashqai Mk2: 2014-2020
The Mk2 Nissan Qashqai range offers reasonably efficient engines and decent levels of kit, although the base cars can are sparse. There has been mixed feedback regarding the Qashqai's overall reliability, so check over the car's history and ensure any recall notices have been attended to. Both front- and four-wheel-drive models are available, along with manual and CVT auto versions, so buyers should be well catered for. Read our full Mk2 Nissan Qashqai buyer’s guide here…
Nissan Qashqai Mk1: 2007-2013
The Mk1 Nissan Qashqai still provides great family transport. Its crossover-style good looks and useful practicality mean it will still appeal to buyers seeking a capable SUV. Of course, time has marched on, but the first-generation Qashqai is becoming more affordable, and its low running costs will suit those on a budget. Look out for the reasonable mid-spec Acenta models, which include parking sensors and climate control, while if you're after a little more luxury, then the top-spec Tekna versions, boasting leather upholstery heated seats and a panoramic glass roof, could hit the spot. Read our full Mk1 Nissan Qashqai buyer’s guide here…
Frequently Asked Questions
Nissan offers a bog-standard three-year or 60,000-mile warranty with the Qashqai but you can extend it for a fee
