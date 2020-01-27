Or are you looking to sell your car?

The Renault Clio refuses to relinquish its position as one of the best superminis on the market. A high-quality and well-equipped item despite its competitive pricing, the Clio feels as refined as much larger hatchbacks and handles well, too. The facelifted French supermini also has a new, much more striking look that’s transformed the already handsome Clio into a serious head-turner. Advertisement - Article continues below The interior admittedly lacks the wow-factor you get from Renault’s newer models and their Google tech, but the Clio’s cabin still feels polished and prioritises ergonomics over design, which is no bad thing. The full-hybrid Clio E-Tech offers impressive fuel economy and zippy EV-like performance around town, however a pure-petrol version remains available, with an attractive starting price and class-leading boot space. Either way, if you're after a capable supermini, the Renault Clio deserves your full attention. About the Renault Clio The Renault Clio is one of the most recognisable names in the automotive world – at least in Europe anyway. It’s one synonymous with small, reasonably priced superminis that are great to drive and offer lots of big-car appeal. More than 16 million Clios have been sold since the first one arrived in 1990, with the current, fifth-generation model continuing its legacy and managing to win our Supermini of the Year award in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Prices start from £17,795 for the petrol Clio, or £21,295 for the Clio E-Tech. All Clios come as standard with alloy wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two seven-inch displays, plus a suite of active safety systems including lane-keep assist and lane departure warning. Work your way up through the price list and you’re rewarded with larger wheels, a rear-view camera, a 9.3-inch central touchscreen and a 10-inch digital driver’s display. The Clio is one of the best supermini options around, and clearly one of our favourites based on its collection of silverware – both impressive feats when you consider the plethora of talented rivals. The Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris both utilise efficient hybrid technology, just like the Clio, while the Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa go a few steps beyond by offering all-electric power in the form of the E-208 and Corsa Electric. We’d say the Peugeot is almost as much fun to drive and perhaps has the edge for desirability over the Renault, but it can’t quite match the Clio for practicality. Elsewhere, the Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo feel well finished and refined, and the five-door MINI Hatch combines retro looks with a sophisticated cabin. Used and nearly new Renault has been selling the Clio in the UK since 1991, shifting well over a million in that time, so there is little reason for the French marque to stop now. The Clio had quite the shadow to step out from – the Renault 5 that went before it was immensely popular and had been on sale for more than 20 years, almost reaching 5.5 million sales globally when the Clio arrived. Advertisement - Article continues below

The Clio, however, has eclipsed this figure, with global sales flying past 16 million cars worldwide. Arguably, the Clio’s success story began at its public unveiling at the 1990 Paris Motor Show, where the small hatchback caught the public's eye. Renault Clio Mk4: 2012-2019 The Mk4 Clio might not have quite the charm and playfulness of its predecessors, but it’s stronger, safer, better built and more practical. It’s also loaded with more equipment, which means it’s a great alternative to the current model – one of our favourite superminis. It arrived in UK showrooms in February 2013 in five-door form only. Read our full Mk4 Renault Clio buyer’s guide here… Renault Clio Mk3: 2005-2012 The Mk3 Clio oozed sophistication and flair. Back then, you could still buy a Clio with three or five doors, while practicality was assured thanks to a load capacity beaten only by that of the Honda Jazz. Avoid the smaller engines, which are unable to cope with the car’s weight, but enjoy the long-legged comfort and strong five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Read our full Mk3 Renault Clio review here… Renault Clio Mk2: 1998-2005 The second-generation Clio landed in 1998 at a time when the original Clio had secured its place as a top 10 seller in the UK. Gone was the boxy shape and conventional lines, replaced by a more bulbous and rounded body. It was an immediate success, with the stronger, more sophisticated silhouette winning the hearts of buyers all over Europe. Advanced materials were used throughout to minimise potential weight penalties, while Improvements were made in safety, too, with ABS available on selected versions and up to four airbags on top-spec cars. Renault Clio E-Tech long-term review 9 Our picture editor, Dawn Grant, is living with the Renault Clio E-Tech as part of our long-term test fleet. So far she has been very impressed with the French supermini’s value for money, and the fact that you can get a stylish full-hybrid car for around £22,000. The resulting fuel economy has been pretty solid, too, at an average of 56.5mpg. Dawn now intends to see what shorter journeys and more urban roads do to this figure, but she’s optimistic that the Clio won’t prove too thirsty. You can read the full long term test here... Frequently Asked Questions Is the Renault Clio a good car? A three-time winner of our Supermini of the Year award, the Renault Clio is stylish, well-built, great to drive and offers excellent value for money. How many miles per gallon can the Renault Clio do? Renault says the petrol Clio TCe 90 can return up to 54.3mpg, while the full-hybrid Clio E-Tech can achieve 67.3mpg, although we saw 55.2mpg from the hybrid during our testing. How big is the boot in the Renault Clio? The pure-petrol Clio has a class-leading 391-litre boot that’s in fact larger than the Volkswagen Golf’s. However, the Clio E-Tech has a smaller 301-litre boot due to the hybrid system’s battery located underneath. Is the Renault Clio now hybrid-only? No: while the facelifted Renault Clio was only offered with a hybrid powertrain when it was introduced, it’s now available with cheaper, simpler petrol engine and manual transmission. For an alternative review of the Renault Clio, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...