Vauxhall Corsa Electric review

Nothing here should scare off buyers new to electric-powered cars, because the Corsa Electric looks almost identical to the regular petrol-powered Corsa. We’re well acquainted with the Corsa Electric’s 50kWh battery pack and 134bhp electric motor, because it’s used in various other zero-emissions SUVs, vans and people carriers built by other brands in the Stellantis group, including Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, and Peugeot.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no shortage of competition in the small electric car segment, including the E-208 mentioned earlier, which has a more premium feel and significantly sharper looks than the Corsa Electric. And let’s not forget that the E-208 offers just as much range.

​Meanwhile, the Fiat 500 and MINI Cooper bring funky, retro-inspired looks and some slick infotainment systems to the proceedings, though being smaller city cars, none of them can quite match the Corsa Electric’s range or practicality. It’s a similar story with the distinctive-looking Ora 03 (formally known as the Funky Cat) hatchback, which might have a similar price tag to the Corsa, but we found it lacking in sophistication and very limited in boot space.

However, the MG4 is the Corsa Electric’s strongest rival. It’s cheaper, yet more spacious and practical, plus it can go even further on a single charge. Whether you like or loathe the looks of the MG4 is up to you, but in terms of value for money, it’s got the Vauxhall licked.

There are now two battery sizes offered in the Corsa Electric (50kWh and 51kWh), and customers can pick from four trim levels: Design, Yes, GS, and Ultimate. Design trim gets you LED lights, 16-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, climate control and a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Then there’s the sportier-looking Yes model, which comes with everything a Design trim has, but costs significantly less. It comes with various black exterior details, sports seats in the front, and is available in a choice of four free colours.