New Vauxhall Corsa Electric Long Range can manage 266 miles on a charge

The Vauxhall Corsa was the brand’s first fully electric car when it launched back in 2019 under the ‘Corsa-e’ name. And to ensure it’s keeping up with the competition, the Corsa Electric (as it’s now known) has just received a bump in range and charging capability to go with the recent changes in trim levels.

Originally, the Corsa Electric came with a range of 205 miles from its 50kWh battery, and that rose to 252 miles thanks to a larger 54kWh battery. But now the new Corsa Electric Long Range model can reach up to 266 miles on a single charge.

Vauxhall claims the 14-mile improvement is due to “improved battery cell chemistry and an optimised powertrain” with its 51kWh battery. The firm also says the Corsa Electric Long Range will return efficiency of 4.3 miles per kWh and has a 154bhp front-mounted electric motor – both unchanged from the previous top-spec model.

Charging times also remain the same for the new Long Range model, with a 100kW maximum rate allowing for a 0-80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes. Where the Corsa Electric Long Range has changed in terms of charging is with the addition of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Through a standard-fit charging cable, you can now power devices like power tools, camping equipment or general appliances up to 3.6kW from the 51kWh battery.

Vauxhall says the Corsa Electric Long Range will go on sale from May 2025. At £28,900 in Yes Edition trim, the new model costs £1,395 more than the 50kWh car, but it’s £1,050 less than the cheapest version of the outgoing 54kWh model. The Long Range can also be had in Design (£30,450), GS (£32,635) and in range-topping Ultimate (£34,445) trims.

