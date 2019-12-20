Electric cars are now firmly part of the motoring mainstream, and prices have been steadily decreasing over the past few years. Today, the cheapest electric cars on sale are now well within the reach of more drivers than ever before, and plenty of these budget-friendly EV models offer genuine appeal, along with a generous helping of battery range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a variety of different sizes of models to be found on this list of today's cheapest electric cars, with everything from dinky city cars to large family cars and SUVs. This means there’s a very real chance that you’ll be able to find an affordable EV that will meet your needs perfectly.

So which of the UK’s cheapest electric cars should you buy? Our road testers have driven every new EV on sale in the UK, so keep reading to find our expert insights on each of the market’s lowest-priced models.

Compare the cheapest electric cars

Take a look at the table below to see the prices of the UK’s cheapest electric cars, as well as our in-depth review ratings for each model. We’ve also included each EV’s maximum WLTP combined range as well as our practicality, comfort and boot space score.

Now scroll down or use the jump links in the table above to read our verdict on every car..

.

1. Dacia Spring

Prices from £14,995

WLTP combined battery range: up to 140 miles

Pros Cons Cheapest new EV in the UK

Easy to drive

Low running costs Limited battery range

Rivals run it close on price

One-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The Dacia Sandero sat at the top of the UK’s cheapest new car list for a very long time and now, in the age of the EV, it’s the turn of the Dacia Spring. For £14,995, you can have a brand-new fully-fledged electric car.