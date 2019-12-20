Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025
EVs were often dismissed for being too expensive, but times are changing and these electric cars are flying the low-cost flag
Electric cars are now firmly part of the motoring mainstream, and prices have been steadily decreasing over the past few years. Today, the cheapest electric cars on sale are now well within the reach of more drivers than ever before, and plenty of these budget-friendly EV models offer genuine appeal, along with a generous helping of battery range.
There’s a variety of different sizes of models to be found on this list of today's cheapest electric cars, with everything from dinky city cars to large family cars and SUVs. This means there’s a very real chance that you’ll be able to find an affordable EV that will meet your needs perfectly.
So which of the UK’s cheapest electric cars should you buy? Our road testers have driven every new EV on sale in the UK, so keep reading to find our expert insights on each of the market’s lowest-priced models.
Compare the cheapest electric cars
Take a look at the table below to see the prices of the UK’s cheapest electric cars, as well as our in-depth review ratings for each model. We’ve also included each EV’s maximum WLTP combined range as well as our practicality, comfort and boot space score.
|Cheapest electric cars ranking
|Name
|Prices from
|Practicality, comfort and boot space rating (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Max. WLTP combined range
|1
|Dacia Spring
|£14,995
|4.5
|4.5
|140 miles
|2
|Leapmotor T03
|£15,995
|3
|4
|165 miles
|3
|BYD Dolphin Surf
|£18,650
|4
|4
|200 miles
|4
|Fiat Grande Panda
|£21,035
|4.5
|4.5
|199 miles
|5
|Citroen e-C3
|£22,095
|4
|5
|199 miles
|6
|Renault 5
|£22,995
|3.5
|4.5
|249 miles
|7
|Citroen e-C3 Aircross
|£23,095
|4.5
|3.5
|188 miles
|8
|Hyundai Inster
|£23,505
|4
|4
|229 miles
|9
|Vauxhall Frontera
|£23,995
|4.5
|4.5
|248 miles
|10
|Fiat 500e
|£25,035
|3
|4
|199 miles
Now scroll down or use the jump links in the table above to read our verdict on every car..
1. Dacia Spring
- Prices from £14,995
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 140 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Dacia Sandero sat at the top of the UK’s cheapest new car list for a very long time and now, in the age of the EV, it’s the turn of the Dacia Spring. For £14,995, you can have a brand-new fully-fledged electric car.
In order to keep the price small, pretty much everything else about the Dacia Spring is on the small side, too. This is a compact city car with a 26.8kWh battery and 44bhp on tap if you opt for the cheapest version. The claimed 140-mile range isn’t exactly massive, either, but it should still prove more than enough for most day-to-day needs. One thing that isn’t small, though, is the equipment list, with a seven-inch touchscreen display, parking sensors and air conditioning all thrown in.
“The main issue with the way that the Spring drives isn’t with the car itself, but the tyres Dacia has fitted. When we tested a Spring, it was fitted with Linglong tyres, and they’re short on grip – even for a car where performance very much takes a back seat.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the Spring on UK roads
2. Leapmotor T03
- Prices from £15,995
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 165 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Leapmotor is a very recent arrival in the UK, but this brand is yet another part of the Stellantis puzzle, with the global giant owing 51 per cent. The Leapmotor T03 follows a very similar formula to the Dacia Spring; it’s small, simplistic and sensibly priced.
Inside, the T03 is surprisingly spacious considering its dinky proportions, and there’s a healthy amount of kit thrown in as standard. The sole 37.3kWh battery pack is good for an official WLTP combined range of 165 miles, which should prove plenty for typical city car duties.
“There are a few quirks to the driving experience, and it does look a little ungainly from some angles, but as a first step into EV ownership, or as a second car in the household for those who want an electric runaround to supplement a conventionally powered car for longer weekend drives, there’s really very little not to like about the T03.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor, who tested the T03 in the UK
3. BYD Dolphin Surf
- Prices from £18,650
- WLTP combined range: up to 203 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
BYD still might be a Chinese car newcomer in the UK, but the BYD Dolphin Surf has all the right ingredients to make it a hit with UK car buyers. What seals the deal, though, is that this little EV feels grown-up, has plenty of range, enough room for four adults plus luggage and lots of in-car kit as standard.
With a starting price of £18,650, BYD has clearly targeted the value end of the market, but with the space, style and sophistication of cars significantly larger. There are two battery variants with a range of up to 136 miles in the 30kWh pack or up to 200 miles WLTP with the larger 43.2kWh battery. These are strong figures in the city-car class and should be more than plenty when it comes to commuting or zipping through traffic.
The car remains quiet and composed while on the move, and the controls are nice and light. The Dolphin Surf has plenty of power to keep up with faster-moving traffic and should be more than capable of longer journeys. Inside, build quality feels decent and much better than rivals such as the Dacia Spring, and you get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
“It’s a small car but the BYD Dolphin Surf feels very grown-up when you drive it, more like a larger supermini than a city car.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content, who drove the car on the International press launch in Rome, Italy
4. Fiat Grande Panda
- Prices from £21,035
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 199 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
For generations the Fiat Panda has been a firm favourite of buyers who desired a simple yet dependable city car that cost peanuts to buy and run.
Today, this baby Fiat has evolved into the Grande Panda, and this model is available with hybrid or fully electric power. The latter model is a bit pricier than its combustion-engined cousin, but it’s still one of the cheapest brand-new EVs on the UK market.
Sharing its underpinnings with the Citroen e-C3, as well as the same 44kWh battery, means the Grande Panda can cover up to 199 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Not only is it bigger than its predecessors, but this particular Panda is by far the most distinctive iteration when it comes to looks, too. Thankfully, the simplistic, low-cost ethos remains, although the tradeoff is a lack of outright power and a rather unrefined experience at motorway speeds. Stick to the city streets, though, and the Fiat should prove a doddle to live with.
“The Grande Panda rides remarkably well considering its short wheelbase. Even over the cruddy roads of central Turin that we experienced, the Panda never crashed into potholes or speed humps, feeling polished and even quite plush on occasion.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who tested the Grande Panda in Italy
5. Citroën e-C3
- Prices from £22,095
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 199 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
With up to 199 miles of range, enough space for four passengers, useful standard kit and distinctive styling, the Citroën e-C3 already has plenty of appeal. The clincher, though, is that it can be bought brand-new for just over £22,000
Although it looks like a beefy little SUV at first appearance, the Citroën e-C3 is actually more similar in size to the Vauxhall Corsa Electric. To keep costs down, the brand has taken a back-to-basics approach with its electric supermini, with cheaper materials and a lack of any particularly groundbreaking tech.
The brand has still included plenty of modern essentials, though, including LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a suite of safety and driver assistance systems. The e-C3 is such a great all-round buy that we named it our 2024 Car of the Year.
“Citroen has produced a supermini with class-leading comfort and plenty of space, all while creating a car that doesn’t feel like it’s unduly compromised by its low price point. The e-C3 really is a benchmark for the rest to aim for.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the e-C3 on UK roads
6. Renault 5
- Prices from £22,995
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 249 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
There’s been plenty of hype surrounding this retro-styled supermini and, much like its classic predecessor, the new Renault 5 is an affordable small car for the masses that just so happens to be fully electric.
Along with its eye-catching design, even the basic Renault 5 comes with useful features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and rear parking sensors. This cheaper model is fitted with a smaller 40kWh battery, but still delivers a reasonable 193 miles of claimed range.
“Renault has engineered a feeling of solidity into the way that the 5 behaves on the road. In terms of refinement and stability, it really doesn’t feel like a small car at all. It’s all very grown up and reassuring.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the 5 in the UK
7. Citroën e-C3 Aircross
- Prices from £23,095
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 188 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you’re tempted by the idea of owning an Auto Express Car of the Year but would prefer the practicality of an SUV, the Citroen e-C3 Aircross is essentially the best of both worlds. Underneath, the Aircross uses the same platform and battery as its supermini sibling, although the additional bulk of its SUV body reduces the maximum WLTP combined range down to 188 miles. If you can live with the shorter range, though, the upside is 460 litres of boot space and enough space for five passengers — even particularly tall ones.
Unfortunately, the e-C3 Aircross doesn’t come with the option of seven seats, unlike its combustion-powered cousin. Aside from this, though, it’s pretty much business as usual if you opt for electric power.
Comfort is king here (a typical Citroen trait) and the combination of a near-silent powertrain and the brand’s Advanced Comfort Suspension means you can chew up miles in a drama-free fashion. Performance is equally relaxed, though, as a grand total of 111bhp means a 0-62mph time of 12.9 seconds.
“The 111bhp of the e-C3 Aircross won’t win any traffic light drag races. It’s smooth, though, and with the extra weight we actually felt it rode better and smothered bumps more effectively than its lighter hybrid counterpart.” - Alastair Crooks, staff writer, who drove the C3 Aircross in France
8. Hyundai Inster
- Prices from £23,505
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 229 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you’re someone who likes your car to really stand out, the Hyundai Inster is one of the quirkier options on our list. This is a city car with a pseudo-SUV design that follows a similar ethos to the Toyota Aygo X. It feels like a bigger car from behind the wheel, too, as there’s plenty of kit and space to be found within the cabin.
Although we found the ride quite firm during testing, the upside is that the Inster is quite fun to drive without having to sacrifice efficiency – helped by the fact it weighs less than 1,425kg. The Hyundai’s tall stature also means there’s genuinely enough space for four adults inside, even though this is only a tiny city car.
“The Hyundai Inster is a very charming and lovable small car that’s so spacious it feels almost like a Tardis on wheels – the cartoonish proportions and boxy shape help achieve that, and turn heads in the process.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Inster on UK roads
9. Vauxhall Frontera
- Prices from £23,995
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 248 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you assumed this list would only be populated with tiny city cars and superminis, think again. The reborn Vauxhall Frontera is available either as a hybrid or fully-electric car, but the brand has given both versions the exact same starting price.
This family-friendly SUV isn’t the most thrilling EV on the market when it comes to the driving experience, but if you’re after a sensible, practical car that’s comfortable and well equipped, it’s something of a bargain. The cheaper model’s range is modest by today’s standards, though, at a maximum of 186 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
“We often test cars that feel like they’ve been given technology and equipment for the sake of it, so the no-frills approach of the Vauxhall Frontera is deeply refreshing.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, who tested the Frontera in the UK
10. Fiat 500e
- Prices from £25,035
- WLTP combined battery range: up to 199 miles
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Fiat scored a hit when it reinvented the classic 500 back in 2007, and since then it's become one of the best city cars. Time moves on, however, and the tiny Fiat has since evolved into a fully-electric car.
Keenly priced from around £25,000, the 500 line-up starts with a variant that’s capable of driving up to 118 miles on a single charge. There is a longer-range option which offers up to 199 miles but this inevitably costs a bit more to buy. There’s also the option of a folding fabric roof or even the hotter (and far more expensive) Abarth 500e.
“The Fiat 500e is a car that’s very clearly been designed with the city in mind, and that’s without doubt where it does its best work. With up to 220Nm going through the front wheels, throttle response is lively enough to provide plenty of punch when pulling out of junctions or away from traffic lights.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the 500e on UK roads
Should I buy an even cheaper quadricycle instead?
They aren’t technically classed as cars but quadricycles are an even cheaper way into fully-electric four-wheeled motoring. The difference between electric cars and quadricycles is the amount of power on offer, a legally-required limited top speed of 28mph plus their extremely compact size and low weight.
A well-known example of a quadricycle that can currently be bought in the UK is the Citroen Ami. While its starting price of less than £8,000 is certainly eye-catching, the official 46-mile battery range is much less likely to suit driver requirements.
Quadricycles are primarily designed with short-distance urban journeys in mind, and in order to keep costs to a minimum, there’s very little in the way of comfort, technology or safety equipment to be found. Because of this, most buyers will be far better suited to a fully-sized electric car.
