Ford Puma Gen-E review

Our opinion on the Ford Puma Gen-E

The Ford Puma makes a compelling case for itself in this new all-electric ‘Gen-E’ format. Much of what we like about the petrol model’s driving dynamics are retained, it’s sensibly priced and there’s a nice surprise with the Puma Gen-E’s added storage space. It was efficient enough in our test to take attention away from its average range figures, although we still have reservations in this area and for charging. It may not remain competitive for long, either, given that this is the biggest battery the Puma’s platform can accommodate.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 43kWh battery, 1x e-motor Safety N/A Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

About the Ford Puma Gen-E

Arriving in 2019, few could have predicted the success the Puma has had for Ford - especially in the UK where it’s had the best-selling top spot for the past two years. There’s been a glaring omission to the Puma’s spectrum of appeal which has arguably made its popularity all the more admirable: there’s been no pure-electric version, but Ford has plugged the gap by introducing the Puma Gen-E for 2025.

It’s the smallest electric car in Ford’s line-up and for now at least “the final part of the EV range” according to the brand. Sitting under the Explorer, Capri and Mustang Mach-E, the new Puma Gen-E has some seriously tough competition in the shape of the Kia EV3, Vauxhall Mokka Electric, Peugeot E-2008, Volkswagen ID.3, Volvo EX30 and the new Skoda Elroq, among others.

Despite the extensive rivals, Ford does have an ace up its sleeve: renewing customers. The brand expects 30,000 existing Puma customers to return to dealerships this year with many of those being directed towards the new EV. They’ll have to get used to a shortened trim level structure, however, with Select and Premium the only ones available.