New Volvo EX30 2024 review: a great electric SUV with an eye-catching price tag

Verdict Our first encounter with the Volvo EX30 on European roads left us hugely impressed with just how much value Volvo had crammed into its baby electric car. Our UK drive has only confirmed our early findings; it’s great to drive and feels more special to sit in than its rivals, despite offering a lower list price. This performance model is an intriguing hot hatch alternative for those who prefer not to shout about it, too. If Volvo could iron out some ergonomic question marks with that touchscreen, it’d be even better. There are plenty of new cars on sale today whose price might cause us a double take, but more often than not it’s for all the wrong reasons. But when a premium brand like Volvo announces that the entry-level version of its all new, fully electric small SUV will kick off from £33,795, it was a big surprise. But, for a change, a pleasing one. Here is a well-established premium brand releasing a new car for a price that isn’t just undercutting even the cheapest version of one of our favourite EVs, the Hyundai Kona Electric, but that also gives a host of Far-East newcomers a run for their money.

More reviews Road tests New Volvo EX30 ride review Here we’re driving the top spec model; the Volvo EX30 Dual Motor Extended Range Ultra. It takes pretty much the same amount of time to say that name as it does for the car to cover the 0-62mph sprint – a quite ludicrous 3.6 seconds. That’s the same as a Bentley Continental GT Speed, Porsche 911 Carrera 4S or, to single out a car that was a supercar icon of its day, the Ferrari Enzo. Given this high-performance Volvo offers very few clues that this is any different from the car with that low list price, it could well be the ultimate modern Q-car. The fact that the performance is available from £40,995 (or £44,495 in this top spec Ultra trim tested here) means hot hatch number-chasers might have found their new hero. But let’s look at the EX30 range more generally first, as it sits in compact car territory that the brand hasn’t really explored since the C30 hatchback from almost two decades ago. The EX30 is almost identical in length to its naughties curio, but as fashion dictates, the new car takes the shape of a small crossover rather than a three-door hatchback. 26 Its price point pitches it against an endless number of rivals; anything from the Jeep Avenger to the Volkswagen ID.3, plus our aforementioned Kona Car of the Year are fair game.

However, among those rivals and a host of Chinese newcomers, the EX30 is the only car from an established premium brand that is able to wade into the class, which for many buyers will put it on very strong footing from the outset. Then there are the specs; that £33,795 gets you a single-motor model with 268bhp, plus a fairly sizeable 69kWh (64kWh usable) battery. There have been cost-cutting measures to achieve this price, but at first glance, Volvo has done incredibly well to hide them. There are four interior designs, known as ‘lounges’ in Volvo speak, which furnish the dashboard and cover the seats with woven fabrics and recycled materials – including one material constructed from recycled denim, and another from old PVC window frames. The overall effect not only looks unique, but makes the cabin feel more expensive and special then anything at this price point. Typical of Volvo, the dashboard design leans heavily on a minimalist aesthetic, but in some areas, we feel it’s gone too far. Almost everything is controlled via the central touchscreen; in some areas, like the Google-based navigation system, it’s brilliant, but with almost every button confined to the display, there are flaws. We don’t have an issue with electric mirrors buried within the sub-menu – most people will adjust them once and then leave them alone – but other useful functions, like the rear window demister, are too fiddly to access easily.

The system will ‘learn’ your most commonly used functions and place them into a shortcut page, but there is no way to choose these yourself. Perhaps more bizarrely, two of the very few functions that do have physical controls, the front window fan and the hazard warning switch, are also permanent shortcuts on the screen, robbing that space from any number of other alternatives. Volvo says that it will roll out over-the-air updates to improve the interface based on customer usage, so we’re curious to see how the system develops over the coming year or two. 26 On, then, to the performance, because we have explored this slightly hair-raising road before with other small EVs. The MG 4 XPower and Smart #1 Brabus both offer sub-four-second 0-62mph times, yet they don’t fully feel prepared to control all that power. That left us feeling a little tentative about the EX30’s prospects; after all, it shares its SEA2 architecture, 69kWh battery, and 422bhp output with the Smart. Charging speeds reach a maximum rate of 175kW, means a 10-80 per cent charge takes less than half an hour. Fortunately, the Volvo’s chassis has much of the sophistication that is lacking from the unfinished-feeling Smart. There’s a firmness to the ride quality that doesn’t ever cross the line of being harsh, which means that there’s little pitch or dive under hard acceleration. In the torrential conditions of our first UK drive, it is possible to still excite either axle with clumsy inputs, but the balance is neat and once the steering is switched into its heaviest ‘firm’ setting, feels precise and positive. A shame, then that the stability control cuts in so harshly and abruptly at the first sign of slip that the fun is curtailed far too early.

Our drive was a little too short to give a definitive ruling on its efficiency so we’ll reserve full judgement for another time. However, first impressions suggest that the Dual Motor will struggle to get close to the WLTP range of 286 miles. If you’re expecting a practical crossover, then the EX30 might not fit the bill. By the standards of cars in this segment, it’s a little tight in the back – the Jeep Avenger offers similar space, but is roughly 200mm shorter overall. In reality, it’s closer to compact premium hatchbacks like the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class in terms of size. A high floor limits foot space under the front seats, but headroom is fairly generous. A 308-litre boot isn’t so large, but it is neatly shaped. From launch, the range offers two trim levels – Plus and Ultra – with an even cheaper Core option joining the range later. The Plus gets the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, climate control, a Harman Kardon premium sound system (which takes the form of a soundbar spanning the top of the dashboard, saving money on a range of speaker housings and wiring in each door), plus all-round sensors, a reversing rear camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a heat pump. The top-spec Ultra trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a self-parking system, electric front seats and a 22kW on-board charger. Model: Volvo EX30 Dual Motor Extended Range Ultra Price: £44,495 (from £33,795) Powertrain: 69kWh battery, 2x e-motor Power/torque: 422bhp/543Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 3.6 seconds Top speed: 112mph Range: 286 miles Charging: 175kW, 10-80% in 28 mins Size (L/W/H): 4,233/1,836/1,554mm On sale: Now