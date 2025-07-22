Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: an award-winning Volvo EX30 for just £286 a month

The Volvo EX30 is an excellent all-round EV, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 22

By:George Armitage
22 Jul 2025
Volvo EX30 - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; cool Swedish design
  • 209-mile range
  • Just £285.79 a month 

Volvo's smallest electric SUV, the EX30, might possess much of the larger EX90's premium touches and design flair, but somehow it manages to undercut many of its more conventional, mainstream rivals. And nowhere is this more apparent than when it comes to leasing deals.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, this deal, direct from Volvo Car UK, sees you taking the keys to our Small Premium SUV of the Year for just £285.79 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's a two-year deal that requires a £3,429.50 initial payment, and there's a 5,000-mile-a-year allowance. But nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year can be had for a bargain £13.57 extra a month.

What we like about this deal is that you get the Plus model – the pick of the range, in our opinion. 

It builds on the standard car's LED lights, 18-inch silver-black alloys, wireless Apple CarPlay, Google-based infotainment system with Google Assistant and Maps, by adding a contrasting black roof, ambient lighting, and powered tailgate. Metallic paint is thrown in for free, too.

This deal pairs the Plus spec with the Single Motor powertrain. Here the 51kWh battery pack gives a claimed WLTP range of 209 miles, while a maximum DC charging speed of 134kW allows a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up in around 27 minutes. 

The EX30 is a true all-rounder. It's comfortable on the move with supple suspension and light steering, feels sure-footed and has very decent performance.

The interior is superbly minimalist, with a cool design and some neat features. And, of course, being a Volvo, it’s packed with safety kit as standard, with Euro NCAP deeming it to be one of the safest cars in its class.  

Volvo EX30 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo EX30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo EX30 page.

Deals on Volvo EX30 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,911Avg. savings £2,409
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

New in-stock Nissan AriyaCash £34,488Avg. savings £5,928
New Nissan Ariya

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Volvo EX30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
