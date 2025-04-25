Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

The UK's most popular cars head-to-head against their key rivals...

25 Apr 2025

If you really want to know how a car performs against its key rivals, this is the place to find out. The Auto Express group test is an automotive institution decades in the making that gets right to the heart of the questions that car buyers want answered. 

While our in-depth reviews and long-term tests are usually done with the car in isolation, albeit by experienced journalists with detailed prior experience of hundreds of other cars, the group test puts two or three direct rivals head-to-head in the same place, on the same roads and in the same conditions. There is nowhere to hide. 

As a means of slimming down your car buying shortlist these exhaustive tests are great. We drive the cars over long distances, interrogate the control systems, load and unload the interiors, and take our own precise measurements to make comparisons easier. Sometimes there’s an obvious winner but often what emerges is a picture of two cars with qualities that would suit different kinds of buyer - a picture that only becomes clear after this kind of detailed side-by-side testing. 

Our team brings you at least one two- or three-car group test every week, building up a clear picture of the cars we rate and those that we don’t... 

Scroll down to find all our group test pages… 

  • Cars

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820 | Avg. savings £5,127 off RRP | Used from £14,400
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065 | Avg. savings £2,233 off RRP | Used from £15,297
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495 | Avg. savings £1,879 off RRP | Used from £15,639
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Audi A3

RRP £26,295 | Avg. savings £1,724 off RRP | Used from £5,500
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Mini vs MINI vs MINI Cooper: the evolution of Britain's small car icon
Mini vs MINI vs MINI Cooper - header

Mini vs MINI vs MINI Cooper: the evolution of Britain's small car icon

For 66 years, the Mini – now MINI – has wowed car buyers with its cute looks and engaging handling. We see how this British icon has evolved
19 Apr 2025
Dacia Jogger vs Ford Tourneo Connect vs Toyota Proace City Verso: 7-seat family MPVs put to the test
Dacia Jogger vs Toyota Proace City Verso vs Ford Tourneo Connect - group tracking shot

Dacia Jogger vs Ford Tourneo Connect vs Toyota Proace City Verso: 7-seat family MPVs put to the test

We put hybrid, PHEV and electric MPVs from Dacia, Toyota and Ford to the test to discover which makes the best seven-seat family car
19 Apr 2025
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar - front tracking

Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash

Racy Spanish brand Cupra is hoping to make waves in the plug-in hybrid SUV class with its all-new Terramar. We put it up against the big-selling Toyot…
12 Apr 2025
New vs used sports cars: Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster?
New Mazda MX-5 vs used Porsche Boxster - header

New vs used sports cars: Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster?

Both of these cars offer plenty of fun and fresh air, but which model should you pick?
6 Apr 2025
Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?
Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking

Skoda Elroq vs Renault Megane E-Tech: which affordable family EV is the best buy?

Skoda’s all-new Elroq and Renault’s Megane aim to make it big in the family-car market. Which is best in our test?
5 Apr 2025
New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?
New Skoda Superb Estate vs used Mercede E-Class Estate - header

New vs used estate cars: Skoda Superb or Mercedes E-Class?

Which estate car offers mammoth savings as well as enormous practicality? We find out
4 Apr 2025
New vs used cheap cars: Kia Picanto or MINI Cooper?
New Kia Picanto vs used MINI Cooper - header

New vs used cheap cars: Kia Picanto or MINI Cooper?

We all love a bargain, but where will you find the best one?
2 Apr 2025
New vs used executive cars: BMW 5 Series or BMW M3?
New BMW 5 Series vs used BMW M3 - header

New vs used executive cars: BMW 5 Series or BMW M3?

Big and brand-new or smaller and more powerful? We determine the best BMW to buy
31 Mar 2025
New vs used small cars: Citroen C3 or Volkswagen T-Roc?
New Citroen C3 vs used Volkswagen T-Roc - header

New vs used small cars: Citroen C3 or Volkswagen T-Roc?

Small cars offer great value for money, but which is the best option for £18k?
31 Mar 2025
New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?
New BMW 2 Series vs used Jaguar F-Type - header

New vs used coupes: BMW 2 Series or Jaguar F-Type?

Which coupe should you splash your cash on? We pick from two top two-doors
30 Mar 2025
New vs used hatchbacks: Skoda Octavia or Mercedes A-Class?
New Skoda Octavia vs used Mercedes A-Class - header

New vs used hatchbacks: Skoda Octavia or Mercedes A-Class?

Traditional hatchbacks are still a great option for all the family, but which one should you buy?
27 Mar 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Sealion 7: can the fresh arrival defeat a firm favourite?
BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front tracking

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Sealion 7: can the fresh arrival defeat a firm favourite?

BYD’s latest arrival in the UK is the Sealion 7, and among the models the Chinese EV has in its sights is our 2021 Car of the Year, the Hyundai Ioniq …
26 Mar 2025
New vs used family SUVs: Hyundai Tucson or Volvo XC90?
New Hyundai Tucson vs used Volvo XC90 - header

New vs used family SUVs: Hyundai Tucson or Volvo XC90?

Family SUVs are massively popular, but which one is the very best buy?
25 Mar 2025
New vs used electric cars: Tesla Model 3 or Porsche Taycan?
New Tesla Model 3 vs used Porsche Taycan - header

New vs used electric cars: Tesla Model 3 or Porsche Taycan?

Electric car prices are dropping, but which car offers the most low-emission bang for your buck?
23 Mar 2025
New vs used hybrid SUVs: Dacia Duster or Toyota RAV4?
New Dacia Duster vs Used Toyota RAV4 - header

New vs used hybrid SUVs: Dacia Duster or Toyota RAV4?

Hybrid SUVs are growing in popularity, but what's the best option for a budget of under £25k?
22 Mar 2025
New vs used hot hatches: Ford Focus ST or Audi RS 3?
New vs used: hot hatchbacks - header image

New vs used hot hatches: Ford Focus ST or Audi RS 3?

The Focus ST and RS 3 are great hot hatches, but which one should you buy with a £38,000 budget?
20 Mar 2025
Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?
Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e - header

Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?

The new retro-themed Renault 5 is wowing drivers with its looks, performance and price, but not so long ago it was the Fiat 500e that was hot in the c…
19 Mar 2025
Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite
Jaecoo 7 and Skoda Kamiq - header image, front trackin

Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite

The Jaecoo 7 is the latest Chinese car to arrive in the UK. The brand hopes its extra space will appeal to buyers of smaller SUVs, such as the Skoda K…
15 Mar 2025
Nissan Qashqai vs Peugeot 3008 vs Hyundai Tucson: which used SUV is king of the school run?
Nissan Qashqai vs Peugeot 3008 vs Hyundai Tucson

Nissan Qashqai vs Peugeot 3008 vs Hyundai Tucson: which used SUV is king of the school run?

The original Nissan Qashqai was a revolution, and it continues to get better, but does it also make a top used family SUV? We test it against the Peug…
9 Mar 2025
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
Alpine A110 and Ford Mustang - front tracking

Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head

Ford’s Mustang and Alpine’s A110 offer different approaches to the classic two-door coupé recipe. Will all-American brutishness win over French finess…
8 Mar 2025
Skoda Superb vs Volkswagen Passat vs Vauxhall Insignia: which is the ultimate used family car?
Skoda Superb vs Volkswagen Passat vs Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport - header

Skoda Superb vs Volkswagen Passat vs Vauxhall Insignia: which is the ultimate used family car?

Saloons and fastbacks still have plenty to offer buyers of family cars, so we put three of the best used models to the test
2 Mar 2025
Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe - front tracking

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
1 Mar 2025
Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
22 Feb 2025
