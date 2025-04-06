While our weather can be unpredictable, there are few better ways to spend rare sunny days than a drive in a proper drop-top sports car. While many of these special motors command serious money, the king of the affordable sports cars continues to be the lovable Mazda MX-5. With rear-wheel drive and a folding roof, you can easily have loads of fun in this roadster, and a brand-new example can be yours for a budget of just £35,000.

If you have an incurable desire for a more upmarket badge, though, the used car market may just have the answer. The mighty Porsche Boxster may live in the 911’s shadow, but it is still a proper driver’s car. What’s more is that we found a clean 2015 model for under £31,000 via our Find a Car service.

So which car offers genuine thrills for only small financial spills? Our expert road testers share their verdict below.

New: Mazda MX-5

Our pick: Mazda MX-5 Homura

Price: £34,835

Standard kit: 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated seats

Key stats: 41.5mpg, 153g/km CO2, 6.5secs 0-62mph

VED: £680 in first year, then £190

Insurance group: 33

Warranty: Three years/60,000 miles

It’s not hard to see why the Mazda MX-5 has become the world’s most popular roadster. It's brilliant to drive, affordable to buy, cost-effective, and reliability is bombproof.