Best steering wheel locks 2025
Thieves know how to beat electronic security systems, so one alternative is an old-fashioned lock
There have been some amazing advances in motoring technology in the past two decades, but security seems to be going in reverse. Car theft is sitting at a 15-year high, according to official statistics, with modern crooks simply bypassing electronic systems to drive off without having to break into a sweat, let alone a window.
As a result, many owners have resorted to decidedly old-fashioned methods of preventing the thieves. While criminals may be able to enter and start a car in seconds, few will be willing to tackle a physical lock designed to prevent them from driving off.
These steering wheel locks are available from less than £10 and even the most basic will have some deterrent effect, hopefully meaning the criminals will look for an easier target. But which will secure our Best Buy rosette?
How we tested them
We enlisted a security consultant with more than 30 years’ experience in vehicle theft investigations. He showed us the weaknesses in steering wheel locks and how they might be attacked using a variety of tools and methods. We expected the devices to be able to resist us for at least five minutes using brute force and manual tools. Battery-powered cutters are noisier, but we wanted to see at least 90 seconds of defence here.
Besides strength, we liked locks that had a strong deterrent effect and were easily visible from outside the car in the dark. We also scored them on ease of use and value.
Verdict
The Disklok Diamond offers the ultimate protection but is cumbersome and extremely expensive. So, we think the Stoplock Pro Elite offers the best combination of protection, ease of use and value in this test. The Milenco is close behind on points, with the unique double protection of the Armaplate putting it in third place.
Stoplock Pro Elite
- Price: Around £48
- Keys: 2
- Removal: 5+ minutes
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
The Stoplock is easy and fast to fit, and yet it resisted all our manual-tool attacks for more than five minutes. It put up a good fight against the grinder, too. The lock has dual prongs, which can be secured either side of a steering wheel’s spoke, meaning we’d need to make two awkward cuts to remove it.
The highly visible yellow arm also protects the airbag. Add in an affordable price and the Stoplock takes the top prize.
Buy Stoplock Pro Elite from Amazon
Milenco High Security Steering
- Price: Around £80
- Keys: 3
- Removal: 5+ minutes
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: milenco.com
The unusual fitment method means you might need to watch a couple of instructional videos to work out how to use the Milenco, but it soon makes sense and is almost as easy and quick as the Stoplock.
When locked back in place, the bright yellow bar resisted all our attempts at removal and was even more awkward than the Stoplock to attack with power tools. Only the cost and lack of airbag protection knocked it into second place.
Buy Milenco High Security Steering from Amazon
Armaplate Resolute
- Price: Around £150
- Keys: 2
- Removal: 5+ minutes
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: armaplateresolute.com
Armaplate’s Resolute adds an extra level of security with double hooks which reach down to latch onto the brake pedal, while CD-sized steel discs fix either side of the steering wheel.
This would make it especially tricky to move the car, even in a straight line, and it proved impossible to remove neatly or quietly. It is also highly visible and protects the airbag. But the Resolute is expensive and won’t work on classic vehicles with wide gaps between the spokes.
Buy the Armaplate Resolute from Amazon
Streetwize Full Steering Wheel Lock
- Price: Around £55
- Keys: 2
- Removal: 4.5 minutes
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Locks that completely cover the steering wheel offer much better overall protection, but are significantly more cumbersome to use every day. This means they are best used when you’re parking up for a longer period.
The Streetwize is big and bright enough to ward off most opportunists and fended off everything except the noisy power tools. It looks decent value, too.
Buy the Streetwize Full Steering Wheel Lock from Amazon
Disklok Diamond Edition
- Price: Around £285
- Keys: 3
- Removal: NA
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: disklokuk.co.uk
If you want the ultimate protection, then the Disklok Diamond provides it. There was no way we were going to be cracking it using anything but the biggest power tools, and even then it took so long we gave up.
But it’s not something you’ll want to be lugging onto the steering wheel frequently because it is cumbersome to fit and heavy. You can’t ignore its high price either.
Buy the Disklok Diamond Edition from Amazon
Tevlaphee Twin Bar Steering Wheel Lock
- Price: Around £38
- Keys: 3
- Removal: 10 seconds
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Although branded as Tevlaphee on Amazon, there are various similar-looking devices with four hooks and twin chrome bars on the internet and in outlets such as Halfords. We tried two and they were easy to remove using simple tools.
The bright colours and meaningful-looking brass lock might put off a casual thief, but we’d save up the extra tenner and buy a Stoplock.
Buy Tevlaphee Twin Bar Steering Wheel Lock from Amazon
Topfree Steering Wheel Lock
- Price: Around £10
- Keys: 3
- Removal: 5 seconds
- Rating: 2 stars
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
Locks don’t come any cheaper or easier to fit. The Topfree uses a plastic-covered cable lock that loops around the steering wheel and then clips into the driver’s seat belt anchor point.
It can only be unlatched by twisting the key, which pushes a plunger to press the release button. It took seconds to remove, so only has limited deterrent value.
For extra protection, Faraday bags, pouches and key signal blockers can help prevent keyless car theft! Click here to find out which came out on top...