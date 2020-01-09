Best steering wheel locks 2025

There have been some amazing advances in motoring technology in the past two decades, but security seems to be going in reverse. Car theft is sitting at a 15-year high, according to official statistics, with modern crooks simply bypassing electronic systems to drive off without having to break into a sweat, let alone a window.

As a result, many owners have resorted to decidedly old-fashioned methods of preventing the thieves. While criminals may be able to enter and start a car in seconds, few will be willing to tackle a physical lock designed to prevent them from driving off.

These steering wheel locks are available from less than £10 and even the most basic will have some deterrent effect, hopefully meaning the criminals will look for an easier target. But which will secure our Best Buy rosette?

How we tested them

We enlisted a security consultant with more than 30 years’ experience in vehicle theft investigations. He showed us the weaknesses in steering wheel locks and how they might be attacked using a variety of tools and methods. We expected the devices to be able to resist us for at least five minutes using brute force and manual tools. Battery-powered cutters are noisier, but we wanted to see at least 90 seconds of defence here.