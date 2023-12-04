UK car thefts hit an all-time high with keyless car tech to blame

Keyless car technology is responsible for a boom in car thefts, with 2023 shaping-up to be the worst year on record according to insurance company LV General.

Last year’s figures showed an increase of 59 per cent in thefts, and the insurer predicts numbers will be even higher by the time 2023’s figures are totted-up. Many brands have already seen peaks in theft, and the car crime rate usually doubles under the cover of darker winter nights. “If overall thefts continue at the same rate so far this year, 2023 is projected to be 28 per cent higher than 2022,” the insurance giant claims.

LV has analysed its claims for theft of cars and says that from September 2021 to September 2023, Lexus has topped the charts with an astonishing 513 per cent rise in the numbers of claims for stolen vehicles. Toyota claims have risen 103 per cent in the same period, Hyundai claims 81 per cent and Kia 76 per cent.

According to the insurer, the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage have become some of the most targeted vehicles, making up 45 per cent of their respective manufacturer’s claims. The Lexus RX and NX account for 54 per cent and 21 per cent of the Japanese luxury firm’s theft claims, while the RAV4 accounts for 47 per cent of Toyota thefts according to the LV claim analysis.