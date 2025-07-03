Easy to drive; plush interior

Hybrid power; more than 55mpg

Just £193.62 a month

With their higher driving position, easier entry, and (sometimes) greater levels of interior space, it's easy to see why many families favour SUVs over conventional hatchbacks. Throw in cheap lease deals and it's often game, set and match.

That's true with the MG ZS, which is one of the cheapest small SUVs available on lease right now.

Lease Car UK is offering the ZS for a minuscule £193.62 a month after an initial payment of £2,671.44. It's a 48-month agreement with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but bumping this up to a more reasonable 8,000 miles a year will only cost an extra £13.66 a month.

The latest ZS is a vast improvement on its predecessor, which really carried its value-for-money feeling with pride.

It now has an interior that seems surprisingly plush at this price point, with a higher-quality feel than an equivalent Ford Puma. The tech is good, with the standard-fit 12.3-inch touchscreen being a real highlight.

Even better, this deal is for the top-spec Trophy model, which adds a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seat and steering wheel, rear privacy glass, and smart 'leather-style' upholstery.

The last ZS came in petrol and EV power, but the current car is hybrid-only (for now). With the petrol engine and electric motor combined there's 194bhp on offer, which gives the ZS some real get-up-and-go. Plus, economy of more than 55mpg is on the table.

While a Ford Puma is far more fun through corners, the ZS has an easygoing character, which will be fine for most buyers.

