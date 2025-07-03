Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a big SUV feel for a miniscule £194 a month

The MG ZS is an easy car to like and live with. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July

By:Shane Wilkinson
3 Jul 2025
MG ZS - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; plush interior
  • Hybrid power; more than 55mpg
  • Just £193.62 a month

With their higher driving position, easier entry, and (sometimes) greater levels of interior space, it's easy to see why many families favour SUVs over conventional hatchbacks. Throw in cheap lease deals and it's often game, set and match.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That's true with the MG ZS, which is one of the cheapest small SUVs available on lease right now.

Lease Car UK is offering the ZS for a minuscule £193.62 a month after an initial payment of £2,671.44. It's a 48-month agreement with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but bumping this up to a more reasonable 8,000 miles a year will only cost an extra £13.66 a month. 

The latest ZS is a vast improvement on its predecessor, which really carried its value-for-money feeling with pride. 

It now has an interior that seems surprisingly plush at this price point, with a higher-quality feel than an equivalent Ford Puma. The tech is good, with the standard-fit 12.3-inch touchscreen being a real highlight.

Even better, this deal is for the top-spec Trophy model, which adds a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seat and steering wheel, rear privacy glass, and smart 'leather-style' upholstery.

The last ZS came in petrol and EV power, but the current car is hybrid-only (for now). With the petrol engine and electric motor combined there's 194bhp on offer, which gives the ZS some real get-up-and-go. Plus, economy of more than 55mpg is on the table.

MG ZS - dashboard

While a Ford Puma is far more fun through corners, the ZS has an easygoing character, which will be fine for most buyers.         

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG ZS hub page.

Check out the MG ZS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

