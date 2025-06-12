Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai Kona Electric is a distinctive SUV for under £218 a month

The Kona Electric still looks fresh and is competitive against rivals. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 15

By:George Armitage
15 Aug 2025
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner left
  • Strong design; quality interior
  • 319-mile range
  • Just £217.66 a month 

Two years in the electric car world feel like two decades at the moment, thanks to the relentless stream of new models and technology arriving. So, you might assume the Hyundai Kona Electric, which debuted in 2023, might be a faded also-ran by now.

That’s really not the case, though, as time really hasn’t taken the sheen off the Kona Electric. It’s still as fresh-faced as it was when it launched, and remains excellent value for money.

How so? Well, with deals like this one. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the small electric SUV for just £217.66 a month.

Naturally, there’s an initial payment to sort, but it’s a reasonable £2,959.22. The deal is for two years and annual mileage is capped at 5,000. A jump up to 8,000 will only cost an extra £16.13 a month. 

Here you’ll be getting the Advance model, and while it is the entry-level version, it’s packed with goodies. Standard features include 17-inch alloys, cruise control with stop and go, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and full LED headlights

Hyundai even throws in a heat pump to potentially make the car more efficient in colder weather, plus vehicle-to-load tech so you can power other electrical items from the car’s battery. 

In terms of power, the Kona Electric gets a 65.4kWh battery and a single 218bhp motor. Performance is more than quick enough, and thanks to those 17-inch wheels the Advance has the best range of any Kona, at an impressive 319 miles (WLTP).

Inside is a really nice place to be thanks to a great mixture of modern tech and traditional, physical buttons. It’s well screwed together, plus there’s plenty of interior space.    

Hyundai Kona Electric - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona Electric page.

Deals on Hyundai Kona Electric rivals

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,327Avg. savings £2,403
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,538Avg. savings £2,719
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Kona Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

