Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai Kona Electric is a distinctive SUV for under £218 a month

Strong design; quality interior

319-mile range

Just £217.66 a month

Two years in the electric car world feel like two decades at the moment, thanks to the relentless stream of new models and technology arriving. So, you might assume the Hyundai Kona Electric, which debuted in 2023, might be a faded also-ran by now.

That’s really not the case, though, as time really hasn’t taken the sheen off the Kona Electric. It’s still as fresh-faced as it was when it launched, and remains excellent value for money.

How so? Well, with deals like this one. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the small electric SUV for just £217.66 a month.

Naturally, there’s an initial payment to sort, but it’s a reasonable £2,959.22. The deal is for two years and annual mileage is capped at 5,000. A jump up to 8,000 will only cost an extra £16.13 a month.

Here you’ll be getting the Advance model, and while it is the entry-level version, it’s packed with goodies. Standard features include 17-inch alloys, cruise control with stop and go, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and full LED headlights.