Car Deal of the Day: Be adventurous with the Ford Explorer for £236 a month

Engaging to drive; quality-feeling interior

233-mile range; fast recharge times

Just 235.91 a month

The Ford Explorer reboots a famous name from the Blue Oval’s back catalogue, but luckily there’s more to the car than mere nostalgia. It’s comfortable, efficient and packed with technology, plus, as our Deal of the Day goes to show, tremendous value.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering Ford’s Skoda Enyaq rival for a mere £235.91 a month right now, undercutting its Volkswagen ID.4 sister model by a whopping £66 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To get this three-year agreement under way, you only need to lay down £3,178.92 as an initial payment. Annual mileage is limited to 5,000, but a more flexible 8,000 can be had for just under £15 extra a month.

Last year, Ford expanded the Explorer range to include a model with a smaller battery. This is it, and at 52kWh you can expect a claimed 233 miles of range, plus faster recharging times than versions with larger 77kWh battery packs, thanks to a maximum DC charging speed of 145kW. It means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 25 minutes.

Charging may be fast, but performance is better described as ‘brisk’. The sprint from 0-62mph takes a relaxed 8.7 seconds, but that’s more than adequate for what is a family car after all. The Explorer is rather fun through corners, though, thanks to its Volkswagen-derived rear-wheel-drive platform – it’s actually more engaging than the ID.4.

Style is the trim on offer here, which bags you sat-nav, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, LED front and rear lights, along with a set of smart 19-inch wheels.

Interior quality is good, plus the 14.6-inch portrait touchscreen is a cinch to use. Back-seat passengers won’t be moaning about a lack of space, and the 470-litre boot is huge.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Explorer leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Explorer page.

Check out the Ford Explorer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…