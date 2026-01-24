Verdict

Good parking cameras and a spacious cabin don’t make up for the BYD Sealion 7’s poor ride and handling. The lack of any European tuning means it’s just not set up for the intricacies of our roads, or the speeds that we do on them. When a car offers good value, this matters less, but the Sealion 7 isn’t cheap. So far, this BYD has a long way to go to win over my affections.

Mileage: 1,604 miles

1,604 miles Efficiency: 2.8mi/kWh

Progress among Chinese brands such as BYD has been nothing short of astonishing. In terms of tech, model reach across segments and profitability, there’s a lot for legacy brands to learn. But when it comes to the driving experience – something that’s hard to fully appreciate over a 10-minute test drive – our BYD Sealion 7 has some issues.

The general response I get from people is: “Oh, you have a BYD. Can I have a look?” And generally, their first reaction is: “It’s big, and nice inside.” Yep, indeed it is. Then we move on to: “And it’s electric, right? What’s it like to drive?” Ah, yes, well, about that…

First of all, I find the overly soft seats to be uncomfortable after only 15 minutes on the road. The general driving position doesn’t help, either, due to the almost bus-like angle to the steering wheel. I sometimes catch myself doing a bus-driver-like wheel shuffle when going around sharp bends.