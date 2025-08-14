New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
Mercedes is in for a busy 2026, but few of its new-model launches will be more important than the next Mercedes GLA. Due later this year in both hybrid and electric forms, the Mk3 car should bring substantial improvements in efficiency and technology compared with the previous generation, highlighted by a potential 400-mile range on the long-range EV model.
The next GLA will follow a similar template to the first two generations, despite having a slightly different relationship to other models in the brand’s line-up. That’s because the SUV will adopt the firm’s new MMA architecture, which is in contrast to the A-Class that will continue in its existing form for the foreseeable future. This, in effect, makes the new GLA the entry point for Mercedes’ latest-generation models – possibly undercutting the £45k CLA. Our exclusive images show how the new GLA could look.
The changes from old to new are not to be underestimated either, because they bring huge upgrades to the powertrains, interior technology and driver-assistance features. Buyers looking for an all-electric variant now have one with not just competitive range and charging stats, but class-changing ones that make the most of Mercedes’ new-age architectures.
Key technological changes include the switch to an 800V electrical system, plus the adoption of the German brand’s latest digital brain, making it a true ‘software-defined vehicle’. These elements might sound abstract, but they bring massive improvements across the driving and ownership experience.
New Mercedes GLA to go electric
The EV line-up will eventually comprise three powertrain options, starting with the long-range GLA 250+ and a higher-performance all-wheel drive GLA 350. These will both feature an 85kWh battery pack, with the GLA 250+ pairing this with a 262bhp rear-mounted electric motor, and the GLA 350 increasing power to 348bhp by adding a second motor for all-wheel drive.
A GLA 250 will join the line-up at a later date with a smaller 58kWh battery, which will reduce the entry price for the baby Mercedes.
The German manufacturer is yet to reveal the final specifications for the new model, but we expect the GLA 250+ version to split the hyper-efficient CLA and boxier GLB in terms of range. It’s reasonable to expect 400 to 420 miles between top-ups for the most efficient specifications. This is some way behind the CLA’s 484-mile peak range, but the car’s more upright stance and SUV-styling additions will have a detrimental effect on the GLA’s aerodynamics.
The newcomer’s range will still see Mercedes out-perform its future competitors by some margin; cars such as the BMW iX1 deliver at most around 320 miles on its WLTP rating, with the Audi Q4 e-tron maxing out at around 350 miles. These two models are in line for their own updates later this year, but both will be milder facelifts rather than wholesale redesigns. The outgoing GLA-based EQA, for context, has a maximum range of 345 miles, but once specified in the high-selling AMG Line trim, this figure drops to as little as 314 miles.
But a hybrid Mercedes GLA is also on the way
The good news is that if you’re not quite ready for the switch to EV, Mercedes will still offer a hybrid variant, too. This will share the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the new CLA and GLB, including its 48V mild-hybrid system and choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive layouts. Peak power for these models will range between around 160bhp and 190bhp, the latter offered with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive option.
Those after a high-performance variant will be taken care of, because AMG is working on more powerful models, which could be available in a two-tier structure similar to the previous GLA 35 and GLA 45. These won’t be available in petrol form, but as high-powered dual-motor EVs. Mercedes also won’t offer any MMA products with diesel power.
But the GLA’s changes go beyond its powertrains, because the electric brain that will operate them is part of Merc’s multi-billion-Euro investment in software. The MMA platform is designed around a supercomputer that doesn’t just accept more substantial over-the-air updates, but also streamlines the communication between all the car’s different functions. This could see semi-autonomous driving features added at a later date, for example.
What will the new Mercedes GLA look like inside?
The GLA will have the same bank of screens inside the cabin as those already seen in the CLA and GLB. This will combine a 10.25-inch driver’s display with a 14.5-inch main touchscreen and optional passenger screen. As well as running Merc’s new fully online MBUX system, it also integrates the firm’s fresh AI-based voice-recognition system.
Interior space should be improved over the Mk2 GLA, but given that the GLB sits so close to it in both scale and customer base, it won’t grow too much in any one direction. Electric versions should see the introduction of extra storage under the bonnet.
