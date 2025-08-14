Mercedes is in for a busy 2026, but few of its new-model launches will be more important than the next Mercedes GLA. Due later this year in both hybrid and electric forms, the Mk3 car should bring substantial improvements in efficiency and technology compared with the previous generation, highlighted by a potential 400-mile range on the long-range EV model.

The next GLA will follow a similar template to the first two generations, despite having a slightly different relationship to other models in the brand’s line-up. That’s because the SUV will adopt the firm’s new MMA architecture, which is in contrast to the A-Class that will continue in its existing form for the foreseeable future. This, in effect, makes the new GLA the entry point for Mercedes’ latest-generation models – possibly undercutting the £45k CLA. Our exclusive images show how the new GLA could look.

The changes from old to new are not to be underestimated either, because they bring huge upgrades to the powertrains, interior technology and driver-assistance features. Buyers looking for an all-electric variant now have one with not just competitive range and charging stats, but class-changing ones that make the most of Mercedes’ new-age architectures.

Key technological changes include the switch to an 800V electrical system, plus the adoption of the German brand’s latest digital brain, making it a true ‘software-defined vehicle’. These elements might sound abstract, but they bring massive improvements across the driving and ownership experience.

New Mercedes GLA to go electric

The EV line-up will eventually comprise three powertrain options, starting with the long-range GLA 250+ and a higher-performance all-wheel drive GLA 350. These will both feature an 85kWh battery pack, with the GLA 250+ pairing this with a 262bhp rear-mounted electric motor, and the GLA 350 increasing power to 348bhp by adding a second motor for all-wheel drive.