The A-Class finished in an impressive 11th place overall in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey with a score of just under 88 per cent.

Buying and owning

Best buy: Mercedes A200 Sport Executive

There’s a lot to be said for the A 250 e plug-in hybrid if you can charge it regularly and do a lot of trips under 50 miles using the electric range because it will prove highly cost-effective to run. The same goes for the Mercedes-AMG A 35 hot hatch, which is a hugely capable driver’s car that’s a lot more accessible than the full-blown A 45 S.

Our best buy pick, however, is the A200 which gives you the same efficiency as the entry-level A180 with useful extra performance for only £1,500 more. Sport Executive trim gives you the important sharp A-Class looks and a good range of kit without bumping the price up too far.

Mercedes A-Class alternatives

The classic alternatives to the A-Class are the BMW 1 Series and the Audi A3 but you also have models like the DS 4 which aim to give the same sort of premium experience in a hatchback. The electric Polestar 2 and Genesis GV60 are further options and then you have more mainstream hatches like the VW Golf and Peugeot 308.

Mercedes A-Class owner reviews

Here’s what owners in the 2024 Driver Power survey thought of the Mercedes A-Class.

What they like What they don't like “Overall, this is a great small saloon in terms of design and quality. It’s just what you expect of the brand.” “There should be the option of a spare wheel. I got a puncture and had to wait four hours for assistance.” “Mercedes cars are not cheap to buy, but they are impressive, so on balance they’re good value.” “My A180 is underpowered and lacks mid-range oomph. Next time I’ll buy something with a bit more power.” “The voice control is up there with the best. We’ve had 10 cars in the last six years, so we’ve tried plenty.” “The satellite-navigation system in my A-Class is by far the worst that I have ever owned.” “In automatic mode, the gearbox is very smooth and responsive, and it’s just as good in manual mode.” “The ride quality is harsh and the car is very unsettled over small bumps and minor road imperfections.” “My A-Class goes like hell, stops really well and holds the road superbly. There really is nothing not to like.” “The service interval should be set at every two years for low-mileage drivers, rather than every year.” “All-round visibility is excellent, thanks to the car’s rear-view camera. Also, it’s in a drop-down housing, so it stays clean.” “The different driving modes mean that it adapts to your driving style, so the steering is set up just right whatever the driving environment. The ride quality is smooth, too.” “Looks and feels well made; it’s as good as the bigger, more costly models. The only bad point with the choice of cabin materials is the gloss piano black, which attracts fingerprints.” “The A-Class isn’t a large car, but rear legroom is perfectly good, even for longer journeys, and the boot is a good size, too. The number of cubbyholes isn’t very generous, but it’s adequate and perfectly fine for the needs of most people.”

Used and nearly new

This fourth generation Mercedes A-Class launched in 2018 so it’s now in plentiful supply on the used car market. The car has proven extremely popular with buyers with its combination of style, technology and a premium badge helping keep used values strong. The A-Class was the UK’s fifth best-selling car in 2020 and fourth in 2021, so there’s no shortage of choice out there.

Mercedes A-Class history

Mercedes A-Class Mk3: 2013-2018

The third generation A-Class arrived in 2013 as a complete departure from the Mercedes compact car philosophy that had gone before. A traditional hatchback in shape, it offered sharp design inside and out but was criticised for a firm ride and a lack of practicality. Big sales numbers mean there are lots of used models to choose from. Read our full Mercedes A-Class Mk3 buyer’s guide here...

Mercedes A-Class Mk2: 2004-2012

Following the same MPV themes as the original Mercedes A-Class the Mk2 car was very much an update on that formula and remained at odds with what rival manufacturers were doing in the compact premium family car space at the time. Sturdy build quality, low running costs and cabin space were strengths but it was better around town than on the open road.

Mercedes A-Class Mk1: 1998-2004

The first Mercedes A-Class with a unique design with a tall shape and a small footprint maximising interior space and manoeuvrability. The design was groundbreaking, a new approach to premium compact cars and they still make good, cheap family runabouts today.