The number of new cars with manual gearboxes has been in sharp decline for a while. It’s reached the point where the vast majority of new cars on sale are automatics of one form or another. This level of choice makes compiling a list of the best automatic cars a challenge but it’s one our expert road testers are happy to accept.

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We’ve driven and tested every automatic car currently on sale in the UK and evaluated each gearbox on crucial criteria such as fuel economy, refinement, usability and performance. Because electric cars are all automatic by default but don’t have a gearbox in the traditional sense, this list focuses on combustion-powered cars with automatic gearboxes - be they torque converters, dual-clutch transmissions or CVTs. If you’re interested in an EV, be sure to also give our best electric cars page a read for our top electric recommendations.

Compare the best automatic cars to buy

Keep reading to find the top 10 best automatic cars you can buy in the UK right now. You can also click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model. Let’s get started

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1. BMW 3 Series

This long-standing compact executive car favourite is still a superb all-rounder

Price from £42,000

Pros Cons Great to drive

Excellent infotainment

Frugal yet potent engines High list prices

Steering slightly lifeless

Electric rivals are a very big threat

BMW appears to be trading on wacky, controversial styling as of late, but the latest BMW 3 Series remains resolutely sensible – and brilliant.