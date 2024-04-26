Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

MG3 review: a well-priced and efficient hybrid supermini

The wide range of talents and competitive pricing of the MG3 make it more than a match for its rivals

by: Alex Ingram
9 May 2024
MG3 - front tracking20
Overall Auto Express Rating

5.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£14,295 to £20,480
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Great to drive
  • Class-leading performance
  • Strong efficiency
  • No reach adjustment for the steering wheel
  • Hybrid system is occasionally laggy
  • The MG brand’s low Driver Power score
Find your MG MG3
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The MG3 is among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best-equipped cars in its class. It’s also easily the fastest while returning strong fuel consumption figures. That it achieves all of this while vastly undercutting pretty much every other rival on price makes it a proper supermini star.

 

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol Hybrid

Body style

Five-door supermini

Powertrain

1.5-litre 4cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, 1.83kWh battery

Safety

N/A

Warranty

7yrs/80,000 miles

MG3: price, specs and rivals

MG is a brand that’s rapidly on the up. Between 2021 and 2023, it has seen a hefty 64 per cent growth in its sales, lifting the brand from 18,000 sales in 2020 to 81,000 last year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Cars like the all-electric MG4 have played a massive part in bumping up those numbers, but now the brand has decided to wade into the supermini segment to continue that impressive growth. 

When it appeared in 2007, the previous MG3 wasn’t all that competitive in the small car arena. Yes, it was very cheap, and it even handled quite well, but in every other respect, it fell well short of the standards expected to compete with the best in the supermini class. 

The all-new model changes all of that – and drastically. The five-door hatchback has gained a vast injection of tech, including a hybrid powertrain that gives the MG3 class-leading performance – at least on paper. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Due to its mix of petrol and electric power, the closest competition to the MG3 is the Toyota Yaris and the multiple award-winning Renault Clio, which is one of our favourite superminis. The non-hybrid Skoda Fabia is also a very talented supermini alternative. However, with a price starting from £18,495, the MG3 is significantly cheaper than any of those cars, falling more closely in line with the Suzuki Swift. And the aggressive pricing isn’t going to end there, either. Later in 2024, MG will release a pure petrol powered model, which could start from as low as £15,000. That puts it directly in the sights of the Dacia Sandero and Citroen C3.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are two trim levels, with the base model SE coming with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation and electric windows all around. The top-of-the-range Trophy costs £2,000 more than the SE, and adds LED headlights, blind spot detection, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus a 360-degree parking camera, among other features. Whichever model you choose, you’ll get an awful lot of tech for the cash.

MG3 - front cornering20

Engines, performance & drive

The MG3 has the refinement and performance of cars from the class above, but remains agile and fun to drive

Model 

Power

0-62mph

Top speed

MG3 Hybrid+

192bhp

8.0 secs

106mph

For several reasons, the petrol/electric hybrid system used in the MG3 is quite unusual compared with its Clio and Yaris rivals. The key detail that sets the MG3 apart is how it uses its electric motor because its rivals use the e-motor as an assistant to the petrol engine, whereas it’s the headline act in the MG3.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Because of this arrangement, the hybrid MG3 behaves more like an EV, accelerating off the mark with the similarly instantaneous response of a fully electric car, with the equivalent Toyota and Renault feeling much less powerful and lethargic off the mark. The electric motor in the MG3 is responsive but not always the easiest to modulate; at low speeds, the throttle is hard to control, making things a bit jerky when backing into a parking space.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like an electric car, the hybrid MG3 has three levels of regenerative braking, which helps to put some electricity back into the 1.83kWh battery when you’re slowing down. That battery is larger than most rivals to help it drive using electric power as much as possible at lower speeds. When its energy is depleted, the petrol engine quietly awakes to drive a generator that tops the battery up with electricity.

The hybrid MG3's power comes mostly from its electric motor. When more performance is needed, its 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can send its power directly to the front wheels in combination with the electric motor through a three-speed auto gearbox. 

The total power output is 192bhp, which is significantly more than what you’ll get from the Clio E-Tech or Yaris hybrid, and helps the MG3 to cover the 0-62mph dash in eight seconds flat – significantly quicker than the 9.7 seconds it takes the Yaris to reach the same speed. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We found that there was a significant lag between mashing the throttle and the petrol engine and electric motor combination in the MG3 giving it its all. However, many other hybrid rivals can be accused of being similarly laggy. The e-motor is so potent at lower speeds, this only becomes an issue when you’re driving enthusiastically or accelerating up a motorway slip road. The top speed of 106mph is more than enough for the UK motorway network.

Advertisement - Article continues below

MG has an engineering team based in Longbridge to set the MG3 up for UK roads, and it shows. Despite a reasonably chunky (by supermini standards) 1,300kg kerb weight for the hybrid version, the MG3 is fun to drive, with plenty of grip. One area that could be improved is the steering, which feels unnatural due to slightly odd weighting. We’d still rate it as more enjoyable to drive than either the Renault Clio or Toyota Yaris, though.

The MG rides fairly well, smoothing out the imperfections of pockmarked roads thanks in no small part to its small 16-inch wheels and large profile tyres. Noise isolation from suspension shocks is also a match for the best European superminis. 

We’ve criticised MGs in the past for overly intrusive driver aids, but things have improved dramatically on this current model. On narrow roads, it’s far less likely to tug at the wheel when it thinks you’re about to cross a white line, making it much less irritating. If it still grates, it can be turned off.

MG3 - rear cornering20

MPG, emissions & running costs

The MG3 shouldn’t cost you much in terms of fuel and depreciation, but insurance is pricier than rivals

Model 

MPG

CO2

Insurance group

MG3 Hybrid+ SE

64.2mpg

100g/km

23

MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy

64.2mpg

100g/km

24

Despite offering class-leading performance, the MG3 hybrid's efficiency is very competitive. Its closest rivals, the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, achieved 56.2 and 58.5mpg, respectively, when they faced off in an Auto Express twin test. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The MG3 can get very close to those figures, because we averaged 55.4mpg behind the wheel. It’s at its best around town and in 30/40mph limits, where the electric motor can work at its most efficient, and it means over 60mpg is possible. At motorway speeds, where the petrol engine is doing more work, it drops down to just over 50mpg, but that’s still a strong return overall.

Both SE and Trophy trims of the hybrid MG3 put out 100g/km, which is significantly lower than a traditional petrol-powered supermini. It’s not quite as low as the sub-100 g/km figures produced by either the Clio E-Tech or Yaris hybrid, which means those two have slightly lower Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) company car tax rates. None will match a full EV like the Peugeot E-208 or Vauxhall Corsa Electric for company car tax.

The MG3 hybrid is several insurance groups higher than its competitors, which will likely lead to pricier premiums. The entry-level SE is in group 23, while the top-of-the-range Trophy is in 24. For comparison, the Clio E-Tech is in group 15.

Data provided by vehicle valuation experts CDL indicates that the MG3 will retain almost half of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles. The Clio E-Tech hybrid is expected to retain slightly more – between 51 and 53.5 per cent, depending on trim level – but it also starts from around £4,500 more than the MG3 in SE trim.

MG3 - dashboard20

Design, interior & technology

The MG3 looks a little plain, while the interior isn’t made of particularly plush materials

Cabin fit and finish hasn’t always been the first reason you’d buy an MG over its rivals, and here, the MG3 is decent but not class leading. While there are some squidgy materials in the places you frequently touch, like the armrests, and the steering wheel, there is plenty of hard plastic elsewhere. This isn’t that unusual in this class, but a Renault Clio or a Peugeot 208 feel much posher inside. There are some very cheap areas, such as the flimsy sliding tray beneath the front centre armrest.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We appreciate that style is subjective, but the MG’s exterior looks a little plain and already seems dated compared to its sharp-suited rivals like the Clio and 208. Part of that, is down to its small 16-inch wheels, although the trade-off they bring in ride comfort seems worthwhile.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The infotainment system is shown on a bright 10.25-inch screen. It’s fairly responsive to touches, and loading times are fine, but it’s a shame that the climate controls are all adjusted on the touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are included, but frustratingly, you need to exit from those systems to adjust the heating.

The audio system gets the job done, but the sound quality is a little weak compared to the class best, and there’s no option to upgrade to a fancier system.

MG3 - boot20

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Interior and boot space aren’t right at the top of the class, but they’re not bad, either
 

Dimensions

Length

4,113mm

Width

1,797mm

Height

1,502mm

Number of seats

Five

Boot space 

293 litres

At 4,113mm long, the MG3 is slightly longer than the class average, and much of that seems to come from its protruding bonnet, rather than being put to best use for passenger space.

A 293-litre boot is pretty much identical to hybrid rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, but smaller than non-hybrid alternatives like the Skoda Fabia. The rear seat back doesn’t split as in most other rivals, which limits its versatility. The Fabia is also better if you’ll often carry adults in the back, because the MG3’s headroom is a little tighter than the very best in the segment. The seats themselves are very comfortable, though, and there’s plenty of foot space under the front seats.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Up front, visibility is reasonable, both ahead and over the shoulder. The driving seat has a decent range of adjustment, but there’s no reach adjustment for the steering wheel, which makes it harder for all body types to get comfortable.

MG3 - front static20

Safety & reliability

Strong safety scores are predicted, but question marks over the brand’s low Driver Power result

Key standard safety features

Euro NCAP safety ratings

  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane departure warning
  • Forward collision warning
  • Lane keep assist
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - N/A

MG didn’t fare well as a brand in our 2023 Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys. The brand finished last in the manufacturers' category, with one-third of owners reporting a fault of some sort.

Euro NCAP has yet to test the MG3, but the last car in its range tested was the MG4, which scored the maximum five stars in 2022, so we expect it to perform well. Plenty of safety features come as standard, such as adaptive cruise control and a lane-keep assistance system. The top-of-the-range Trophy trim adds a blind spot monitoring system to warn you of vehicles alongside you when you indicate to change lanes on a motorway.

Warranty

All MG models come with a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty, which is more generous than the three-year/60,000-mile warranty for the Clio but can’t quite match the up to 10-year/100,000-mile warranty available with the Yaris.

Servicing

Servicing for the MG3 hybrid is required every 12 months or 15,000 miles, whichever comes soonest.

Should you buy an MG3?

There’s a huge amount to like about the MG. Its sharp-handling chassis makes it fun to drive, yet it balances this out with a compliant ride and strong refinement. The hybrid system delivers a level of performance that blows its rivals away, yet despite this, it’s relaxing to drive and almost as frugal as those much slower alternatives. Equipment levels are strong, and while there are some question marks over the marque’s ownership satisfaction scores, there is plenty else to appreciate. 

While we do think there are one or two small areas that could be improved, they’re very easy to forgive when the MG3 is significantly cheaper than any of its closest competitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

You get a seven-year or 80,000 miles (whichever comes first) warranty with a new MG.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.5 VTi-TECH Explore 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £9,203

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.5 Hybrid SE 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £17,939

Fastest

  • Name
    1.5 Hybrid SE 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £17,939
See More Stats
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on MG3

Show me:
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News
18 Mar 2024

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024
Cheapest cars to insure - header image
Best cars & vans
8 Mar 2024

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024

Looking for a car that’s cheap to insure? We’ve listed the cars with the cheapest insurance group ratings on sale in the UK today
New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 on Geneva Motor Show stand - front
News
26 Feb 2024

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time
New MG3 - interior
News
5 Feb 2024

New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time

The next-generation MG3 will be fully revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
New MG3 will square-up to supermini rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris with full-hybrid power
MG3 exclusive image
News
25 Jan 2024

New MG3 will square-up to supermini rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris with full-hybrid power

The new MG3 is expected to feature a full-hybrid powertrain and our exclusive image previews how it could look
Cheapest cars to run 2024
Cheapest cars to run - header image
Best cars & vans
17 Jan 2024

Cheapest cars to run 2024

When it comes to total cost of ownership, cut-price entry-level models aren’t always the best. So what are the cheapest cars to run in the UK today?
MG3 (2013-2024) review
MG3 - front
In-depth reviews
10 Jul 2023

MG3 (2013-2024) review

The MG3 is a simple supermini with an attractively low starting price
Used MG3 review
Used car tests
13 Apr 2020

Used MG3 review

A full used buyer’s guide on the MG3 covering the MG3 on sale between 2013 and now
MG3 vs Skoda Fabia
MG3 vs Skoda Fabia - head-to-head
Car group tests
15 May 2019

MG3 vs Skoda Fabia

Can the new MG3 compete in the supermini class? We test it against one of our favourite choices, the Skoda Fabia
New MG3 2018 review
MG3 - front
Road tests
23 Aug 2018

New MG3 2018 review

The facelifted MG3 goes on sale in September, with a major interior upheaval on the way
MG gives MG3 supermini extensive makeover with 2018 facelift
MG3 - driving
News
17 Aug 2018

MG gives MG3 supermini extensive makeover with 2018 facelift

MG’s MG3 updated inside and out with a new look and brand new interior styling
Skip advert
Advertisement
MG3: £99 per month
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2018

MG3: £99 per month

£99 per month with a £4,755 deposit (0.0 per cent APR)
MG3 gets efficiency boost for 2016
MG3 2015 revisions
News
13 Nov 2015

MG3 gets efficiency boost for 2016

MG announces tweaks to its Suzuki Swift rival, with standard stop-start and new colour choices
Fun affordable cars: group test
Fun affordable cars pic
Car group tests
18 Aug 2014

Fun affordable cars: group test

You can now own something fun for less than £100 a month - and we've tested three affordable cars to see how
MG3 Form Sport
MG3 Front Tracking
Best cars & vans
18 Aug 2014

MG3 Form Sport

£99 per month with a £3,752.22 deposit (6.9 per cent APR)
MG3 vs rivals
MG3 vs Dacia Sandero and Skoda Citigo
Car group tests
3 Oct 2013

MG3 vs rivals

MG has avoided extermination more times than the Doctor. But can the new MG3 stay out of the clutches of the best budget buys?
MG3 2013 review
MG3 Front Tracking
Road tests
4 Sep 2013

MG3 2013 review

We review new MG3 supermini, a Ford Fiesta rival with smart looks and a low price
MG aiming high with new MG3
MG MG3 front
News
13 Jun 2013

MG aiming high with new MG3

The new MG3 will go on sale in September from less than £10,000
MG3 coming to Europe
MG 3 spy shots front three-quarter
News
26 Jul 2012

MG3 coming to Europe

Latest spy shots confirm that the MG3 will go on sale in the UK, arriving early next year
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content