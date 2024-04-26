The MG3 can get very close to those figures, because we averaged 55.4mpg behind the wheel. It’s at its best around town and in 30/40mph limits, where the electric motor can work at its most efficient, and it means over 60mpg is possible. At motorway speeds, where the petrol engine is doing more work, it drops down to just over 50mpg, but that’s still a strong return overall.

Both SE and Trophy trims of the hybrid MG3 put out 100g/km, which is significantly lower than a traditional petrol-powered supermini. It’s not quite as low as the sub-100 g/km figures produced by either the Clio E-Tech or Yaris hybrid, which means those two have slightly lower Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) company car tax rates. None will match a full EV like the Peugeot E-208 or Vauxhall Corsa Electric for company car tax.

The MG3 hybrid is several insurance groups higher than its competitors, which will likely lead to pricier premiums. The entry-level SE is in group 23, while the top-of-the-range Trophy is in 24. For comparison, the Clio E-Tech is in group 15.

Data provided by vehicle valuation experts CDL indicates that the MG3 will retain almost half of its original value after three years or 36,000 miles. The Clio E-Tech hybrid is expected to retain slightly more – between 51 and 53.5 per cent, depending on trim level – but it also starts from around £4,500 more than the MG3 in SE trim.

Design, interior & technology The MG3 looks a little plain, while the interior isn’t made of particularly plush materials

Cabin fit and finish hasn’t always been the first reason you’d buy an MG over its rivals, and here, the MG3 is decent but not class leading. While there are some squidgy materials in the places you frequently touch, like the armrests, and the steering wheel, there is plenty of hard plastic elsewhere. This isn’t that unusual in this class, but a Renault Clio or a Peugeot 208 feel much posher inside. There are some very cheap areas, such as the flimsy sliding tray beneath the front centre armrest.