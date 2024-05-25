Suzuki Swift vs MG3 2024 twin test: bargain small car battle

There's been a lot of doom and gloom about the death of the supermini. Ever since Ford decided to shelve the Fiesta after 47 years, there has been a cloud hanging over the small car class – if one of the world’s biggest brands can’t make such a car work, what hope is there for its rivals?

To some manufacturers, however, that gap in the market could be seen as a golden opportunity. That chance becomes even greater in the budget segment of the class, because while margins are slim, so is customer choice.

Here, we have two cars that aim to fill the void left by the Fiesta. First up is the MG3. The outgoing version has been in service for some time but, decent chassis aside, offers very little else. However this all-new model has lots of fascinating tech under the skin, including a full-hybrid powertrain.

Then there’s the Suzuki Swift. It’s a car which has traditionally punched above its weight, courtesy of its engaging driving dynamics and low running costs.

Can it bring anything else to the mix that will help it to compete with the class leaders? And can the MG transform itself from an also-ran into a model that can hold off the best supermini competition?

Suzuki Swift 1.2 MHEV Ultra MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy Price: £19,799 £20,495 Powertrain: 1.2-litre 3cyl MHEV, 81bhp, front-wheel drive 1.5-litre 4cyl plus e-motor, 191bhp, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 12.5 seconds 8.0 seconds Test efficiency: 50.1mpg/12.2mpl 55.4mpg/11.0mpl CO2: 99g/km 100g/km

MG3

The MG3 Hybrid+ is more expensive than the car it replaces, with the base SE costing £18,495 and this top-spec Trophy commanding a £2k premium. But even before you drive it, the on-paper changes start to justify the price hike.

Tech highlights

The previous MG3 is very cheap (it’s still available until stocks run out), but not particularly cheerful – the likes of the Dacia Sandero and Citroen C3 are much better options. But this all-new model competes in a different area of the class.