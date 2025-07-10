The mid-size SUV market is fast-moving and fiercely competitive, so the fact that Mazda’s entry has been on sale since 2017 means a fresh model was more than slightly overdue. The new Mazda CX-5 is set to arrive in 2026, and the Japanese brand is attempting to tread the very fine line between family-friendly practicality and driver enjoyment.

Just like its predecessor, the new CX-5 will go up against some serious competition including the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga. In an effort to maintain familiarity, Mazda hasn’t made too many drastic changes compared to the outgoing model, with the new car sharing very similar proportions. The most obvious difference is a new front-end design that brings this SUV in line with the Mazda 6e and CX-6e. The cabin has also been reworked with a significant reduction of traditional switchgear, with a much larger screen now acting as the centre of operations.

While a number of brands are continuing their respective journeys towards full electrification, Mazda is adamant that a multi-pronged approach to fuels is the best way to improve sustainability in the near future. The new CX-5 is solely fitted with the brand’s latest SkyActive G petrol engine, and this is mated to mild-hybrid assistance to boost efficiency. There are currently no plans for an EV version, with the incoming Mazda CX-6e taking on medium electric SUV honours instead.

New Mazda CX-5 design and interior

At first glance it’s at the front where the new CX-5 is most distinctive from the other models in Mazda’s current UK line-up. New vertical headlight arrangements mean this family car looks rather more aggressive than its predecessor. Clearly drawing some inspiration from the incoming 6e saloon, the two clusters are connected at the bottom of the grille by a single strip of matching clear plastic, but while this is faintly resemblant of a lightbar, it doesn’t function as such.