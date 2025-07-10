New Mazda CX-5 revealed with fresh looks, more space and far fewer buttons
The Mazda CX-5 has been revolutionised to take on the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson
The mid-size SUV market is fast-moving and fiercely competitive, so the fact that Mazda’s entry has been on sale since 2017 means a fresh model was more than slightly overdue. The new Mazda CX-5 is set to arrive in 2026, and the Japanese brand is attempting to tread the very fine line between family-friendly practicality and driver enjoyment.
Just like its predecessor, the new CX-5 will go up against some serious competition including the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga. In an effort to maintain familiarity, Mazda hasn’t made too many drastic changes compared to the outgoing model, with the new car sharing very similar proportions. The most obvious difference is a new front-end design that brings this SUV in line with the Mazda 6e and CX-6e. The cabin has also been reworked with a significant reduction of traditional switchgear, with a much larger screen now acting as the centre of operations.
While a number of brands are continuing their respective journeys towards full electrification, Mazda is adamant that a multi-pronged approach to fuels is the best way to improve sustainability in the near future. The new CX-5 is solely fitted with the brand’s latest SkyActive G petrol engine, and this is mated to mild-hybrid assistance to boost efficiency. There are currently no plans for an EV version, with the incoming Mazda CX-6e taking on medium electric SUV honours instead.
New Mazda CX-5 design and interior
At first glance it’s at the front where the new CX-5 is most distinctive from the other models in Mazda’s current UK line-up. New vertical headlight arrangements mean this family car looks rather more aggressive than its predecessor. Clearly drawing some inspiration from the incoming 6e saloon, the two clusters are connected at the bottom of the grille by a single strip of matching clear plastic, but while this is faintly resemblant of a lightbar, it doesn’t function as such.
Elsewhere, there are only a few other notable changes from the previous model’s appearance, representing an evolution of Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design language. This recognisable approach is very much intentional, as Christian Schulze, Mazda’s director of research and operations claims “the [CX-5’s] loyalty rate has been very high, and people who buy a Mazda really come into the brand”. It’s because of this apparent loyalty that Mazda’s engineers are keen to preserve a sense of familiarity.
Moving towards the back, a set of twin exhaust pipes add a bit of sporting flavour to this family-focused SUV, while redesigned tail-light clusters share some resemblance to those found on the posh CX-80. Mazda has also done away with a tailgate emblem in favour of displaying its name in typeface form — we’ve seen this on recent models from Skoda, Lexus and Tesla as well, so it’s clearly becoming a bit of a trend.
This eradication of logos continues inside the new CX-5, as the steering wheel also proudly displays the word ‘Mazda’ in the middle. There’s another removal that could prove a lot more controversial; physical switchgear. The vast majority of functions (including the climate controls) are now operated via the touchscreen, and while there are steering-wheel controls, these are made up of panels rather than individual buttons. This rather drastic reduction of traditional controls makes the CX-5 one the most minimalist Mazdas we’ve seen to date.
Talking of touchscreens, there are two sizes on offer depending on your chosen trim level. Most CX-5s come with a 12.9-inch screen, while the range-topping Homura gets a 15.6-inch set-up. Both systems use Mazda’s latest software which has been developed in conjunction with Google. We’ve only seen this tech in basic prototype form for now, but if Renault’s systems are anything to go by, we’re reasonably optimistic as to its functionality and usability.
The aforementioned trim levels have been whittled down in order to simplify things for CX-5 buyers. There are four options, consisting of Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura. All come with a decent level of kit including alloy wheels, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Those who desire a bit of extra luxury will need to go for Centre-Line or above, as these add touches such as privacy glass, a power tailgate and faux or real-leather upholstery.
Mazda is offering part-white leather in Exclusive-Line models, but engineers have assured us (repeatedly) that the materials being used are easy to keep clean. We’re all too well aware that the youngest of budding road testers (as well as some of the more mature ones) will inevitably find a way to test this claim as quickly as possible, so we’ll provide our own verdict in due course.
New Mazda CX-5 powertrain and performance
Mazda has been on a bit of a rebellious streak lately when it comes to powertrains. With a 3.3-litre six-cylinder diesel and even a rotary engine on its books, the brand’s line-up is certainly unique when compared to many of its rivals. But with the fully-electric MX-30 no longer offered in the UK, British buyers will need to wait until the 6e arrives in 2026 before being able to buy an electric Mazda.
Rumour had it that the firm would offer the new CX-5 with full-hybrid or even plug-in hybrid tech, but at launch all models will be powered by the latest 2.5-litre Skyactiv G engine. This is a naturally-aspirated petrol unit that’s accompanied by mild-hybrid technology in order to boost fuel economy. Buyers also have the choice of front or four-wheel drive.
While the official WLTP stats are yet to be confirmed, Mazda’s preliminary data shows headline efficiency figures of around 38mpg and 159g/km of CO2 for the front-wheel drive car, and 36mpg and 169g/km for the 4x4 — neither of which are particularly noteworthy. To put these numbers into perspective, the mild-hybrid Nissan Qashqai returns at least 40mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.
So will we see a full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or even a zero-emission CX-5 down the line? The incoming Mazda CX-6e slot in as the maker’s mid-size electric SUV when it arrives in 2027, but Schulze did say that “we have two evolution steps for this engine, and one will come a year after launch to ensure Euro 7 compliance.
“One year later we will have another evolution which will be combined with a full-hybrid system made by Mazda,” he said. It would appear that an EV or PHEV variant is unlikely, then, even though the latter is an option in the larger CX-60 and CX-80 models.
For the time being, the 2.5-litre Skyactiv G engine produces 140bhp and 238Nm of torque. This power output results in a claimed 0-62mph sprint time of 10.5 seconds for the two-wheel drive and 10.9 seconds for the 4WD car. Neither of these are particularly blistering, but we’re expecting the new CX-5 to still be one of the more engaging cars in the mid-size SUV class. The older model handles sharply and is genuinely fun to drive, something which Mazda is unlikely to sacrifice given its sporty credentials.
One thing that will probably disappoint those who prioritise engagement, though, is that the incoming CX-5 completely forgoes the option of a manual gearbox. A single six-speed automatic is the only choice here.
New Mazda CX-5 safety and practicality
As is often the case with new cars, the incoming Mazda CX-5 is a bit larger than the old one. Specifically, it’s 115mm longer, 15mm wider and 30mm taller. Fortunately, this additional bulk means there is a respectable amount of head and legroom in both the front and rear, even for taller occupants. For those who need to fit a car seat, the rear doors have also been designed to open wider than before.
Boot capacity has increased, too, up to 583 litres with all five seats in place. This is significantly larger than the Nissan Qashqai’s 479 litres, and it even outshines the Skoda Karoq’s 521 litres. In short, the CX-5 is set to boast one of the biggest boots in its class. Mazda has also lowered the loading lip, which is especially useful for lugging heavier cargo.
Both the first and second-generation Mazda CX-5s managed to achieve a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, so the pressure is on the incoming model to maintain this record. NCAP’s testing regime is now tougher than ever, though, so the new car is fitted with the manufacturer’s latest advanced safety tech. However, some of these features, such as the 360-degree camera, come at an extra cost.
Mazda is remaining tight-lipped about pricing for now, but Schulze told Auto Express: "I believe pricing will be in the range of the former car, if not slightly below.” At the moment, prices range between roughly £31,500 and £37,000 for the current CX-5, so even a modest reduction could make the new Mazda just that bit more competitive against major rivals such as the Ford Kuga (£32,365), Hyundai Tucson (£33,080) and Honda HR-V (£32,250).
