Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mazda CX-6e gets enormous screens, rear-wheel drive and choice of hybrid or EV power

The all-new electrified mid-size SUV has made its debut at the Shanghai motor show, badged as the EZ-60

By:Ellis Hyde
23 Apr 2025
Mazda CX-6e - front tracking33

The all-new Mazda EZ-60 has been revealed in full at the Auto Shanghai Motor Show, and the striking mid-size SUV will be available with a choice of plug-in hybrid or pure-electric power, not just in EV form, as we’d assumed.

This will give the EZ-60 an edge over its numerous competitors, including the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq. It’s more than likely to come to the UK and Europe next year, and when it does, we expect that it’ll have a different name – probably CX-6e – which is in line with the 6e saloon that Mazda revealed last year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EZ-60 isn’t a purely Japanese-designed and engineered Mazda, but one built in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer Changan – just like the 6e. While the new SUV is aimed primarily at the Chinese market, Mazda hopes the car will compete globally, too.

Mazda CX-6e design

On first impression, the EZ-60 has an imposing look. It might be an SUV, but its body is low and wide, with big wheels and a shallow glasshouse that make it look more like a shooting brake than a traditional upright SUV.

Despite the car’s Chinese connections, the design is still very Mazda, with a traditionally shaped grille graphic framed by a clever three-dimensional lighting element. While it looks blocked in, the grille has a function, thanks to a small slip vent that funnels air into a clever wing in the bonnet to help with aero. This feature is also found on the Polestar 3

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are a pair of thin daytime running lights, with the main lighting coming from a small secondary headlight below. Aerodynamics appear to govern lots of other design elements, too, including drag-reducing cameras in place of mirrors, and a hollow rear pillar that will help to clean up the airflow as it passes the car. 

Mazda CX-6e - rear tracking

At the back, a dramatically raked rear screen meets ultra-thin LED lighting. There are two aero devices fitted alongside the screen’s glass edge, while a written-out Mazda logo sits in place of the traditional winged badge. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Earlier this year we created an exclusive image to show how the Mazda CX-6e might look, which was based in part on the brand’s Arata concept, and our design was spot on.

The car also measures 4,850mm long with a wheelbase of 2,902mm, 1,935mm wide and 1,620mm tall, which makes it considerably larger than the existing Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-60 SUVs, and bigger than the Tesla Model Y. So space instead should be plentiful. 

Mazda CX-6e interior and technology

The EZ-60 features a very different interior layout to the 6e. Instead of its sibling’s 14.6-inch touchscreen combined with a 10.2-inch instrument display, the SUV gets an even more enormous 26.45-inch 5K screen stretching from the middle of the dashboard to the front passenger seat, while all the vital driver information is provided by a 3D head-up display.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are no buttons anywhere on the dashboard, but Mazda assures us the ‘smart cabin’ can be operated by voice, touch or gesture, although the company didn’t elaborate on how that last set-up will work. BMW had a go at gesture controls a couple of years ago, but has now scrapped them. 

Other technology onboard will include a 23-speaker 3D sound system, with speakers in the headrest that apparently allow the driver and front passenger to listen to different music if you really can’t stand each other's taste.

Mazda CX-6e range, plug-in hybrid and price

According to Mazda, the pure-electric version of the EZ-60 will be able to cover around 373 miles on a single charge, while the plug-in hybrid model will do 621 miles (1,000km) before both the battery and petrol tank are drained. It’s worth noting, however, that those figures are based on the Chinese CLTC test cycle, not the WLTP standard used in Europe. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both versions will be rear-wheel drive, with the company also proudly declaring it has achieved a perfect 50:50 weight distribution with the mid-size SUV. At least on the PHEV, the EV’s heft is split 47:53 from front to back. 

Mazda CX-6e - dashboard

The EZ-60 uses strut suspension at the front and a multi-link rear suspension set-up, plus electronically controlled dampers, in pursuit of 'Jinba Ittai' – Mazda’s philosophy of the sense of horse and rider as one. We assume the EZ-60 uses Changan's EPA1 platform, like the 6e.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Given the 6e’s mooted price of £40,000, we would expect the CX-6e to have a starting price of less than £45,000 when it comes to the UK, which would allow it to undercut its key rivals, particularly the Tesla Model Y.

More Mazda electric SUVs to come

While the Mazda 6e and CX-6e will be using a platform from Changan, Mazda has been working on its own in-house EV architecture dubbed ‘Scalable SkyActiv’ for some time and the first model based on it is set to arrive in 2027.

Mazda’s chiefs previously hinted at an SUV based on this flexible platform to us last year. More recently, the brand’s UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson, told us to “watch this space” when asked why the firm had chosen to lead its next EV offering with a saloon rather than an SUV. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We’ll start plugging all of the gaps; they will be the mainstream kind of cars you expect. It’s a journey – we’re on a journey,” he explained. This leaves space in Mazda’s range for a larger electric SUV to potentially provide an alternative to the CX-80 flagship.

Mazda EZ-60 Shanghai Show Star

By Richard Ingram

Walking around the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, I could’ve picked any number of the weird and wonderful cars on display as my highlight of what turned out to be a rather eye-opening trip, and my first to China since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, I couldn’t help but be drawn to the striking Mazda EZ-60 – a sleek, battery-electric SUV that’s destined for UK shores in 2026. It will sit in the highly competitive D-SUV segment, and rival models such as the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Mazda CX-6e - front

I was particularly excited to see it in the metal, having scooped the car during an exclusive interview with UK managing director, Jeremy Thompson, back in February. Turns out our exclusive render was pretty accurate – and there’s still a chance it could use the trademarked CX-6e name when it arrives in Europe next year.

Technical details such as motor capacity, battery sizes and projected range remain thin on the ground, but being a Mazda, we already know it’ll be good to drive; the maker injects a little bit of the MX-5 sports car into each and every one of its models, after all. The cabin should be nicely built, too, and despite the slightly sloping roofline, the boot looks a decent size.

While the car you see here was a kind of pearlescent white – more blue under the lights of the show floor, perhaps – there was another version on the Mazda stand finished in a resplendent shade of purple. It looked utterly fantastic, and any manufacturer who champions bold colours in this day and age by shunning the monotonous blacks and greys, gets my vote.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue
Best kei cars - header image

The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue

Car weight has become a big issue with the rise of EVs, but Japanese kei cars have had the problem solved for years. These are the best…
Best cars & vans
30 Jan 2025
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 header image

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars

TAS 2025 highlighted the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars...
News
14 Jan 2025
Next-generation Mazda CX-5 SUV and all-new Mazda EV both arriving by 2027
Mazda CX-5 - front tracking

Next-generation Mazda CX-5 SUV and all-new Mazda EV both arriving by 2027

The new CX-5 will feature a hybrid powertrain developed in-house by Mazda
News
8 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV
Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking

New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV

The Clio isn’t going anywhere despite the reemergence of the Renault 5
News
22 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content