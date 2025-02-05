New Mazda CX-6e gets enormous screens, rear-wheel drive and choice of hybrid or EV power

The all-new Mazda EZ-60 has been revealed in full at the Auto Shanghai Motor Show, and the striking mid-size SUV will be available with a choice of plug-in hybrid or pure-electric power, not just in EV form, as we’d assumed.

This will give the EZ-60 an edge over its numerous competitors, including the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq. It’s more than likely to come to the UK and Europe next year, and when it does, we expect that it’ll have a different name – probably CX-6e – which is in line with the 6e saloon that Mazda revealed last year.

The EZ-60 isn’t a purely Japanese-designed and engineered Mazda, but one built in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer Changan – just like the 6e. While the new SUV is aimed primarily at the Chinese market, Mazda hopes the car will compete globally, too.

Mazda CX-6e design

On first impression, the EZ-60 has an imposing look. It might be an SUV, but its body is low and wide, with big wheels and a shallow glasshouse that make it look more like a shooting brake than a traditional upright SUV.

Despite the car’s Chinese connections, the design is still very Mazda, with a traditionally shaped grille graphic framed by a clever three-dimensional lighting element. While it looks blocked in, the grille has a function, thanks to a small slip vent that funnels air into a clever wing in the bonnet to help with aero. This feature is also found on the Polestar 3.