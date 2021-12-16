Tesla Model Y review

The Model Y is the sister car to the Model 3, and it uses the same running gear and electronics as the saloon. In fact, there are similarities in terms of looks, too, with the Model Y taking the Model 3’s basic shape and adding some height to the body to create its SUV lines. This boosts interior space, and also means that the Model Y has a hatchback rear end for added versatility.

The kit on board is also mirrored, with standard kit including LED headlights, two-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, adaptive cruise control with speed limit assist, 360-degree cameras and apps like Spotify, Netflix, Disney+, Twitch, and YouTube built-in, along with games and Tesla’s toybox. The only options available are the five paint colours, black or white vegan upholstery, larger rims and two more advanced versions of Tesla’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assistance system.

Electric motors, performance & drive

The Tesla Model Y lives up to EV stereotypes by delivering brisk acceleration, but beyond that, it’s not a car to get excited about in terms of driving fun. It gets the job done, with safe handling and plenty of grip, but the light, over-assisted steering doesn’t offer any connection to the road, while the single level of brake regeneration won’t be to all tastes. Performance models deliver better comfort than other models, which tend to fidget on rougher surfaces. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's electric motors, performance and drive here…

Range, charging & running costs

While the Tesla Model Y is a decent electric SUV in most areas, perhaps its biggest attraction is Tesla’s Supercharger network. It’s the fastest and most convenient charging system in the UK, with stations across the country offering rapid DC charging, which means you won’t be stopped for long when charging. Not that you’ll be spending that much time at Superchargers when you’re out and about, because the Model Y has a big battery for a long range and is quite efficient for its size. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's range, charging and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

As with the exterior, the Model Y shares its cabin layout with the Model 3, so you get a large central touchscreen and very few physical controls beyond the bare minimum that are required by law. The Model Y hasn’t been updated to incorporate the 3’s screen-based drive selector or button indicators, but these will come with an update that’s due in 2025. Build quality is fair, although the black plastics and artificial leather trim aren’t quite up to the standards of premium rivals. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Tesla Model Y’s enlarged SUV body means it has more space on offer than the Model 3 within the same floor area. The shape of the car means a hatchback rear has been incorporated, and this opens wide with a low lip to make loading items easy. There’s lots of room for passengers, especially in the back, while the option of a third row boosts your options, although the rearmost seats are likely to be tight for adults. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Tesla Model Y has a raft of safety features as standard, and it earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was tested by the safety body in 2022. On top of that, Tesla offers its semi autonomous driving systems that are designed to make life easier - and safer - for drivers. These are bundled into pricey packages, but the technology impresses. Owners have reported various issues with their cars when responding to the Driver Power ownership survey, but Tesla offers a four-year warranty on all of its cars. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's reliability and safety…

Tesla Model Y alternatives

The Tesla Model Y is one of the UK’s best-selling models, thanks to Tesla’s competitive pricing and tempting finance offers. Its combination of good value, practicality and a long electric driving range means it’s a tough challenger in the family-sized electric SUV sector. The Model Y treads a middle ground between mainstream and more premium options, with challengers including the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX3, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lexus RZ. Elsewhere, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4 are more closely priced, as are the Nissan Ariya and Volvo EX40 (formerly the XC40 Recharge)