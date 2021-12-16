Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tesla Model Y review

Improved range and efficiency add even more appeal to top selling Tesla Model Y electric SUV

By:Alex Ingram, Ellis Hyde
31 Oct 2024
Tesla Model Y - main image32
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
Price
£46,990 - £60,580
  • Superb powertrains
  • Huge driving range
  • Spacious cabin
  • Chassis lacks sophistication
  • Over-reliance on touchscreen
  • Artificial steering feel
SPECIFICATIONS
Is the Tesla Model Y a good car?

It’s not hard to see why the Tesla Model Y is such a roaring success worldwide. It’s a car which has become standard-setting family transport; not only does it put a huge tick in the safety and practicality boxes, but it also manages to offer a level of badge appeal that, for a surprisingly modest price, makes for quite an irresistible combination for many.

There are flaws to be uncovered here, but regular improvements – including to a powertrain range that has always led the class – means that few alternatives can return the degree of all-round appeal that’s on show.

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Five-door, five or seven-seat SUV

Powertrain

92kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear wheel drive
92kWh battery, 2x e-motors, four wheel drive

Safety

5-star Euro NCAP (2022)

Warranty

4yrs/50,000 miles

How much does the Tesla Model Y cost?

While the Tesla Model Y hasn’t changed its looks since it first arrived in 2020, the line-up has been the subject of a few reshuffles in the relatively short time it’s been on sale. The current range comprises three models, kicking off with the Long Range RWD version, which replaced the Standard Range model and starts from around £47,000. Above that is the four-wheel drive version with the same Long Range battery, which costs £6,000 extra (or another £2,500 on top to upgrade to seven seats), while the range-topping Performance model weighs in at around £60,000.

If you want the longest range for your money, then the base model is all you need. It has a claimed range of 373 miles, making it one of the best EVs on sale for driving range. Adding four-wheel drive sees the range reduced to 331 miles, while the Performance sacrifices range for acceleration, with a maximum distance of 319 miles from a full charge. The payoff is a 0-60mph time that is trimmed from 4.8 seconds for the AWD model to 3.5 seconds.

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

The Model Y is the sister car to the Model 3, and it uses the same running gear and electronics as the saloon. In fact, there are similarities in terms of looks, too, with the Model Y taking the Model 3’s basic shape and adding some height to the body to create its SUV lines. This boosts interior space, and also means that the Model Y has a hatchback rear end for added versatility.

The kit on board is also mirrored, with standard kit including LED headlights, two-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, adaptive cruise control with speed limit assist, 360-degree cameras and apps like Spotify, Netflix, Disney+, Twitch, and YouTube built-in, along with games and Tesla’s toybox. The only options available are the five paint colours, black or white vegan upholstery, larger rims and two more advanced versions of Tesla’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assistance system.

Tesla Model Y - front full width32

Electric motors, performance & drive

The Tesla Model Y lives up to EV stereotypes by delivering brisk acceleration, but beyond that, it’s not a car to get excited about in terms of driving fun. It gets the job done, with safe handling and plenty of grip, but the light, over-assisted steering doesn’t offer any connection to the road, while the single level of brake regeneration won’t be to all tastes. Performance models deliver better comfort than other models, which tend to fidget on rougher surfaces. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's electric motors, performance and drive here…

Range, charging & running costs

While the Tesla Model Y is a decent electric SUV in most areas, perhaps its biggest attraction is Tesla’s Supercharger network. It’s the fastest and most convenient charging system in the UK, with stations across the country offering rapid DC charging, which means you won’t be stopped for long when charging. Not that you’ll be spending that much time at Superchargers when you’re out and about, because the Model Y has a big battery for a long range and is quite efficient for its size. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's range, charging and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

As with the exterior, the Model Y shares its cabin layout with the Model 3, so you get a large central touchscreen and very few physical controls beyond the bare minimum that are required by law. The Model Y hasn’t been updated to incorporate the 3’s screen-based drive selector or button indicators, but these will come with an update that’s due in 2025. Build quality is fair, although the black plastics and artificial leather trim aren’t quite up to the standards of premium rivals. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Tesla Model Y’s enlarged SUV body means it has more space on offer than the Model 3 within the same floor area. The shape of the car means a hatchback rear has been incorporated, and this opens wide with a low lip to make loading items easy. There’s lots of room for passengers, especially in the back, while the option of a third row boosts your options, although the rearmost seats are likely to be tight for adults. Read more about the Tesla Model Y's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Tesla Model Y has a raft of safety features as standard, and it earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was tested by the safety body in 2022. On top of that, Tesla offers its semi autonomous driving systems that are designed to make life easier - and safer - for drivers. These are bundled into pricey packages, but the technology impresses. Owners have reported various issues with their cars when responding to the Driver Power ownership survey, but Tesla offers a four-year warranty on all of its cars.  Read more about the Tesla Model Y's reliability and safety…

Tesla Model Y alternatives

The Tesla Model Y is one of the UK’s best-selling models, thanks to Tesla’s competitive pricing and tempting finance offers. Its combination of good value, practicality and a long electric driving range means it’s a tough challenger in the family-sized electric SUV sector. The Model Y treads a middle ground between mainstream and more premium options, with challengers including the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX3, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lexus RZ. Elsewhere, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4 are more closely priced, as are the Nissan Ariya and Volvo EX40 (formerly the XC40 Recharge)

Frequently Asked Questions

Tesla is a relatively unconventional car company, and its warranty is slightly different from the norm, too. All new Teslas come with four years of warranty cover with an upper mileage limit of 50,000 miles. In comparison, most European makers offer three years of cover, although most of the premium marques include unlimited mileage with this.

Electric motor, drive and performance
In This Review
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

