Genesis GV60 review

Is the Genesis GV60 a good car?

Even though it’s been around a few years, the Genesis GV60 is still one of the most advanced electric cars around. Some may find it unconventional to look at, but you can’t argue with its efficiency, long range, and ultra-rapid charging speeds that help take the anxiety out of EV ownership.

Admittedly, some details seem borderline chintzy, but underneath the swizzling crystal ball gear selector is the same platform used by the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but with an added dose of refinement and a more luxurious interior. That does mean it isn’t the cheapest way into an electric car, but strong equipment levels and an excellent five-year, unlimited mileage warranty package help soften that financial hit.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupe SUV Powertrain 77.4kWh, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive 77.4kWh, 2 e-motors, four-wheel drive Safety 5-star Euro NCAP Warranty 5yrs, unlimited mileage

How much does the Genesis GV60 cost?

The Genesis brand only launched in the UK in mid-2021, but Hyundai’s luxury spin-off is confident of its premium ambitions, with the GV60 starting at just over £54,000. The quicker Sport four-wheel drive version commands a premium, coming in at a little over £58,500, before topping out at just under £68,000 for the hottest Sport Plus model.

The GV60 isn’t the brand’s only EV, because there’s also the Genesis Electrified G80 saloon and Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV. However, both of these are based on combustion-engined cars, whereas the GV60 is the first pure-electric Genesis.