News

Flaming hot Genesis GV60 Magma confirmed for 2025

Korean brand’s first performance EV will closely resemble the GV60 Magma Concept from 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

by: Ellis Hyde
19 Jul 2024
Genesis GV60 Magma Concept at Goodwood FOS - front 3/46

Brace yourselves people, because the violently vivid Genesis GV60 Magma that was revealed as a concept car just a few months ago has been confirmed for production, and is set to arrive in Europe towards the end of 2025. 

The Genesis GV60 was the brand’s first bespoke electric car, and it uses the same E-GMP platform as the 577bhp Kia EV6 GT and the 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, our newly crowned Performance Car of the Year. This gives a good idea of the level of performance the souped-up GV60 Magma could deliver, though technical details are still firmly under wraps.

We asked vehicle development boss Tyrone Johnson how the GV60 Magma will set itself apart from its siblings, and he responded: “That's the $10,000 question. Yes, it's the same platform; you mentioned three performance cars, but it's the same platform for many other cars also, not just other performance cars. Each of those other cars also has to find its way in their segment in some way, and it will do the same on Magma.

“We have a completely different brief and what we’re trying to achieve is completely different from Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT,” he said. “Also, those are categorically different cars and they have a completely different character. That's not only due to tuning and stuff, that's also due to some hardware changes between those two cars, and there'll be hardware changes on the GV60 Magma also.”

The GV60 Magma Concept was revealed at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, before making an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Compared to the regular GV60, the Magma version has a wider track, lowered suspension, a more aggressive front bumper and rear diffuser, plus a big spoiler at the back.

Other details include the aero-disc elements on the 21-inch wheels, designed to help cool the brakes, plus vents in the wheel arches to improve airflow. Meanwhile, the interior has a set of bucket seats, covered in diamond-quilted upholstery with bright orange contrast stitching to match the paint. 

Genesis GV60 Magma Concept at Goodwood FOS - rear 3/46

More Genesis Magma models to come

The GV60 isn’t the only model that will be receiving the Magma treatment, as Genesis has confirmed plans to create a high-performance variant of every model in its current line-up. To show its seriousness, earlier this year Genesis revealed the G80 EV Magma Concept, which provides a glimpse at a large, all-electric super-saloon from the brand.

Johnson hinted at what to expect from the wider Magma program: “We're looking for a new unique combination with the Korean premium feeling – which is quite unique and special – and European driving dynamics,” he said.

“We don’t want to speak about numbers because numbers are not the most important thing,” he reiterated. “Having said that, Magma cars will not be slow cars. They'll be very high performance cars, but numbers are not the things we're shooting for.”

Ashley Andrew, president and CEO of Genesis UK, told Auto Express what the introduction of Magma cars will mean: “It's performance defined and obviously you've got a Magma trim level in every model,” he said. “So it gives the brand a whole different dimension in terms of appealing to people who want the luxury that Genesis embodies and that unrivalled performance.

“For us it's great, because it just opens up a whole new segment of the market for people who want performance driving dynamics but also want that in the luxury side of the market,” Andrew concluded.

Will you be ordering a Genesis GV60 Magma? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

