Flaming hot Genesis GV60 Magma confirmed for 2025

The GV60 Magma Concept was revealed at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, before making an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Compared to the regular GV60, the Magma version has a wider track, lowered suspension, a more aggressive front bumper and rear diffuser, plus a big spoiler at the back.

Other details include the aero-disc elements on the 21-inch wheels, designed to help cool the brakes, plus vents in the wheel arches to improve airflow. Meanwhile, the interior has a set of bucket seats, covered in diamond-quilted upholstery with bright orange contrast stitching to match the paint.

More Genesis Magma models to come

The GV60 isn’t the only model that will be receiving the Magma treatment, as Genesis has confirmed plans to create a high-performance variant of every model in its current line-up. To show its seriousness, earlier this year Genesis revealed the G80 EV Magma Concept, which provides a glimpse at a large, all-electric super-saloon from the brand.

Johnson hinted at what to expect from the wider Magma program: “We're looking for a new unique combination with the Korean premium feeling – which is quite unique and special – and European driving dynamics,” he said.

“We don’t want to speak about numbers because numbers are not the most important thing,” he reiterated. “Having said that, Magma cars will not be slow cars. They'll be very high performance cars, but numbers are not the things we're shooting for.”

Ashley Andrew, president and CEO of Genesis UK, told Auto Express what the introduction of Magma cars will mean: “It's performance defined and obviously you've got a Magma trim level in every model,” he said. “So it gives the brand a whole different dimension in terms of appealing to people who want the luxury that Genesis embodies and that unrivalled performance.

“For us it's great, because it just opens up a whole new segment of the market for people who want performance driving dynamics but also want that in the luxury side of the market,” Andrew concluded.

Will you be ordering a Genesis GV60 Magma? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...