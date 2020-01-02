Even as the industry makes the switch to electric power, the performance car market remains as diverse as ever. With everything ranging from family-friendly hot hatchbacks to super saloons and fully fledged sports cars, the best performance cars deliver true driving thrills.

That driving experience is essential when it comes to performance cars with the top models providing a real feeling of connection from the driver’s seat to the road. Straight line speed is secondary but the powertrain needs to have the responsiveness and capability to get the most from the finely tuned chassis on these machines.

We’ve thoroughly tested every performance car that you can buy in the UK in order to determine which are the very best, so read on to discover the top 10 best performance cars to buy right now.

Compare the best performance cars

Keep scrolling to learn more about the best performance cars, or click the links in the table above to jump to a specific make and model

1. McLaren Artura Spider

If you want your performance car to come with open-top thrills, you’ll have trouble finding anything which can match the McLaren Artura Spider.

Prices from: £221,500

Pros Cons Outstanding feedback through the steering wheel

Superb mix of a comfortable ride and sharp handling

Flexible delivery of V6 turbo hybrid powertrain Not the most refined hybrid system around

Heavy steering makes low-speed manoeuvres tricky

Hybrid drive doesn’t help to cut running costs

McLaren’s open top Artura Spider isn’t simply an Artura with a quick folding hard top. It has seen structural and performance enhancements, taking the already great Artura and making it even better.