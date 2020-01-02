Best performance cars to buy 2026
Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
Even as the industry makes the switch to electric power, the performance car market remains as diverse as ever. With everything ranging from family-friendly hot hatchbacks to super saloons and fully fledged sports cars, the best performance cars deliver true driving thrills.
That driving experience is essential when it comes to performance cars with the top models providing a real feeling of connection from the driver’s seat to the road. Straight line speed is secondary but the powertrain needs to have the responsiveness and capability to get the most from the finely tuned chassis on these machines.
We’ve thoroughly tested every performance car that you can buy in the UK in order to determine which are the very best, so read on to discover the top 10 best performance cars to buy right now.
Compare the best performance cars
|Rank
|Car
|Prices from
|1
|McLaren Artura Spider
|£221,500
|2
|BMW M2
|£70,690
|3
|Ferrari 296
|£250,000
|4
|Porsche 911
|£113,700
|5
|Mazda MX-5
|£28,585
|6
|Maserati MCPura
|£209,930
|7
|Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
|£65,800
|8
|Alpine A110
|£55,160
|9
|Ariel Atom
|£54,898
|10
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06
|£180,000
Keep scrolling to learn more about the best performance cars, or click the links in the table above to jump to a specific make and model
1. McLaren Artura Spider
If you want your performance car to come with open-top thrills, you’ll have trouble finding anything which can match the McLaren Artura Spider.
- Prices from: £221,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
McLaren’s open top Artura Spider isn’t simply an Artura with a quick folding hard top. It has seen structural and performance enhancements, taking the already great Artura and making it even better.
With 690bhp and 720Nm firing to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SSG dual clutch automatic gearbox, it’s no slouch and can easily dispatch 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds while firing the car on to 205mph.
With identical performance to the Artura coupé, and, thanks to McLaren’s impressive Mono-Cell carbon fibre chassis, no structural reinforcements needed, it’s as light as the physics allow. Weighing in at 1,560kg, the Spider is only 62kg heavier than the coupe.
Because it’s a relative featherweight for a hybrid supercar, the car feels light and nimble when you’re enjoying its ample performance. The steering is a little on the heavy side being an electro-hydraulic set-up, but you only really feel this when moving at parking speeds. Once you’re going a little quicker, the weight is still noticeable but is more manageable, and the wheel gives you plenty of feedback so you know exactly what the car is doing on the road.
The hybridised Artura Spider comes with the added bonus of 10-15 miles of electric range, which means you can slink through town without making too much noise… or using any fuel. Just don’t expect low running costs, though.
“There’s no turbo whoosh as you get when accelerating in a Ferrari 296, but the engine delivers a hard, metallic note that sounds purposeful, with rumbles from the exhaust as you lift off.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: If you want a car which is a little more exclusive, the Artura Spider should fit the bill.
- Who won’t like it: Those planning on going on long-distance tours. You’ll have to pack incredibly lightly as the boot is tiny at 160 litres.
2. BMW M2
As the years pass, cars seem to grow ever larger and more powerful, but the BMW M2 hits the sweet spot in size and pace.
- Prices from £70,690
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
BMW’s M division has produced some fantastic performance cars over the decades, but the BMW M2 is one of its finest creations to date.
The M2 follows the classic BMW formula of a six-cylinder engine at the front and rear-wheel drive at the back. In the middle, an eight-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard but you do have the option of a six-speed manual.
The twin-turbocharged engine produces 473bhp and up to 600Nm of torque, and this propels the M2 from 0-62mph in as little as four seconds if it has the automatic gearbox fitted. The manual is slightly slower at 4.2 seconds. The manual M2’s 177mph top speed means it also starts to creep into supercar territory (autos are limited to 155mph).
It’s undeniably quick, but the level of fun on offer with this BMW coupé is where it arguably shines the most. The M2 attacks corners with precision, and its smaller stature makes it more nimble than its bigger M car siblings.
There is a real chance that this will be the final petrol-only sports car to come from BMW, so it’s a fitting end to a fantastic era.
- Who will like it: The M2 is no more difficult to drive than the standard 2 Series around town and at low speeds, which is great if you plan to daily drive it.
- Who won’t like it: No matter how you drive, BMW M car owners can have a bit of a reputation so keep in mind that you might be tarred with the same brush.
3. Ferrari 296
Not many models raise the supercar bar when they launch but the Ferrari 296 is one that did.
- Prices from £250,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
When a plug-in hybrid powertrain is as good as the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine found under the bonnet of the Ferrari 296, you wish they were adopted in supercars sooner.
There are a few different variants of the Ferrari 296, including a GTB coupe hard top, GTS roadster and the hardcore 296 Speciale. The Speciale is the car we would recommend if you had the kind of money Ferrari is asking for.
Simply put, the 296 Speciale’s performance is off the scale and it is fantastic to drive. The price starts from £350,000 in case you were wondering, although the regular 296 is a little cheaper from £250,000.
Whichever Ferrari 296 you choose, you won’t be disappointed. 0-62mph can be dealt with in under three seconds and the car can go on to hit an eye-watering 204mph. When the road gets twisty, it feels light, responsive and incredibly poised. You might expect the compromise to be a harsh ride in town and at low speeds but it’s actually a very comfortable car, even when the suspension is in its firmest setting.
The cabin is stupendously well put together with the highest-quality materials. Our only gripe is that there aren't more physical buttons as Ferrari has opted for haptic controls instead, and there’s not much in the way of storage.
“The 3.0-litre unit in the 296 doesn’t just sound good by the standards of turbocharged V6 units, but it sounds better than any mid-engined Ferrari sports car since the naturally aspirated 458. It really is that good.” - Alex Ingram, contributor.
- Who will like it: Those looking for a truly special and head-turning supercar .
- Who won’t like it: Some people will still can’t get on board with hybrid powertrains in supercars.
4. Porsche 911
If you’re after a desirable performance car which you really can use everyday, look no further than the Porsche 911.
- Prices from £113,700
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
In any guise, the current 992-generation of Porsche 911 is a high-quality car that offers solid performance and genuine driver engagement.
What we love about the 911 is its sheer versatility. There are a wide range of variants and powertrains to choose from, all of which have their own specialties, but none of them will leave you feeling short-changed.
Even in base Carrera spec, the Porsche 911 will blast you from 0-62mph in only 4.1 seconds, and provide an incredibly enjoyable driving experience in the process. You’ll also have the choice of a convertible or targa roof if you wish, and it’s comfortable enough that you won’t be horrified by the idea of using it every day.
Alternatively, if you prefer your Porsches to be a bit more hardcore and track-oriented, there’s the option of the hardcore GT3 RS. This 911 has received some very carefully thought-out aerodynamic tweaks, as well as more power, and the result is an incredible amount of downforce and grip.
If that still doesn’t appeal to you, there are a number of special editions including the slightly more subdued 911 S/T or even the off-roading 911 Dakar.
Dynamically, the 911 in any spec feels sublime and even more expensive supercar rivals can struggle to match the Porsche for its communicative steering or agile chassis.
"Putting the engine (and therefore much of the weight) over the rear axle means it can feel a little light in the nose at times, but grip is exceptional in dry conditions but it rarely feels like it's lacking when damp or greasy." - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.
- Who will like it: If you want your performance car to come with rear seats, the Porsche 911 is a good option. Although only small children are likely to fit.
- Who won’t like it: For some people, the 911 might seem like a common and predictable performance car choice.
5. Mazda MX-5
The Mazda MX-5 is a great old-school drivers car, and one of the very best money can buy.
- Prices from: £28,585
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Mazda’s MX-5 has been a small performance car stalwart for decades now, offering drivers thrilling handling and sprightly performance. Thanks to its low weight and predictive chassis, the MX-5 is a wonderful entry level sports car that you can use every day.
Available with a manual soft top or a folding ‘RF’ metal hard top, roof down thrills are never far away. Other sports cars might be more refined, especially compared to the RF version, but the MX-5’s philosophy is simplicity
Its small footprint means drivers don’t need to worry about car park dings, though with that comes limited space - a long distance tourer it’s not designed to be. Its modest power outputs mean drivers don’t need to worry about risking their licences should they want to put their foot down, but they can exploit the truly excellent chassis on twisty roads.
With either a 1.5 or 2.0-litre petrol engine, running costs are on the lower side for a performance car, but choosing the bigger engine grants buyers a limited slip differential for extra driving thrills.
The wonderful chassis gives the driver a feeling of agility and balance that becomes easier to appreciate as so many cars grow heavier, larger, and more ponderous.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor.
- Who will like it: The MX-5 has reasonable running costs, so will suit those who want to use their performance car every day.
- Who won’t like it: Taller drivers and passengers might feel like the cabin is a bit of a squeeze due to its dimensions.
6. Maserati MCPura
The Maserati MCPura looks fantastic, but its abilities are more than skin deep.
- Prices from £209,930
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Maserati MCPura might look very similar to the MC20 and that’s because it’s little more than a rebadged and mildly tweaked version of that car. Although, that’s perfectly fine with us as it was a fantastic performance car to begin with.
The Maserati MCPura really is a beautiful car to look at, but it goes more than just skin deep. Under the bonnet is a ferocious 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine which puts out 621bhp and 730Nm of torque. Unlike in many of its rivals the engine isn’t electrically assisted which makes the Maserati stand out from the likes of the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Temerario.
A starting price of around £210,000 means the MCPura looks reasonably good value. 0-62mph takes just 2.9 seconds in the correct conditions, and it will keep accelerating until it hits an impressive 202mph. However you drive it, whether hammering it around a track or cruising your favourite B-road, the MCPura is undoubtedly a very special car.
“The MCPura is razor-sharp. The turn-in is immediate, and the rear tyres find immense traction. It encourages you to push harder, offering feedback that builds confidence rather than eroding it. It flows down a B-road with a rhythm that is intoxicating, accompanied by a soundtrack that is sonorous without being too shouty or ostentatious.” - Thomas Geiger, contributor.
- Who will like it: If you want your performance car to stand out, the MCPura will do exactly that.
- Who won’t like it: No plug-in hybrid powertrain means running costs are slightly higher, which could put off some buyers.
7. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
If you thought an electric car couldn’t be fun or exciting, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N would like a word.
- Prices from £65,800
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The age of the electric car is upon us, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is concrete proof that an EV can also be a great performance car.
Not only is it the only purely electric car on this list, but the Ioniq 5 N is so impressive, it also took our Performance Car of the Year trophy at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards. Simply put, it really is that good.
There’s an overall feeling that Hyundai truly let its engineers go to town when building the Ioniq 5 N, because it’s loaded with features that range from groundbreaking to downright bonkers. It’s a heavy car, but the chassis has been carefully crafted to make this EV genuinely engaging to drive, as opposed to one that’s simply quick in a straight line.
That being said, it's still very fast. The Ioniq 5 N’s 641bhp twin motors allow it to sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. If you find linear acceleration a bit dull, there’s even the option of simulated manual gearshifts, and these are surprisingly convincing and add an extra dynamic to an already engaging car.
“Hearing the engine rev is a key part of driving quickly – something that is missing from EVs. The Ioniq 5 N can simulate the sound of an engine and limits the torque during ‘gear changes’ to give the sensation that power is going through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. I’ll admit that before trying this, I was prepared to hate it, but it works so well that you almost forget that you’re driving an EV at all.” – Alex Ingram, contributor.
- Who will like it: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is very practical, so your performance car can also be your family car.
- Who won’t like it: Some buyers will be disappointed because the interior doesn’t feel particularly special and there aren't many customisation options.
8. Alpine A110
If you want your performance car to come with a sense of occasion every time you get behind the wheel, the Alpine A110 could be the perfect choice.
- Prices from £55,160
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Alpine’s return to the sports car world can safely be described as a highly successful one. Built to compete with the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Lotus Emira, the Alpine A110 is a good old-fashioned two-seater, rear-wheel-drive sports car that’s lightweight, reasonably priced and a real pleasure to drive.
Of course, you can opt for the more powerful GT, S or R variant, but the regular A110 offers more than enough performance and agility to bring endless hours of smiles.
With 248bhp and 320Nm on tap, this may not sound like a huge amount compared to some of the other cars on this list, but the sub-1,200kg kerb weight means there isn't too much bulk for the 1.8-litre engine to haul around. The A110 will happily sprint from 0-62mph in well under five seconds.
“It’s the way in which the A110 delivers that power that adds to the excitement. With so little weight to move around, the Alpine always feels eager to surge forward with even a gentle tickle of the throttle. As the engine delivers its boost, the car flies towards the horizon in a way that feels every bit as dramatic as its rivals.” - Alex Ingram, contributor.
- Who will like it: Alpine is a relatively niche brand which will entice those who value exclusivity.
- Who won’t like it: Alpine cars have been known to suffer from niggles like interior rattles and squeaks which could be off-putting for some, especially when you consider the price of hardcore A110s.
9. Ariel Atom
With very few safety systems and hardly any bodywork, the Ariel Atom is as close to superbike thrills as you can get on four wheels.
- Prices from £55,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
If you’re after a performance car which focuses on driving engagement and driving engagement alone, then look no further than the Ariel Atom.
Powering the Atom is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which produces 320bhp and 420Nm of torque. This might not sound like a lot when you compare it to some of the other cars on this list, but considering the Atom has no windows, no doors and only a slight suggestion of bodywork and seats, it’s more than plenty.
Going from a standstill, the Atom can hit 62mph in just 2.8 seconds and go on to hit a top speed of 162mph, giving you thrills similar to a sportsbike. When things get twisty, the Atom feels incredibly crisp and direct, in part thanks to its incredibly low 595kg kerb weight, direct steering and well-positioned pedal box.
“Beyond the Atom’s incredible performance, the weights of the controls are all superb – and the six-speed gearbox shines brighter than most. The shift quality is sublime; light and across a close gate, but incredibly precise once you’ve become familiar with it.” - Alex Ingram, contributor.
- Who will like it: Buyers looking for an incredibly capable and focussed performance car will have difficulty finding something better than the Atom.
- Who won’t like it: If you want a modicum of practicality or comfort, the Ariel Atom really isn’t for you.
10. Chevrolet Corvette Z06
The Corvette Z06 is proof that American performance cars can give their European rivals a run for their money.
- Prices from £180,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
When you think of a great performance car, chances are you will think of other cars on this list way before the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but this shouldn’t be the case as the C8 generation Z06 can go toe-to-toe with almost any of its European rivals.
In typical American fashion, the engine is simply a brute. Under the bonnet lives a naturally-aspirated V8 which produces 661bhp and 637Nm of torque. The snappy eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox helps keep the 0-60mph sprint under three seconds, and the Z06 will go on to reach a top speed of a dizzying 195mph.
If you like the sound of things so far, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can officially get the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the UK and in right-hand drive form.
Of course, there is a slight downside and that comes in the form of the price. In the United States, the Z06 starts from just over $120,000 or around £90,000 but you won’t be paying that in Blighty. In the UK, prices start from around £180,000 which is more than a Porsche 911 GT3.
The 911 GT3 will be more accomplished on both the road and track but when was the last time you saw a Corvette passing through a quaint English village or blasting across the Welsh valleys? For that reason alone we think it’s worth every penny.
“The performance at this level is now also off the scale, matched by brakes that offer superb feel and good levels of stopping power. Our test route on narrow roads around Goodwood on a greasy winter’s morning certainly didn’t give the car the space it needed to really shine, but the quality of its dynamic performance was clear.” – Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
- Who will like it: If you’re after an unashamedly brutish performance car, the Z06 fits the bill.
- Who won’t like it: The Z06 doesn’t come with the option of a manual gearbox, so those looking for the ultimate driving engagement will need to look elsewhere.
How to choose the best performance car
If you’re looking for high octane thrills, you’ll be well looked after no matter where you look in the modern performance car sector. Whether you want a hard top, soft top, a mix of both, low running costs, a hybrid system, or a massive motor, there’s something for everyone. Deciding what you want can be hard, but in this market it’s a nice problem to have.
Key updates to best performance cars
6 March 2026: Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus ST removed having gone off sale. Maserati MC20 entry updated to Maserati MCPura in sixth position. Ariel Atom and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 enter the list in ninth and tenth position respectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
A performance car is something that puts power, acceleration, looks, and handling above all else. It’s not something you would necessarily take to IKEA, but more something you can take to your favourite road, or track, and use to the fullest of its abilities. The running costs may be higher than a diesel saloon, but the smiles will come a lot more easily, too.
