Performance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

For the overwhelming majority of motorists, electric cars are better than petrol and diesel alternatives in so many ways. The trouble is, none of those benefits is that exciting, and some – little sound, no gears and extra weight – are actually drawbacks for keen drivers. As a result, many petrolheads have been very dubious as to whether an EV could deliver the goods from an excitement point of view.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the car to alter that perception. The transformation over the standard Ioniq 5 – a model we rated highly enough to name as our overall Car of the Year back in 2021 – is staggering, morphing a dependable family car into one of the most thrilling cars money can buy.

The key to the N’s success is that it offers genuine sophistication – from a chassis set-up that does an uncanny job of hiding the car’s mass, to the beautiful balance made possible by the electronic rear differential. It all helps to exploit the staggering straight-line performance, with the 641bhp twin motors capable of delivering a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Addressing the sound and gears ‘issue’, Hyundai has even added a mode which creates a simulated eight-speed gearbox accompanied by a rorty engine note; something that we thought we’d dismiss as a gimmick blew us away with how natural it feels. Crucially for any great performance car, however, the Ioniq 5 N is special at any speed. Congratulations, N division: you’ve changed our minds about performance EVs.

Our choice

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (£65,000)