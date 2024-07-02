Performance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year, with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and McLaren 750S commended
For the overwhelming majority of motorists, electric cars are better than petrol and diesel alternatives in so many ways. The trouble is, none of those benefits is that exciting, and some – little sound, no gears and extra weight – are actually drawbacks for keen drivers. As a result, many petrolheads have been very dubious as to whether an EV could deliver the goods from an excitement point of view.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the car to alter that perception. The transformation over the standard Ioniq 5 – a model we rated highly enough to name as our overall Car of the Year back in 2021 – is staggering, morphing a dependable family car into one of the most thrilling cars money can buy.
The key to the N’s success is that it offers genuine sophistication – from a chassis set-up that does an uncanny job of hiding the car’s mass, to the beautiful balance made possible by the electronic rear differential. It all helps to exploit the staggering straight-line performance, with the 641bhp twin motors capable of delivering a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.
Addressing the sound and gears ‘issue’, Hyundai has even added a mode which creates a simulated eight-speed gearbox accompanied by a rorty engine note; something that we thought we’d dismiss as a gimmick blew us away with how natural it feels. Crucially for any great performance car, however, the Ioniq 5 N is special at any speed. Congratulations, N division: you’ve changed our minds about performance EVs.
Our choice
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (£65,000)
Beyond the option of a panoramic roof, there aren’t really any extras to add to the £65,000 price tag, which is far lower than a BMW M3’s for similar performance and excitement, plus greater practicality.
Commended
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo has refreshed its super-saloon for 2024, making a great car even more appealing. There’s a revised interior, while suspension updates and a new differential make it even more fun to drive. That it offers so much sharpness while remaining compliant and comfortable is a fantastic achievement.
The only thing we can say against the McLaren 750S is that it’s so desirable that you’ll have to join the back of a long waiting list if you want one. The wait will be worth it, though; the performance, handling, noise and personality are all sensational. This is as close to the perfect supercar as it’s possible to get.
