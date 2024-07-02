Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Performance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year, with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and McLaren 750S commended

by: Alex Ingram
2 Jul 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Performance Car of the Year 20247

For the overwhelming majority of motorists, electric cars are better than petrol and diesel alternatives in so many ways. The trouble is, none of those benefits is that exciting, and some – little sound, no gears and extra weight – are actually drawbacks for keen drivers. As a result, many petrolheads have been very dubious as to whether an EV could deliver the goods from an excitement point of view. 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the car to alter that perception. The transformation over the standard Ioniq 5 – a model we rated highly enough to name as our overall Car of the Year back in 2021 – is staggering, morphing a dependable family car into one of the most thrilling cars money can buy.

The key to the N’s success is that it offers genuine sophistication – from a chassis set-up that does an uncanny job of hiding the car’s mass, to the beautiful balance made possible by the electronic rear differential. It all helps to exploit the staggering straight-line performance, with the 641bhp twin motors capable of delivering a 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Addressing the sound and gears ‘issue’, Hyundai has even added a mode which creates a simulated eight-speed gearbox accompanied by a rorty engine note; something that we thought we’d dismiss as a gimmick blew us away with how natural it feels. Crucially for any great performance car, however, the Ioniq 5 N is special at any speed. Congratulations, N division: you’ve changed our minds about performance EVs.

Our choice

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (£65,000)

Beyond the option of a panoramic roof, there aren’t really any extras to add to the £65,000 price tag, which is far lower than a BMW M3’s for similar performance and excitement, plus greater practicality.

Commended

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 

Alfa Romeo has refreshed its super-saloon for 2024, making a great car even more appealing. There’s a revised interior, while suspension updates and a new differential make it even more fun to drive. That it offers so much sharpness while remaining compliant and comfortable is a fantastic achievement.

McLaren 750S

The only thing we can say against the McLaren 750S is that it’s so desirable that you’ll have to join the back of a long waiting list if you want one. The wait will be worth it, though; the performance, handling, noise and personality are all sensational. This is as close to the perfect supercar as it’s possible to get.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

