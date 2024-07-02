Driver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster Mk2

There's nowhere for cars to hide in our Driver Power survey, which collates the views of thousands of customers on their new models – how good they are to own, and where they fall short. The results are processed with proper statistical weighting applied, too, with the goal of providing a proper representative picture of purchasers’ views across the nation.

It’s a real seal of approval, then, for a car to secure the number-one spot in our rundown of the top 50 new cars to own – and that’s certainly the case with this year’s winner, the Dacia Duster Mk2, which pipped strong offerings from Tesla (Model 3) and Toyota (Yaris) to the title.

As the model that defined the Dacia brand’s relaunch under Renault Group ownership in the modern era, the Duster has been the talisman for its manufacturer for more than a decade. This second-generation Duster is about to be replaced by an all-new version, but buyers have given it a resounding send-off in Driver Power.

The Dacia remains a no-nonsense proposition, right down to the brand’s no-haggle policy during the buying process. But the car’s Driver Power triumph is secured through high scores for considerably more than just value for money. Owners also back its straightforward cabin layout and user friendliness (proof positive that car users still love simple switches, buttons and knobs), plus the SUV’s practicality, particularly its rear legroom and boot capacity.