Awards

Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

The Citroen e-C3 is the 2024 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the BYD Dolphin and MG4 commended

by: John McIlroy
2 Jul 2024
Citroen e-C3 - Affordable Electric Car of the Year 20247

The car market is moving inexorably towards full electrification – but we’ve been waiting quite a while for a sensibly priced electric car with a respectable range and enough space to operate like a regular supermini. That search has finally ended with the Citroen e-C3, which brings 199 miles of range and space for four adults and their luggage for under £22,000.

The e-C3 is the first offering on Stellantis’s Smart Car Platform, but it has been tweaked with a few Citroen quirks, such as the brand’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions (in effect, hydraulic bump stops). These give the e-C3 a slightly more wallowy ride than you might expect, but also help it to soak up precisely the sort of rippled surfaces and road scars that it’s likely to encounter around town. And while performance is modest, with a 0-62mph time of 11 seconds, the instant EV punch means that the car is well suited to squirting in and out of traffic.

The good news is that these sensible dynamic qualities haven’t come at the expense of the standard equipment. Indeed, Citroen UK has ignored the European entry-level version, so that impressive £22k starting figure brings rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-tone paint job, rear parking sensors, cruise control and air-conditioning as standard.

It all adds up to a competent, practical package that’s a supremely well judged mix of performance, space and battery capacity for the money – a standout EV, even in a world where a new one is being launched every few days.

Our choice

Citroen e-C3 44kWh Plus (£21,990)

Many buyers will walk up the finance ladder and pick the Max version – but as long as you’re willing to put up with manual rear windows, there’s more than enough of the basic kit everyone needs in the more affordable e-C3 Plus.

Commended

BYD Dolphin

Chinese giant BYD continues its push into Europe, and the Dolphin is a car that deserves to win over a whole new customer base for the brand. It’s not the most involving offering, but it has punchy performance and a 60kWh battery that delivers more range than many more expensive rivals. It doesn’t feel cheap inside, either, and BYD’s tech has considerable potential.

MG4

If you’re after true family-car space, it’s still hard to overlook the MG4, which picked up this award 12 months ago. It remains practical and good to drive, and MG’s aggressive finance offerings extend the car’s appeal to first-time EV buyers.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

