Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

It all adds up to a competent, practical package that’s a supremely well judged mix of performance, space and battery capacity for the money – a standout EV, even in a world where a new one is being launched every few days.

Our choice

Citroen e-C3 44kWh Plus (£21,990)

Advertisement - Article continues below

Many buyers will walk up the finance ladder and pick the Max version – but as long as you’re willing to put up with manual rear windows, there’s more than enough of the basic kit everyone needs in the more affordable e-C3 Plus.

Commended

BYD Dolphin

Chinese giant BYD continues its push into Europe, and the Dolphin is a car that deserves to win over a whole new customer base for the brand. It’s not the most involving offering, but it has punchy performance and a 60kWh battery that delivers more range than many more expensive rivals. It doesn’t feel cheap inside, either, and BYD’s tech has considerable potential.

MG4

If you’re after true family-car space, it’s still hard to overlook the MG4, which picked up this award 12 months ago. It remains practical and good to drive, and MG’s aggressive finance offerings extend the car’s appeal to first-time EV buyers.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...