Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2024 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the BMW 5 Series Touring and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended

by: Paul Barker
2 Jul 2024
Superb by name… it’s been said for many years, but the Skoda Superb really is quite good. To keep trotting out the clichés, it’s cavernous enough inside to swallow the kitchen sink, with 690 litres of space with the rear seats in place being enough to satisfy the most demanding of load-lugging drivers. Drop the seats and you’re up to 1,920 litres – room for the rest of the kitchen!

But this all-new Superb for 2024 brings new highs in terms of cabin quality and finish, as well as in-car technology, and it’s a comfortable long-distance cruiser. If you’re looking for optimum distances on a tank of fuel, a pair of diesel engines join two petrols and a plug-in hybrid.

Then there are Skoda’s so-called Simply Clever features – a host of little touches around the car, including an ice scraper in the fuel-filler flap, an umbrella in the door and a cup-holder that grips a bottle so you can take the lid off one-handed. Nice little features that continue to make life that bit easier and reinforce your faith in the brand several years after purchase.

But an Estate Car of the Year has to be clever with the load space as well, and the Superb has under-floor boot storage to stash the parcel shelf, a low bumper that means lifting heavy loads into the luggage area is easy, and a big, square usable area. 

The new Skoda Superb is better than ever, and it was already really good before the new model arrived to take things on a big step.

Our choice

Skoda Superb 1.5 e-Tec 150PS DSG SE Technology (£36,175)

Entry-level SE Technology trim gives you a 13-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise, heated massage front seats, and front and rear parking sensors. The 148bhp petrol engine is plenty strong enough, too.

Commended

BMW 5 Series Touring

The best combination of estate practicality and driving enjoyment, the new BMW 5 Series also offers a good range of petrol, plug-in hybrid and, in i5 guise, electric powertrains, as well as a clever and intuitive infotainment system.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

As sensible as they come, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the king of low running costs, thanks to its slick hybrid engine, honed over years by petrol-hybrid expert Toyota. A boot of just under 600 litres is plenty, and Toyota fits lots of standard kit, including a raft of safety systems. 

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

