Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb Estate
The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2024 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the BMW 5 Series Touring and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
Superb by name… it’s been said for many years, but the Skoda Superb really is quite good. To keep trotting out the clichés, it’s cavernous enough inside to swallow the kitchen sink, with 690 litres of space with the rear seats in place being enough to satisfy the most demanding of load-lugging drivers. Drop the seats and you’re up to 1,920 litres – room for the rest of the kitchen!
But this all-new Superb for 2024 brings new highs in terms of cabin quality and finish, as well as in-car technology, and it’s a comfortable long-distance cruiser. If you’re looking for optimum distances on a tank of fuel, a pair of diesel engines join two petrols and a plug-in hybrid.
Then there are Skoda’s so-called Simply Clever features – a host of little touches around the car, including an ice scraper in the fuel-filler flap, an umbrella in the door and a cup-holder that grips a bottle so you can take the lid off one-handed. Nice little features that continue to make life that bit easier and reinforce your faith in the brand several years after purchase.
But an Estate Car of the Year has to be clever with the load space as well, and the Superb has under-floor boot storage to stash the parcel shelf, a low bumper that means lifting heavy loads into the luggage area is easy, and a big, square usable area.
The new Skoda Superb is better than ever, and it was already really good before the new model arrived to take things on a big step.
Our choice
Skoda Superb 1.5 e-Tec 150PS DSG SE Technology (£36,175)
Entry-level SE Technology trim gives you a 13-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise, heated massage front seats, and front and rear parking sensors. The 148bhp petrol engine is plenty strong enough, too.
Commended
BMW 5 Series Touring
The best combination of estate practicality and driving enjoyment, the new BMW 5 Series also offers a good range of petrol, plug-in hybrid and, in i5 guise, electric powertrains, as well as a clever and intuitive infotainment system.
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
As sensible as they come, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the king of low running costs, thanks to its slick hybrid engine, honed over years by petrol-hybrid expert Toyota. A boot of just under 600 litres is plenty, and Toyota fits lots of standard kit, including a raft of safety systems.
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below.
New Car Awards 2024: the winners
