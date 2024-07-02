Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb Estate

Superb by name… it’s been said for many years, but the Skoda Superb really is quite good. To keep trotting out the clichés, it’s cavernous enough inside to swallow the kitchen sink, with 690 litres of space with the rear seats in place being enough to satisfy the most demanding of load-lugging drivers. Drop the seats and you’re up to 1,920 litres – room for the rest of the kitchen!

But this all-new Superb for 2024 brings new highs in terms of cabin quality and finish, as well as in-car technology, and it’s a comfortable long-distance cruiser. If you’re looking for optimum distances on a tank of fuel, a pair of diesel engines join two petrols and a plug-in hybrid.

Then there are Skoda’s so-called Simply Clever features – a host of little touches around the car, including an ice scraper in the fuel-filler flap, an umbrella in the door and a cup-holder that grips a bottle so you can take the lid off one-handed. Nice little features that continue to make life that bit easier and reinforce your faith in the brand several years after purchase.

But an Estate Car of the Year has to be clever with the load space as well, and the Superb has under-floor boot storage to stash the parcel shelf, a low bumper that means lifting heavy loads into the luggage area is easy, and a big, square usable area.