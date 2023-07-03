Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review
The Touring Sports takes everything that’s great about the Toyota Corolla and adds estate car practicality
Our opinion on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
First and foremost, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is a practical family estate car that’s affordable to run. However, the bit that might surprise you is that it also rides and handles well. It’s already a strong package, but the car was made even better courtesy of a midlife facelift which introduced a power boost — without sacrificing efficiency — plus a larger and massively improved infotainment system.
About the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
Just like the Toyota Corolla hatchback, the Touring Sports is powered by Toyota’s tried and tested full-hybrid tech. Not only do these powertrains generally provide strong real-world efficiency, but they’re also well proven in terms of reliability — there’s a reason why the Corolla and Prius have been so popular with minicab drivers.
As well as the two engines, buyers can pick one of four trim levels: Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport. In case you’ve previously been puzzled by seeing this car driving around with a non-Toyota badge on it, don’t worry because you’re not seeing things. The Suzuki Swace was pretty much identical, though it’s no longer on sale. Also, if you’re in the market for a hatchback rather than an estate car, be sure to read our dedicated Toyota Corolla hatchback review.
Used - available now
2022 Toyota
Corolla
63,135 milesAutomaticPetrol1.8LCash £13,576
2019 Toyota
Corolla
35,340 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £12,392
2026 Toyota
Corolla
17,376 milesAutomaticPetrol1.8LCash £19,538
2022 Toyota
Corolla
45,455 milesAutomaticPetrol1.8LCash £14,399
We’ve tested every variation of the 12th-generation Corolla since it arrived in the UK, including in an estate car twin test against the Skoda Octavia Estate. The Toyota couldn't quite manage the win here, but it did offer superior handling, comfort and running costs.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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The updated Corolla’s more powerful electric motor makes it feel livelier in EV mode, as well as easier and smoother to drive at low speeds than before.
That is until you activate the adaptive brake regeneration system, which changes the level of deceleration when you lift off the throttle based on traffic conditions and the road ahead. We’ve experienced similar systems in some electric cars, unfortunately the Corolla’s was somewhat unpredictable, making it hard to get along with.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid Design
|138bhp
|9.4 seconds
|112mph
|Corolla Touring Sports 2.0 Hybrid Design
|193bhp
|7.7 seconds
|112mph
|Corolla Touring Sports 2.0 GR Sport
|193bhp
|7.7 seconds
|112mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
The smaller 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain produces 138bhp and 142Nm of torque; enough to propel the Corolla Touring Sports from 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds. This is 0.3 seconds slower than the equivalent hatchback. Upgrade to the 2.0-litre hybrid and the total power output climbs to 193bhp and 190Nm, cutting the 0-62mph time down to 7.7 seconds. Top speed for both versions of the Touring Sports stands at 112mph.
Town driving, visibility and parking
While it’s larger than its hatchback sibling, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is still fairly petite by estate car standards. The key upside of this is that positioning it on the road and parking are delightfully stress-free. A standard-fit camera and sensors make things even easier, too.
The hybrid powertrain pays dividends at lower speeds, too, as the car’s eagerness to run in EV mode keeps things nice and peaceful. When the engine does kick in, the transition is a very smooth one that we barely noticed during testing.
Country road driving and handling
While few hybrid estate car drivers are likely to have performance in the forefront of their minds, the Corolla Touring Sports does feel admirably capable when taking on a twisty B-road. It’s no Skoda Octavia vRS, but there’s adequate grip and even a generous helping of steering feedback on offer. Thankfully, though, this capability doesn't come at the cost of comfort.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
As is often the case with cars that use CVT transmissions, when you work the engine really hard you’re faced with a loud drone as the revs hold at a high speed. That said, the extra electrical assistance in the updated Corolla means this happens less frequently than before.
When you back off the throttle into a cruise, though, the powertrain is eager to cut the engine whenever possible. This results in a bit of extra quietness as well as fuel saving. However, the tyre roar becomes even more noticeable when this occurs, and it spoils an otherwise peaceful experience.
MPG & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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Toyota’s faithful ‘self-charging’ hybrid running gear continues to promise lower running costs and superior fuel economy compared to many traditional petrol and diesel alternatives. According to Toyota, 1.8-litre models can return up to 62.8mpg which is a very slight reduction on the equivalent hatchback’s 64.1mpg. The 2.0-litre set-up with its larger petrol engine gets 61.4mpg on the official tests, which again is a little bit less than the hatch’s 62.7mpg.
Both of these numbers are a fair way ahead of the Skoda Octavia Estate 1.5 TSI e-TEC, as this manages up to 54.6mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.
The Corolla received a redesigned, lighter and more energy dense lithium-ion battery as part of its midlife facelift. Toyota claims that this unit weighs 14 per cent less yet delivers 14 per cent more power. The enlarged battery allows the car to drive for longer without waking the engine, and there is an EV mode you can activate. However, time spent on electric power alone will add up through lots of fleeting moments instead of any longer stints of silent running.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid Design
|60.1mpg
|106g/km
|17
|Corolla Touring Sports 2.0 Hybrid Design
|60.1mpg
|107g/km
|21
|Corolla Touring Sports 2.0 GR Sport
|58.9mpg
|107g/km
|21
Insurance groups
Insurance ratings for the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports range from groups 17 to 22 (out of 50), depending on the engine and trim level. While these aren’t spectacularly low, they should still mean that your premiums are pretty sensible — though this will also depend on your personal circumstances.
For comparison, the Skoda Octavia Estate starts a bit lower in group 14 but it also tops out in group 22. The Peugeot 308 SW, on the other hand, is a bit higher than both in groups 22 to 30.
Tax
While a large proportion of the line-up avoids it, going a bit too crazy on the Corolla configurator will attract the luxury car tax. Any car that winds up costing £40,000 or more will incur this £440 annual surcharge between the second and sixth year after it’s registered. Every Corolla also attracts the standard rate of VED road tax.
Due to the Corolla’s lack of a plug, company car buyers will be better off looking elsewhere if they want significant Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax savings. Only fully electric cars attract the very lowest rates, so estate cars like the Peugeot E-308, Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric and Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer are potential candidates.
Depreciation
Our market data indicates that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports puts up a fair amount of resistance against depreciation. After a period of three years or 36,000 miles, it’ll retain between 46 and 48 per cent of its original value. This is the same outcome as the Corolla hatchback, and both are stronger than the Skoda Octavia Estate, as that rival only manages 40 to 44 per cent.
To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our free car valuation tool.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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The Corolla received some subtle styling tweaks as part of its midlife refresh, but it retained its distinctively sharp front end and swooping body lines that made it a rather handsome looking family car in the first place.
Interior and dashboard design
Inside, the Corolla’s cabin is clearly laid out if a bit lacking in flair. However, as family estate car priorities go, we doubt that many owners will have any complaints. Originally, the driver was faced with a combination of screens and dials on the dash, but a tidier and more modern 12.3-inch digital display replaced this as part of the facelift.
Materials and build quality
As we’ve come to expect from Toyota, the Corolla Touring Sports feels well made, with solid build quality and some soft-touch materials scattered about. It can’t really be described as upmarket, but the cabin quality is just that bit better than you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf. Those who loathe minimalism will also be thrilled to see plenty of proper buttons, including some for the climate control system.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The Corolla’s original eight-inch touchscreen was a source of criticism from our road testers. However, the revamped car features the same infotainment system as the newer Toyota bZ4X, and this runs on a larger 10.5-inch screen.
The revisited set-up is more responsive, looks much better and is a lot easier to fathom. However, despite these upgrades, the Corolla’s reversing camera is still very low-quality, and the feed looks particularly poor on this sharper touchscreen.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The Corolla Touring Sports can’t quite match the luggage capacity of its closest rivals, though that’s partly down to the hybrid system that eats up some of the potential boot space. On the upside, visibility is good thanks to a relatively high-set driver’s seat and large glasshouse.
Dimensions and size
The Corolla Touring Sports is 280mm longer than the Toyota Corolla hatch, but it’s smaller than some of its key estate car rivals.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
|Skoda Octavia Estate
|Peugeot 308 SW
|Length
|4,670mm
|4,698mm
|4,635mm
|Width
|1,805mm
|2,003mm
|2,062mm
|Height
|1,460mm
|1,468mm
|1,475mm
|Wheelbase
|2,700mm
|2,686mm
|2,735mm
|Boot space
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596 litres (1.8-litre)
581 litres (2.0-litre)
|640 litres
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599 litres (hybrid)
467 litres (PHEV)
Seats & passenger space
There’s a generous amount of space for adults up front, and we found the Corolla Touring Sports offers a little more space in the rear compared to the hatchback. Taller passengers may find a bit more headroom in less rakish rivals though, and compared to a Volkswagen Golf, the Corolla feels a bit darker and more cramped in the back because the roofline is lower.
Boot space
Boot space in the Corolla estate differs slightly depending on which engine you go for. 1.8-litre models offer 596 litres of boot space, while those with the 2.0-litre engine have a 581-litre luggage capacity because the larger battery for its hybrid system is located under the rear bench. Neither version can match the Skoda Octavia Estate’s 640-litre boot, or the 599 litres on offer in the Peugeot 308 SW.
Fold down the Corolla’s 60:40 split rear seats and you get 1,606 litres of space to play with in the 1.8, or 1,591 litres in the 2.0 model. The load area itself is nice and square and has a low load lip – handy when you need to load heavy luggage or pets.
Towing
Both powertrains allow the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports to tow a trailer weighing up to 750kg. The Skoda Octavia Estate is a superior tow car, as this can manage 1,300kg to 1,600kg, depending on the powertrain.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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Toyota has a reputation for building dependable cars. However, the Toyota Corolla was only voted into 34th out of 50 in the most recent Driver Power best cars to own rankings. This score is pretty mediocre, but reliability was one of its strongest subcategories.
The Toyota Corolla was awarded a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2019 and received a very impressive 95 per cent score for adult occupant protection. Standard safety kit on the Corolla was already extensive, with every model featuring automatic headlights, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, lane departure warning and Toyota’s lane trace system, plus a driver attention alert system.
That list got ever longer following the Corolla’s facelift. The biggest addition was Toyota T-Mate which combines the latest version of the brand’s Safety Sense set-up with other active driving and parking assistance systems. Higher-spec Excel versions also get, among other systems, Safe-Exit Assist that will trigger a warning to stop passengers opening a door into the path of a vehicle or cyclist.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2019)
|Adult occupant protection
|95%
|Child occupant protection
|84%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|86%
|Safety assist
|77%
Buying, prices and deals
- Best buy: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Design
Much like the Corolla hatch, our recommended Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the Design model with the 1.8-litre powertrain. This combination will keep the price under control but adds a good helping of useful tech that you’ll genuinely use in everyday driving.
The Touring Sports starts from around £32,200 in base Icon trim, but moving up to the Design only nudges this number to £34,500. It’s an extra investment, but one that we think is worth making,
You can save by building your ideal Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with the Auto Express Buy A Car Service. We also have used Corolla Touring Sports in stock and ready to hit the road, along with a selection of Corolla Touring Sports leasing deals.
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports alternatives
While the Corolla Touring Sports is an estate car that we rate highly, the Skoda Octavia Estate is a multiple Auto Express Estate Car of the Year award winner. With a much larger boot and a touch more prestige, this is a seriously compelling family car contender.
Elsewhere, the Peugeot 308 SW and Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer are two rather distinctive offerings in this sector, and they come with the option of their Peugeot E-308 SW and Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric counterparts.
Key updates of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review
25 June 2026: Latest driving impressions and line-up information.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Corolla Touring Sports is covered for three-years as standard, you can add an extra 12 months cover when your car is serviced in a recognised workshop. This coverage can be extended to up to ten years or 100,000 miles.
Deals on the Corolla Touring Sports and alternatives
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Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name1.8 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
- Gearbox typeAuto
- RRP£31,975
Most Economical
- Name1.8 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
- Gearbox typeAuto
- RRP£33,625
Fastest
- Name2.0 Hybrid 178 Icon 5dr CVT
- Gearbox typeAuto
- RRP£33,725