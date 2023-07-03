Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review

Our opinion on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

First and foremost, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is a practical family estate car that’s affordable to run. However, the bit that might surprise you is that it also rides and handles well. It’s already a strong package, but the car was made even better courtesy of a midlife facelift which introduced a power boost — without sacrificing efficiency — plus a larger and massively improved infotainment system.

About the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

Just like the Toyota Corolla hatchback, the Touring Sports is powered by Toyota’s tried and tested full-hybrid tech. Not only do these powertrains generally provide strong real-world efficiency, but they’re also well proven in terms of reliability — there’s a reason why the Corolla and Prius have been so popular with minicab drivers.

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As well as the two engines, buyers can pick one of four trim levels: Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport. In case you’ve previously been puzzled by seeing this car driving around with a non-Toyota badge on it, don’t worry because you’re not seeing things. The Suzuki Swace was pretty much identical, though it’s no longer on sale. Also, if you’re in the market for a hatchback rather than an estate car, be sure to read our dedicated Toyota Corolla hatchback review.