Believe it or not, but the Toyota bZ4X is not the Japanese manufacturer's first all-electric car, but it is the first car to use the ‘bZ’ or Beyond Zero name prefix. It's a spacious five-seat electric family SUV that has a comfortable ride, while keen drivers will appreciate the bZ4X’s dynamic prowess and its ability to deliver a surprising amount of fun on the road.

It’s not the cheapest family EV available, and nor does it offer the same range as the class leaders, but the bZ4X is well equipped and has a premium feel to its cabin, with enough practical touches and onboard tech to compete with close rivals. A smart and sophisticated exterior look adds to its appeal, while Toyota’s reassuring warranty package – which could potentially last up to 10 years – might just be the icing on the cake that wins customers over.

About the Toyota bZ4X

A quick rewind back to the nineties and early 2010s finds that Toyota has actually dabbled in producing electric vehicles before. But these were converted Toyota RAV4 models mostly sold in small numbers in California, with the later second-generation actually using some EV technology from Tesla.

The market for all-electric vehicles wasn’t as mature as it is today, so these early models never went into mass-market production, Instead, Toyota focused on leading the way in hybrid technology with the Prius, firstly as a saloon in the Japanese domestic market and later in the UK as a hatchback model from around mid-2000. It was among the first mass-produced cars to use a hybrid powertrain, only being narrowly pipped to the post by the first-generation Honda Insight.