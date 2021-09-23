Compared to its rivals from Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, buyers get more choices when it comes to deciding on the look and feel of the Skoda Enyaq’s interior. Skoda offers four individual ‘Design Selections’ to help personalise the cabin: Loft, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite – each using different materials to create a distinctive style. Partnership Need to sell your car? Sell your car with Motorway. 84% of customers get more money. Get a free, instant valuation now. Sell your car Loft is included as standard at no extra cost, while the other levels are priced from £1,200 for Lounge up to £1,650 for ecoSuite. The 85x is offered exclusively in SportLine Plus specification — also available for 85 models — which offers more aggressive exterior styling and upgraded cabin trim, while buyers that prioritise style over practicality may be tempted by the Enyaq Coupe model with its more aerodynamic, swooping profile. The entry-level Enyaq 60 model starts at around £39,000, but things soon get a little more expensive with the 85 variant starting at nearly £45,000. At the top end, the high-performance Enyaq vRS comes in at just over £53,000, with the L&K following closely behind at more than £51,000. 36 Engines, performance and drive The Enyaq prioritises comfort over performance, although the top-spec vRS is pretty rapid for a family SUV It’s important that a family SUV is easy to drive and, while a decent turn of speed is appealing, the ability to make smooth progress in town and on faster motorways shouldn’t be underestimated. The last thing you want when ferrying the kids around is a bone-jarring ride or jerky acceleration making life that bit more awkward and uncomfortable.

Skoda clearly had this in mind when designing the Enyaq, as it’s a relaxing car to drive and able to take on the worst of UK roads without too much complaint. Both the 60 and 85 models produce a healthy amount of torque — 310Nm and 545Nm respectively — which allows both versions to build speed briskly and make overtaking manoeuvres pretty effortless. Flex your right foot and you’ll notice a strong, but progressive surge of acceleration, rather than the typical instant shove of other electric cars. This helps keep everything feeling refined and manageable. With a two-tonne kerb weight, the Enyaq is a heavy car, but it doesn’t suffer as much dynamically as you might think. Its batteries are stored low down in the floor which gives the advantage of a lower centre of gravity compared to a combustion-engined model. Body roll isn’t an issue, either, even when pushing on through twistier roads, and during our test we found the Enyaq to handle better than its Karoq and Kodiaq SUV siblings. Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control system, which includes adaptive dampers, comes as part of the Drive Sport Package Plus, but we wouldn’t advise spending the extra cash. The gains in comfort are negligible over the standard set-up and, while you might notice improvements during quicker, back-road driving, it’s really at odds with what the Enyaq is designed to do best. 0-62mph acceleration and top speed Along with its larger battery, the mid-range 85 also has the edge over the Enyaq 60 when it comes to performance. The entry-level car’s single motor still produces a reasonable 177bhp and 310Nm of torque, though, which are good for a 0-60mph time of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 99mph.

The 85 gets a power boost resulting in 282bhp and 286Nm of torque, and this makes the Enyaq feel comfortably quicker. 0-60mph is dealt with in 6.5 seconds, while the top speed increases to 111mph. The Enyaq L&K shares the same powertrain setup as the 85, meaning the figures remain the same. Opting for the all-wheel drive 85x will give you a combined 679Nm of torque from the two electric motors. This shaves 0.1 of a second off the 0-60mph time, but the bhp figure remains the same. Naturally, the performance-focused vRS is the fastest Enyaq. Producing 335bhp and a combined 679Nm of torque from its twin motors, this allows this two-tonne family EV to launch from 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds. However, based on our time behind the wheel, you’d be hard-pressed to notice the extra power the vRS boasts because it’s delivered in the same smooth fashion as the regular Enyaq. Top speed remains the same as the 85, too, at 111mph. 36 Range, charging and running costs With usable, real-world range, competitive insurance costs and strong residual values, the Enyaq iV should prove to be reasonably cheap to run A practical range is an essential feature for most all-electric cars, but particularly a large, family SUV. Skoda has achieved this, with even the entry-level Enyaq 60 capable of a claimed 179 miles from a single charge thanks to its 58kWh battery.

The Enyaq 85 model features a larger 77kWh usable battery, boosting the range up to a WLTP-tested 348 miles, while the all-wheel drive Enyaq 85x — which uses the same battery — will cover 328 miles at best before the battery is drained. The high-performance Enyaq vRS gets one of the higher claimed ranges of the line-up at 336 miles, while the plush Enyaq L&K maxes out at 342 miles. In truth, a variety of conditions can affect an EV’s range, from colder weather conditions to which type of road you’re driving on, as well as how much of the car’s tech and electronic systems are in use on the journey. After covering over 5,600 miles in our Enyaq long-term test car, we averaged 3.2 miles per kilowatt-hour which is respectable, but not extraordinary. We find the indicated range always seemed to be a pretty good approximation of how much further you could really go before a charge was needed, however we were only managing to get 240 miles from a full charge in moderate temperatures, and that dropped to 200 miles in the colder winter months. The Enyaq 60 has a maximum charging speed of 120kW, so a 10-80 per cent will take 35 minutes from a suitably fast rapid charger. If you want to fully replenish the 58kWh battery in the base car at home though, it'll take nine hours and twelve minutes if you use a standard 7.4kW home wallbox.

The Enyaq 85 and L&K can both reach up to 135kW, while the 85x and vRS are capable of up to 175kW. None of these variants should need more than 28 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent capacity. Insurance The entry-level 60 shouldn't prove too expensive to insure as it sits in group 24E. The letter 'E' denotes that the Enyaq has exceeded the security requirements for its class, resulting in a lower insurance group. In comparison, the closely-related Volkswagen ID.4 base model also sits in group 24E, while the cheapest Kia Niro EV sits in group 28. Moving up the Enyaq range sees the 85 in group 33E, with the L&K variant in group 34E. The high-performance vRS attracts a group 38E rating. Depreciation Stylish design, solid engineering and Skoda's impressive reliability record all contribute to the Enyaq's steady residual values. Our data suggests that Skoda's all-electric family SUV should hold onto 49 to 58 per cent of its original list price after three-years and 36,000 miles of ownership, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E is on 39 to 42 per cent and the Volkswagen ID.4 at 44 to 50 per cent over the same period.

To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our valuation tool... 36 Interior, design and technology With striking looks and a cabin full of the latest tech, the Enyaq is a new breed of stylish Skoda With the Enyaq using the increasingly ubiquitous VW Group MEB platform, Skoda faced a real challenge to make its electric family SUV stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace. The manufacturer spent much time ensuring that the exterior design was as aerodynamic as possible, which accounts for the sharply angled A-pillar and pronounced lines down its flanks. Of course, the end result may look quite dramatic, but this is a classic case of form following function, as the sleeker shape means less drag and more useful range. At its core, the Enyaq is a practical family SUV, but it's not without its own sense of style. Choose the larger 21-inch alloys and the Enyaq looks particularly purposeful, with its blanked-off grille hinting that there’s an electric powertrain within. You can even have this grille illuminated thanks to the optional ‘Crystal Face’ display. The cabin looks relatively understated but feels solid, plus buyers can personalise the cabin by choosing from four individual ‘Design Selections' called Loft, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite. Each uses different materials and finishes to create a particular look and style. There is also a SportLine Plus specification that's essentially Skoda's equivalent to M Sport trim on BMWs. These models get a more aggressive styling, in addition to 'microsuede' and leather upholstery.

The level of standard kit is actually pretty decent. The entry-level Enyaq 60 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display, climate control, cruise control and rear parking sensors. Upgrading to the Enyaq 85 not only brings more power and overall range, but adds a heated, multi-function steering wheel, front parking sensors, a rear view camera and a Drive mode select system. SportLine Plus models feature 20-inch Vega Anthracite metallic alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, sportier-looking bumpers, Alcantara/leather upholstery and carbon effect interior trim. At the top of the range you can choose to go down either a luxurious or sporty path. At the luxury end is Skoda’s L&K trim — which stands for Laurin & Klement — this features 20-inch alloy wheels, grey exterior detailing and a host of interior upgrades including perforated leather, massaging seats and a CANTON sound system. If you’re more of a performance fan, the Enyaq vRS gives this electric SUV a much sportier flavour to go with its punchy powertrain. It looks the part, too, with its vRS styling tweaks, sports seats, 21-inch alloy wheels and Skoda’s Hyper Green paint as standard. Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment At 13-inches, the infotainment screen in the Enyaq is one of the largest ever included on a Skoda model. It’s typically efficient and loaded with features, while the crisp, clear display is easy to read. The clear, simple graphics also allow for a sensible layout; the home page is split into four tiles of varying sizes, so the map remains open while keeping the entertainment settings and shortcuts to the driving and smartphone menus present at the same time. The mapping itself is clear and doesn’t confuse with unnecessary info.

The lower edge of the display houses more involved shortcuts to the main menu. The Enyaq has on-screen temperature controls instead of sliding climate controls like the Volkswagen ID.4. They’re a better solution, and don’t intrude on the information on the rest of the screen. Loading times are quick, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected wirelessly. The small digital driver’s display doesn’t offer the level of customisation you get in other rivals and next to the epic central display it looks a bit apologetic, but the basic information is presented nice and clearly. 36 Practicality, comfort and boot space Family journeys should be a breeze in the Skoda Enyaq, as it offers all the space and practical features you need​ Space, comfort and ease-of-use are areas where Skoda passenger cars tend to shine, and the Enyaq is no different. Although sharing common architecture with cars such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Enyaq prioritises interior space, with a longer rear overhang that delivers a bigger boot and a more upright rear screen to eke out a few extra litres of storage. There are four interior Design Selections to choose from, with the entry-level Loft featuring more durable, easy-to-clean materials which could be of interest to family buyers. Other choices offer plusher, more luxurious trim that might appeal to those whose regular passengers aren’t constantly emptying boxes of raisins everywhere and sprinkling drinks across the seats.

All cars feature dual-zone climate control, cruise control and parking sensors to help make journeys more comfortable and easy to manage, while a head-up display is optional. The usual Simply Clever touches are all onboard, too, such as an ice scraper, umbrella and parking ticket holder. The boot also has handy hooks and individual compartments for storing oddments. A six-metre charging cable is provided as standard, so you shouldn’t be caught short when positioning the car to charge the battery. Size At 4,649mm long, the Enyaq is actually shorter than the Superb and Octavia estate, while it doesn’t take up as much space on the road as the combustion-engined Kodiaq SUV. Overall width for the Enyaq — excluding mirrors — is 1,879mm, while it stands 1,616mm tall. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y is a much larger car measuring 4,751mm in length and 1,978mm wide. ​​Leg room, head room & passenger space There is plenty of room for both the driver and front passenger, and those travelling in the rear won’t feel too short-changed either, with enough space to accommodate three adult passengers. It all feels very spacious in the Enyaq with good head and legroom throughout the cabin – more so, we think, than in any combustion-powered SUV of similar size. The flat floor adds to the sense of limo-like comfort, too, and provides the middle passenger with more legroom.

The front seat backs also feature two pockets: one traditional ‘map’ pocket and a second, smaller one that’s perfect for a smartphone. Back-seat passengers also get folding tray tables, while the chunky, plastic surrounds that house the ISOFIX points make fitting a child seat nice and easy. Boot The ability to swallow up a full cohort of passengers and their luggage is crucial for a family SUV, so buyers should be impressed with the Enyaq’s 585-litre boot space. Its Volkswagen ID.4 sister car only manages to serve up 542 litres, while the Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra are way behind with 451 litres. The Enyaq also features a handy under-floor storage space that's ideal for your charging cables, while the additional compact cubbies can be used for smaller items. We liked the optional double-sided boot floor that came with our test car, as it has a hard-wearing rubber side that’s easy to clean, which dog owners will love. Folding down the rear seats opens up a gigantic 1,710-litre load bay. 36 Reliability and Safety Skoda has a strong reputation for building safe, dependable cars, which adds to the appeal of the Enyaq family SUV The Volkswagen Group has invested heavily in the MEB platform that serves as the underpinnings for the Enyaq and numerous other electric cars. This, and the process of company parts sharing with its VW stablemates, bodes well for the Enyaq’s reliability.

Skoda has enjoyed consistently positive feedback in our annual Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys. The Enyaq itself didn’t appear in our most recent survey, but the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs finished 14th and 40th respectively in the list of the 75 best cars to own. However, Skoda itself only managed to come in at a middling 20th place out of 32 brands in our best manufacturers rankings, so there’s certainly some room for improvement. Standard safety kit includes lane-keeping assist, front assist with an automatic emergency braking function, cruise control, and parking sensors. Moving up the range brings in additional tech such as traffic jam assist and a blind spot detection system. The Enyaq’s engineering and decent level of safety kit has been recognised by industry crash test body Euro NCAP, which awarded Skoda’s all-electric family SUV a full five-star rating in 2021. Adult and child occupant protection were rated at 94 per cent and 89 per cent, respectively. Warranty Skoda offers a standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty, although there is scope for extending this cover to four or five years at an extra cost. The Enyaq’s battery is protected by a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. The manufacturer also provides European-wide, unlimited-mileage roadside assistance for three years. Servicing Skoda advises that service checks are carried out every 24 months for the Enyaq, and flexible payment plans are available to help spread the cost of scheduled maintenance. Frequently Asked Questions Is the Skoda Enyaq a good car? In typical Skoda fashion, the Enyaq is a hugely practical car that feels well put together and is also easy on the eye. It isn’t quite as striking as some rivals, but it has all the essentials you’ll probably ever need, and even the entry-level 60 model claims up to 249 miles of battery range. How efficient is the Skoda Enyaq in the real world? The Skoda Enyaq line-up received a battery range boost as part of a facelift in 2024. When testing the new Enyaq Coupe in cold weather, it returned 3.3 miles per kWh, which was below Skoda’s claimed figure of 4.2 miles per kWh. This translates to a total of 285 miles instead of 353. An optional heat pump is available, but it costs over £1,000. How long is the Skoda Enyaq warranty? Skoda’s standard warranty covers the Enyaq for three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Extended warranty plans are also available for an additional fee. The battery pack is covered by a separate plan which lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles. For an alternative review of the Skoda Enyaq iV, visit our sister site drivingelectric.com