Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition long-term test: sporty styling enhances EV's appeal

Verdict

I slightly fell in love with the Skoda Enyaq Coupé during its time on the Auto Express fleet. It looks great, is just as practical as the regular Enyaq model and boasts a decent real-world range.

Efficiency: 3.5 miles per kWh

3.5 miles per kWh Mileage: 6,212

Love them or hate them, coupé-SUVs are here to stay. Some people like the sportier looks and sleeker styling, while others simply can’t see the point of an SUV that offers less space while costing more.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When the Skoda Enyaq 85 Edition Coupé arrived at Auto Express, I was firmly in the former camp, and I was a little disappointed that the regular Enyaq wasn’t joining our fleet instead. However, having spent the past six months living with the car, I have become a convert. Before you stop reading, let me explain.

Firstly, let’s address the practicality issue. If you were to take a look at the two Enyaq models side by side, you’d think there is a big difference in the amount of space on offer. In reality it’s a different story, though. Sure, the standard model is slightly more practical, but the figures are much closer than I would have expected. For instance, the Coupé has a mere 30mm less headroom, and the boot capacity is only 15 litres smaller with the seats in position. Who is really going to notice that?