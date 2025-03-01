Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
When is an SUV not an SUV? It’s always been a tricky question, but more than ever, the boundaries between normal cars and faux off-roaders are increasingly hazy.
Electric cars are the reason. The ideal location for a battery is beneath the floor and between the axles, which jacks up the height of even traditionally shaped cars. Plus, the constant mission to improve efficiency in any way possible sees the roofline of SUVs become lower and more rakish, in order to improve aerodynamics and eke out a bit of extra range.
We’ve assembled two such boundary-blurrers here. The Kia EV6 sits closer to the ‘normal car’ side of the debate, but its short bonnet/long-wheelbase proportions give it a dramatic presence. A facelift has freshened up the range, with changes that run deeper than cosmetics. We’re testing the EV6 against another distinctly shaped rival to see if the tweaks have been a success.
The Skoda Enyaq is more traditional, but the version here is known as the Enyaq Coupé. While not sleek in the traditional sense, it features a more rakish roofline than the standard model – again in the name of aerodynamic efficiency. But which car is our winner?
Kia EV6
|Model:
|Kia EV6
|Price:
|£45,575 (£58,125 as tested)
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 84kWh battery, 225bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.7 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.4 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|361 miles
|Annual VED:
|£590 (from April 2025)
The transition to electric has been a perilous path to navigate for many car manufacturers, but Kia seems to have skipped along it more merrily than most of its rivals. Not only is it able to churn out new EVs at a staggering rate – the brand aims to have 15 fully electric models on sale across global markets by 2027 – but it has also managed to continue offering cars for those who aren’t ready to make the switch yet. From the affordable, petrol-powered Picanto to the large, diesel seven-seat Sorento, it’s a range which has something for everyone.
Of its electric line-up, the Kia EV6 marked a significant step beyond what it had offered before. The previous EV versions of the Soul and Niro helped Kia find its feet with the tech, and they were very convincing cars for their time. But the EV6 used the Hyundai group’s E-GMP platform, complete with hi-tech 800-volt architecture. At its launch, only high-end models, such as the Porsche Taycan, had such an advanced electrical set-up, which promised charging speeds that no similarly priced rival could match.
But in this rapidly evolving electric era, Kia hasn’t stood still, which is why changes to the facelifted EV6 run more than skin deep. Range has been boosted by an 84kW battery – up from 77.4kWh – while alterations to the suspension, interior and standard equipment complete the upgrade.
Tester's notes
The styling of the facelifted EV6 has divided opinion among the road test team. I’m quite a fan, though; I always felt that the big, triangular lights of the original EV6 looked a bit out of place with the Kia’s rakish body shape and slim LED lighting.
To me, the wild angles of the updated lamp units are a much better fit with the car’s distinctive profile. The steeply raked windscreen and bigger wheels mean that, regardless of trim level, it’s one of those cars that looks like it’s going fast even when it’s parked.
Skoda Enyaq Coupe
|Model:
|Skoda Enyaq Coupé
|Price:
|£46,440 (£50,305 as tested)
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 82kWh battery, 282bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.7 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|359 miles
|Annual VED:
|£590 (from April 2025)
Volkswagen’s MEB platform arrived with huge fanfare, but we were a little underwhelmed by the early cars. Our doubts surrounded the sort of basics that we felt the VW Group should have got right in the first place. Cabin ergonomics, infotainment interfaces and perceived interior quality were letdowns in early Volkswagen ID.3s, for example. That made it all the more frustrating, because so many fundamentals showed promise – cabin space, comfort and efficiency have always been MEB strong points.
Of all the cars to be released on the platform, the Skoda Enyaq came closest to getting things right the first time. Yes, there were still slight ergonomic frustrations, and it could be a little too expensive in some trims, but interior quality was excellent and the drive was solid.
In the years following their initial releases, the MEB cars have received improvements to their powertrains, their charging rates and, most importantly, their interior functionality. All of these updates have been applied to the Enyaq, making it a more convincing prospect today than when it was first released in 2021.
Tester's notes
As is becoming very fashionable among SUVs, the Enyaq is available in both a standard body style and the more rakish Coupé option pictured here. I’d go for the former every time.
Yes, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé offers very slightly more range than the standard Enyaq SUV, but it’s also roughly £2,000 more expensive, and it’s expected to lose a little over two per cent more of its original value after three years than the SUV. In other words, you’re unlikely to ever recoup the original cost back through its small efficiency gains.
Head-to-head
On the road
Kia has softened the suspension slightly for the EV6’s mid-life refresh, but it’s still more unsettled than most rivals, including the Skoda. Unfortunately the Kia is no more fun to drive in return. While the EV6’s steering is precise, family EVs such as this are too heavy to be truly entertaining. We much prefer the Skoda’s approach; there’s no intent to be sporty, and as a result it’s a more relaxing drive.
Tech highlights
Compared with its predecessor, the EV6 gets a bump in battery capacity to 84kWh (a 6.6kWh increase) which, depending on spec, allows the range to climb to 361 miles. That’s within four miles of the best that the Enyaq Coupé can achieve from its smaller 82kWh unit. The Kia is quicker to charge, with the ability to top up from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes, compared with the Skoda’s 28 minutes.
Price and running
EV owners using home charging and cheap off-peak energy will benefit from tiny running costs in both of these cars. But public rapid charges can cost up to 10 times more than the lowest home energy tariffs. There is little to separate this pair in terms of efficiency. Our pick of the EV6 range costs slightly less than the Enyaq Coupé, but we’d go for the Enyaq SUV instead, which is £2,000 less than its range mate.
Practicality
Although the EV6 has a useful front boot – perfect for housing charging cables separately from luggage or shopping – the Enyaq is the more practical car. Despite the Kia’s fantastic legroom, it’s hampered by disappointing headroom front and rear, plus a shallow boot that limits the overall volume. The Skoda’s kneeroom isn’t as good, but it’s still generous, while offering more headroom and a larger load area.
Safety
Both of these cars bagged a five-star safety rating when they were tested by Euro NCAP - the Kia in 2022 and the Enyaq 12 months earlier. Kia has improved the EV6’s passive safety with reinforced B-pillars for the updated version, and it holds an edge over the Skoda when it comes to standard safety tech. Adaptive cruise control is standard on both cars, but the Kia also gets standard self-steering tech.
Ownership
Kia owners love life with their cars, rating the manufacturer third best out of 32 brands in the 2024 Auto Express Driver Power satisfaction survey. By contrast, Skoda finished 23rd overall. Kia’s superb seven-year warranty lasts four years longer than the Skoda’s, although both have an eight-year/100,000-mile battery pack warranty. The Skoda also has three years’ breakdown cover to the Kia’s single year.
Verdict
Winner: Skoda Enyaq Coupé
The EV6 has undoubtedly improved, but it’s not the only car that’s getting better with age, as the Enyaq proves. A series of gradual tweaks to its range, performance and ergonomics make it all the easier to appreciate what the brand got right the first time around: excellent interior space, refinement and decent value relative to the closest competition.
Charging speeds could be better and we’d go for the standard Enyaq for its better value for money and bigger boot, but the Enyaq Coupé remains a compelling option. A facelift is due to go on sale imminently, so things
look set to improve even further.
Runner-up: Kia EV6
A sharp new face hasn’t fundamentally changed the character of the EV6, so it remains a very appealing package overall. Small improvements to the range, efficiency and refinement are always welcome, while
the generous standard equipment, strong performance and ultra-rapid charging potential are carried over from before.
However, some of the previous flaws are still present, too. The ride remains more unsettled than we’d like, and a car of this size should provide more headroom and boot space. While the EV6 is still a capable model overall, the Skoda takes a narrow win in this contest.
Prices and Specs
|Kia EV6
|Skoda Enyaq Coupe
|Our choice
|EV6 Air RWD
|Enyaq Coupé 85x Edition
|Price of our choice/price as tested
|£45,575/£58,125
|£46,440/£50,305
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|225bhp
|282bhp
|Torque
|350Nm
|545Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/RWD
|Single-speed/RWD
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.3 seconds/116mph
|6.7 seconds/111mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|84/84kWh
|82/77kWh
|Official range
|361 miles
|359 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.4mi/kWh/286 miles
|3.6mi/kWh/277 miles
|Charging
|233kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
|135kW (10-80% in 36 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,695/2,900mm
|4,653/2,765mm
|Width/height
|1,890/1,550mm
|1,879/1,621mm
|Rear kneeroom
|765-1,004mm
|622-834mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|895/1,494mm
|915/1,488mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|20/480/1,300 litres
|N/A/570/1,610 litres
|Boot length/width
|983/1,035mm
|990/1,000mm
|Boot lip height
|697mm
|805mm
|Kerb weight/towing weight
|2,165/1,800kg
|2,145/1,000kg
|Turning circle
|11.6 metres
|10.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000, via CDL)
|£28,505/49.0%
|£23,397/46.5%
|Depreciation
|£17,071
|£23,043
|Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED
|36/£643/£0
|33/£606/£0
|Three-year service cost
|£389
|£384 (four years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£182/£364
|£186/£371
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£731
|£691
|Basic warranty/recovery
|7yrs (100k miles)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|3rd
|23rd
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|90/86/64/87/5 (2022)
|94/89/71/82/5 (2021)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£675/19 inches
|£660/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/yes
|Front & rear/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|No/yes
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3 inches/yes
|13 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/sunroof
|Yes/yes
|USBs/wireless charging
|Five/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind spot warning/head up display
|No/no
|Yes/£2,150 pack
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
