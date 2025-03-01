Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

When is an SUV not an SUV? It’s always been a tricky question, but more than ever, the boundaries between normal cars and faux off-roaders are increasingly hazy.

Electric cars are the reason. The ideal location for a battery is beneath the floor and between the axles, which jacks up the height of even traditionally shaped cars. Plus, the constant mission to improve efficiency in any way possible sees the roofline of SUVs become lower and more rakish, in order to improve aerodynamics and eke out a bit of extra range.

We’ve assembled two such boundary-blurrers here. The Kia EV6 sits closer to the ‘normal car’ side of the debate, but its short bonnet/long-wheelbase proportions give it a dramatic presence. A facelift has freshened up the range, with changes that run deeper than cosmetics. We’re testing the EV6 against another distinctly shaped rival to see if the tweaks have been a success.

The Skoda Enyaq is more traditional, but the version here is known as the Enyaq Coupé. While not sleek in the traditional sense, it features a more rakish roofline than the standard model – again in the name of aerodynamic efficiency. But which car is our winner?

Kia EV6

Model: Kia EV6 Price: £45,575 (£58,125 as tested) Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 84kWh battery, 225bhp 0-62mph: 7.7 seconds Test efficiency: 3.4 miles/kWh Official range: 361 miles Annual VED: £590 (from April 2025)

The transition to electric has been a perilous path to navigate for many car manufacturers, but Kia seems to have skipped along it more merrily than most of its rivals. Not only is it able to churn out new EVs at a staggering rate – the brand aims to have 15 fully electric models on sale across global markets by 2027 – but it has also managed to continue offering cars for those who aren’t ready to make the switch yet. From the affordable, petrol-powered Picanto to the large, diesel seven-seat Sorento, it’s a range which has something for everyone.