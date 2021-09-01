Kia Sorento review

Seven-seat SUVs might seem like an alternative to people carriers and for the most part they are - but the Kia Sorento looks able to cater for a wider range of buyers with its standard-fit four-wheel drive and range of plug-in hybrid, hybrid and diesel powertrains. There’s no all-electric option but that gap is filled by the similarly-sized Kia EV9.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Over the years, the Kia Sorento has evolved from being a large, practical and cheap family SUV into a large, practical and classy one. The price has shifted in line with the upturn in quality, design and technology, but you do get a lot of equipment and technology included as standard. The difference now is that the Sorento is up against some first-rate rivals in the seven-seat SUV market.

About the Kia Sorento

Car buyers with big families naturally gravitate towards big vehicles with plenty of space. In today’s market, with the fortunes of the purpose-built MPV on the wane, that largely limits those with a lot of children or luggage to a van with windows and seats, or a large SUV.

The Kia Sorento has been a force in the large-SUV market since the first-generation model launched in 2002. Today we’re on the Mk4 Sorento, which has undergone its mid-life facelift, and it’s a model that clearly shows how Kia has matured as a car brand in the intervening years. The original Sorento was a budget option, a large seven-seat SUV for the price of a mid-size five-seater from one of the leading mainstream brands at the time.