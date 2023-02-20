Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Nissan X-Trail review

The Nissan X-Trail is bigger and better than before, but its innovative electrified powertrain isn’t as efficient as some rivals

By:Ellis Hyde, Max Adams
25 Nov 2024
Nissan X-Trail - main image25
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
RRP
£35,175 £49,685
Avg. savings
£5,492 off RRP*
  • More spacious interior
  • Good levels of safety
  • Decent residual values
  • Hybrid should be more efficient
  • Average three-year warranty
  • Boot could be bigger
Is the Nissan X-Trail a good car?

Family car buyers will be pleased to know there have been some big improvements to the Nissan X-Trail SUV, delivering more passenger space, better cabin quality and a more extensive list of standard safety features. It’s still as practical as ever, comfortable, and as easy to use for long trips as it is the every day commute.

It is a bigger car than before, which may deter some, and higher prices at the top end of the range spoil the X-Trail’s ability to challenge its close rivals. However, the real sticking point for both private buyers and business users is that the efficiency of Nissan’s e-Power setup is not as good as it should be. When you examine the numbers, it doesn’t stack up well enough against more conventional competition.

Key specs
Fuel typePetrol, hybrid
Body styleMid-size SUV
Powertrain1.5-litre, 3cyl, turbocharged, mild-hybrid petrol, front-wheel drive
1.5-litre, 3cyl, petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive
1.5-litre, 3cyl, petrol plus 1x e-motor, four-wheel drive
Safety5-star (Euro NCAP, 2021)
Warranty3-year/60,000-mile

How much does the Nissan X-Trail cost?

It’s taken four generations and over twenty years for the Nissan X-Trail to evolve from a rather boxy, workaday SUV into a more polished offering that competes in a very crowded large family SUV market. In that time, its price has crept up, with the entry-level Acenta Premium coming in at just over £35,000. Our preferred N-Connecta trim is just under £38,000, while Tekna starts at over £41,000. Both the poshest Tekna+ and slightly more rugged looking N-Trek begin from around £43,500.

The latest X-Trail is wider and taller than the model it replaces, while its sharper styling gives the big SUV a more aggressive look, which Nissan hopes will attract customers away from a host of well-established rivals. 

With electrification increasingly becoming the norm, Nissan has chosen not to go with a typical full-hybrid or even a plug-in hybrid set-up for the X-Trail and instead opted for a type of range extending hybrid that it calls e-Power. The system employs a 1.5-litre petrol engine that helps to charge a battery, which in turn feeds an electric motor which drives the wheels. X-Trail buyers can choose from either a 201bhp front-wheel drive single motor version, or a 210bhp all-wheel drive dual motor configuration.

A 161bhp mild-hybrid, front-wheel drive model is also available at the entry point to the range, while all cars feature Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic transmission.

Trim levels include Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, Tekna+ and N-Trek, and all trims come backed with creature comforts. Entry-level Acenta Premium includes a rear-view camera, dual-zone air conditioning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while our preferred N-Connecta trim includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav to complement the standard digital instrument cluster, which displays key information for the driver such as sat-nav directions, active safety systems and audio controls.

Nissan X-Trail - rear corner left25

Engines, performance & drive

The X-Trail isn’t likely to set your heart racing behind the wheel, but this isn’t the sort of car to take for a Sunday drive. It is, however, very easy to pilot, and if you go for the e-Power hybrid, extremely smooth. The latter also uses Nissan’s novel e-Pedal system, helping to maximise battery regeneration and efficiency at low speeds, while also giving you a similar one-pedal driving experience as an electric car. Performance is decent for what is supposed to be just a family car, and low wind and road noise levels mean long trips shouldn’t be a burden, although we would prefer it if the drivetrain was a little quieter at times. Read more about the Nissan X-Trail's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

While there is a hybrid X-Trail on offer, it isn’t the most economical system in the class, plus there’s no company car friendly plug-in hybrid or all-electric X-Trail to compete with the excellent Skoda Kodiaq plug-in hybrid or Peugeot E-5008 EV. Insurance shouldn’t be too pricey, and residuals are on par with rivals. Just be a little weary of higher-spec versions because they’ll breach the £40,000 barrier and be subject to a higher rate of road tax. Read more about the Nissan X-Trail's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The interior of the X-Trail isn’t the most interesting to look at, but it is straightforward to use with proper buttons and dials that are easy to use on the move - which is quite welcome given that most of its rivals are increasingly turing to touchscreens. It feels plush inside with lots of soft-touch materials and well-damped controls. Choose a higher trim level, and you get the biggest 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, which works reasonably well.  Read more about the Nissan X-Trail's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The X-Trail is a step on from the Qashqai, and families with extended family or school-run duties will appreciate that you can get this Nissan with seven seats. It isn’t the most spacious seven-passenger vehicle around when compared with a Skoda Kodiaq, and its boot isn’t the biggest in the class - especially if you pick a seven-seat version. There are some thoughtful touches, such as wide opening rear doors and a sliding middle row seat to give better leg room in the rear. Read more about the Nissan X-Trail's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Family car buyers will be reassured by the five-star Euro NCAP safety rating of the Nissan X-Trail, along with an extensive list of standard safety assistance features. Mid-range N-Connecta is our preferred trim, and includes adaptive cruise control to take the strain out of motorway work. Nissan has performed reasonably well in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, so it should be a relatively stress-free ownership experienceRead more about the Nissan X-Trail’s reliability and safety…

Nissan X-Trail alternatives

Seven-seater competition for the X-Trail comes in the form of the capable Peugeot 5008, Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq, and Hyundai Santa Fe. Those who regularly need to use the third row will be better off with any of those rivals since they all offer space for adults, whereas the X-Trail can be a bit of a squeeze. For those with smaller children in car seats, the Sorento and Santa Fe provide four ISOFIX points, compared with just two for the X-Trail.

If you don’t require the flexibility of two extra seats, then the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 are all proven alternatives that offer family buyers plenty of practicality and comfort. Both the CR-V and RAV4 can be had in hybrid form, or with a company car friendly plug-in hybrid system and lower BiK rates than the X-Trail, and the ability to drive under electric power for a significant period of time - provided you recharge the battery regularly.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Nissan X-Trail is a large practical SUV that's available with seven seats, feels well built and is comfortable to drive, however it's not the most efficient hybrid car we've ever tested.

In This Review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

