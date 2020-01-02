Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2026
After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
Britain’s roads are awash with SUVs of various sizes, and while many people refer to these cars as “4x4s” this isn’t always the case. Many of the SUVs that you see on the road are actually two-wheel-drive, and these have been designed to stay firmly on the Tarmac. So what if you really want to head into the rough stuff? That’s where the best 4x4s and off-road cars come in.
Choosing a car with four-wheel drive will still allow you to drive on the road, but it’ll also give you far more capability when the going gets tough and muddy. Of course, some 4x4s are better than others at traversing the toughest terrain, so our experts have thoroughly tested every off-roader that you can buy in the UK and rounded up our definitive top 10.
If you require a tough vehicle with extra grip for slippery road conditions or serious off-road forays, but still want to be well set-up for normal road driving, the best 4x4s will cover all the bases.
We’ve also prioritised durability and practicality in making our selection, paying particular attention to running costs, safety kit and value-for-money prices. If that sounds like your perfect new car, you’ve come to the right place.
Compare the 10 best 4x4s and off-road cars
You can compare our review ratings for the best 4x4s and off-road cars using the table below, along with the WLTP combined efficiency and links to the latest deals.
|Rank
|Car
|Price from
|Max. WLTP combined efficiency
|Buy
|1
|Land Rover Defender
|£57,000
|106.2mpg
|Latest deals
|2
|Dacia Duster
|£22,000
|55.3mpg
|Latest deals
|3
|Ineos Grenadier
|£62,500
|25.9mpg
|Latest deals
|4
|Ford Ranger
|£28,550 exc. VAT
|33.6mpg
|Latest deals
|5
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|£81,000
|26.4mpg
|Latest deals
|6
|Subaru Forester
|£40,000
|34.9mpg
|Latest deals
|7
|Volkswagen Amarok
|£48,125 exc. VAT
|28.0mpg
|Latest deals
|8
|Land Rover Discovery
|£74,000
|34.8mpg
|Latest deals
|9
|Mercedes G-Class
|£155,000
|31.4mpg
|Latest deals
|10
|KGM Rexton
|£42,500
|32.9mpg
|Latest deals
Scroll down to learn more about the best 4x4s and off-road cars currently on the market or click the links above to read more about each car...
1. Land Rover Defender
The Land Rover Defender is our favourite 4x4 at the moment and it’s just as capable on the road as it is off.
- Prices from £60,000
- The best 4x4 overall
The reborn Defender has been such a massive hit for Land Rover that its order books are overflowing.
Take a drive in the retro-inspired off-roader and it doesn’t take very long to understand why it’s been such a huge success. For starters, its Tonka toy looks still attract plenty of attention, while its roomy and versatile interior combines practicality with genuine upmarket appeal. It’s also packed with all the latest tech which we found to be both useful and easy to use.
There’s a choice of five-seat 90 and seven-seat 110 bodies, while a longer Defender 130 model is also available. As with all the best Land Rovers, the Defender offers a winning blend of poise and comfort on tarmac with unstoppable off-road performance. There’s a wide choice of engines on offer, ranging from six-cylinder diesels through to a plug-in hybrid that claims up to 31.1 miles on fully-electric power. There’s even a booming but thirsty supercharged V8 petrol. In fact, the only major downside is that JLR’s reputation for reliability is far from pristine.
“Although a true 4x4, the Defender also works well as a family car and looks the part in the most upmarket environments.” – Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.
- Who will like it: People who want a truly capable car which really can handle all terrain but is adept on-road, too.
- Who won’t like it: Land Rover’s reliability reputation might be off-putting to some.
Latest Land Rover Defender deals
2. Dacia Duster
The Dacia Duster is proof that you don’t need to spend an eye-watering sum of money on an SUV which can go off-road.
- Prices from £22,000
- Best for value
When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, very few contenders can rival the Dacia Duster. Prices start from around £22,000 in two wheel drive form though you’ll need to spend around two-and-a-half grand extra for the 4x4 version – which still makes it comfortably one of the cheapest four-wheel drive cars and off-roaders on the market.
Four-wheel drive is exclusively available with the Duster’s mild hybrid setup, which uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged inline three with gentle electric assistance, plus a manual gearbox and selectable driving modes to tailor the car’s behaviour to different terrain.
Being relatively light it’s no fuel-guzzler like some others here, with up to 51.4mpg combined. A figure which we easily got close to during our testing.
The latest Duster drives better than its predecessor, and a funky cabin design means it feels cheerier than the previous car too.
“We’re pleased to report that the Duster hasn’t lost its way, because the third-generation SUV offers great-value motoring and family car practicality at an affordable price.” – Alex Ingram, ex-chief reviewer.
- Who will like it: Those who are looking for great value for money and low running costs.
- Who won’t like it: Some people will find the Duster little utilitarian in places.
3. Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier is a great modern-day interpretation of the original Land Rover Defender.
- Prices from £62,500
Many people were sad to say goodbye to the original Land Rover Defender, but none more so than Ineos CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe. While the new Defender is far more plush and modern than the car it replaced, the Ineos Grenadier has been designed with the goal of continuing the more traditional and rugged ethos of the original.
For the most part, this newcomer to the market has achieved its aims. The Grenadier performs as well off-road as its tough looks would suggest, with its old-school chassis, beam axles and coil springs allowing it to cover some very tough tracks. The downside is that this off-road ability makes it feel vague and often wayward to drive on the road, plus its hefty kerbweight of over 2,600kg really highlights its shortcomings.
Inside, there are plenty of quirks to be found, but while the switchgear might look like something out of a fighter plane, it’s far from ergonomic.
“If all of your driving takes place off the beaten path, then the Ineos Grenadier is just about the best off-roader that you can buy, because it’s virtually unstoppable in the rough” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: Original Land Rover Defender fans or those who want a rugged and capable off-roader.
- Who won’t like it: People who do a lot of miles on the road might find it too compromised.
4. Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger is a hugely capable commercial vehicle which can also double up as an everyday car.
- Prices from £28,550 exc. VAT
The Ford Ranger pick-up has always been a very competent off-roader but the latest version has taken a big step forward in the on-road refinement department, making it a pick-up that you really can use for both home and work life.
Not only does this pick-up look much more distinctive on the outside, but the interior is a far more comfortable place to be, too. Along with higher-quality materials, the Ranger’s dashboard is adorned with screens that run Ford’s slick SYNC 4 infotainment technology. These touches go towards making Ford’s pick-up truck much more pleasant to use as a daily vehicle (and carry across into the current-generation Volkswagen Amarok, which is effectively a rebadged Ranger).
Don’t go thinking that the Ranger has suddenly become soft, though. It’s still big, robust and handled just about everything that we could throw at it during testing. If you’re planning to hit the really rough stuff, the Tremor and Wildtrak versions add some extra flair and there’s also the option of a plug-in hybrid engine which is just as capable as the rest of the engine range and can travel up to 26 miles on all-electric power according to the WLTP tests.
Regardless of which version you pick, though, the Ranger is one of the best pick-ups that you can currently buy in the UK – so much so that it was our Pick-up of the Year for the past five years in succession.
“The Double Cab version in particular is a great choice for business users who want a capable workhorse that can also serve as a versatile family car when they’re off the clock.” – Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
- Who will like it: Drivers who want the option of using their work commercial vehicle as a family car.
- Who won’t like it: Those looking for low running costs might want to look elsewhere as all Rangers are quite thirsty.
5. Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser has always had a fierce reputation as one of the best off-roaders and the current car continues that trend.
- Prices from £81,000
As the most recent arrival in a very long line of infamously dependable 4x4s, the latest Toyota Land Cruiser has a massive reputation to uphold. It’s as big, blocky and imposing as ever, but the technology underneath Toyota’s flagship 4x4 is all bang up to date, so you get the best of both worlds.
Although most of the Japanese brand’s line-up is hybrid-powered these days, the new Land Cruiser still has a good old-fashioned 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 200bhp and 500Nm of torque, with peak torque being reached at a mere 1,600rpm.
This, combined with a high-standing ladder frame chassis, means that there’s very little that can stop the Land Cruiser, whether it’s uneven terrain, muddy fields or an inconveniently-placed mountain range. Of course, when you’re not traversing challenging terrain, the engine can be a little coarse and an official fuel economy figure of 26.4mpg is pretty poor.
It doesn’t quite have the refinement of its arch-enemy, the Land Rover Defender, but it’s undoubtedly capable everywhere else.
“For those in the know about 4x4s, the Toyota Land Cruiser is seen as a dependable go-anywhere vehicle that offers fantastic off-road capability that many owners will hardly ever tap into.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: Toyota has a stellar reputation when it comes to durability which should give you confidence if you’re heading off-road.
- Who won’t like it: Budget conscious buyers may find the high asking price a turn-off.
Latest Toyota Land Cruiser deals
6. Subaru Forester
The new Subaru Forester is an evolution of the previous generation and that’s no bad thing.
- Prices from £40,000
Subrau has a rich history of creating 4x4s which are incredibly capable in the rough stuff and the latest Forester is one of the Japanese brands best yet.
On the road, the Subaru Forester feels incredibly planted thanks to its permanent four-wheel drive system which gives it a great sense of assurance at all times, whatever the conditions. The suspension is a little on the soft side compared to its rivals, but combine that with light steering, a low centre of gravity and good all-round visibility, the Forester makes for a good family car.
The boxer engine isn’t the most refined and is quite thirsty, something which is only exacerbated by a CVT automatic gearbox that has a tendency to hold the revs high for too long. The infotainment system isn’t the most intuitive, but what is useful is the X-Mode sub-menu. Here you’ll find live data for vehicle angles and torque distribution which is useful for off-roading.
“The Forester’s steering is fairly light, and by SUV standards, the chassis is quite responsive, too. Both of these things make it feel responsive and agile around town.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
- Who will like it: People wanting a mid-size car with lots of space and durability.
- Who won’t like it: If refinement and value for money are priorities, the Forester may not be for you.
7. Volkswagen Amarok
The Volkswagen Amarok is proof that not all commercial vehicles need to feel stripped-back and utilitarian
- Prices from £48,125 exc. VAT
The latest Volkswagen Amarok is related to the Ford Ranger mentioned above as VW and Ford have been in partnership with each other for the past few years when it comes to this commercial vehicle.
While the Amarok and Ranger do share quite a few components, including engines, suspension, transmissions, and electronics, the Amarok does enough to differentiate itself.
Despite the similarities, we’ve ranked the Amarok lower than the Range for a number of reasons. While the Ranger is available as a single or double-cab and with a wide range of engines, the Amarok comes exclusively as a four-door, five-seat double-cab, and is only available with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, producing a healthy 237bhp and 600Nm of torque. This is enough to tow loads of up to 3,500kg.
Despite its lower rankings, the Amarok is equally as capable as the Ranger when it comes to off-road driving. The four-wheel drive system offers plenty of grip and is fully-automatic, so all you have to do is select which drive mode you want via a rotary controller and the system will optimise the steering, stability and slip control and all-wheel drive settings accordingly.
“There’s no avoiding the fact that the Amarok is a big beast, and it requires extra attention when driving on congested streets. Fortunately it’s equipped with all of the latest safety tech, including pedestrian detection and rear cross-traffic alert which makes things easier.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: Buyers wanting pick-up utility with a touch of class
- Who won’t like it: Those prioritising value might find the Ford Ranger is a better bet.
8. Land Rover Discovery
The Land Rover Discovery is a big and imposing vehicle that can also tackle seriously rough terrain.
- Prices from £74,000
The Land Rover Discovery is a big SUV that can do it all. Its sizeable 7-seat body offers prodigious practicality and there’s outstanding off-road ability from a high-tech chassis marshalled by Land Rover’s Terrain Response system. Yet, while doing all this, the Discovery is still comfortable and relaxing to drive on the road. As far as the qualities you want from a large SUV go, there are precious few weak spots, but prices are on the high side.
“The Discovery manages to blend the unrivalled off-road ability and toughness of the company's previous 4x4s with a considerably better on-road driving experience and greater efficiency.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor.
- Who will like it: Buyers looking for a seven-seat car with great off-road ability.
- Who won’t like it: People may be put-off by the Discovery’s high running costs.
Latest Land Rover Discovery deals
9. Mercedes G-Class
The Mercedes G-Class is a motoring icon, and the latest version is better than ever.
- Prices from £155,000
The Mercedes G-Class is an upmarket SUV that hides thoroughly modern mechanicals under a retro body. Taking its cues from the seventies original, details like the spare wheel on the rear door, exposed door hinges and round headlights are clear nods to the legendary first G-Wagen. The Merc’s square-edged styling still packs plenty of visual appeal, while the interior is as luxurious as the brand’s limousines and crammed with the latest driver aids.
Head away from tarmac and a clever four-wheel drive system with locking differentials gives the G-Glass excellent mud-plugging ability. However, the big Merc’s vague steering means it's best to take it easy on the road, even in the outrageous 577bhp AMG G 63. The easy-going diesel-powered G 400 d makes a better all-rounder, but with prices firmly in the six-figures league, the Merc remains a niche choice, albeit one that has been able to gather a very loyal following over the years.
“If we had the money, we’d go the whole hog and have the Mercedes-AMG G 63, or if that seems too uncouth, then the all-electric model is another alternative.” – Alex Ingram, ex-chief reviewer.
- Who will like it: Those after a utilitarian look on the outside and luxury on the inside.
- Who won’t like it: If practicality is high on your agenda, rivals like the Range Rover or Bentley Bentayga are better options.
10. KGM Rexton
If you’re heading off-road and need a seven-seat car on the cheap, the KGM Rexton should be on your shortlist.
- Prices from £42,500
The KGM Rexton, formerly known as the SsangYong Rexton, is one of very few cars that can take on the toughest of terrain while carrying a family of seven and their luggage. Admittedly, the exterior styling is a little bit awkward in places, but nobody can question the Rexton’s ability when it comes to off-roading.
Underneath you’ll find a traditional ladder frame chassis, and this does make this KGM feel a bit ponderous on Tarmac. If you can live with the fairly bouncy ride, though, it’s still a pleasant place to be with a decent amount of kit inside, such as leather upholstery and a 9.2-inch touchscreen. It should prove tough mechanically, too, as the Korean brand includes a seven-year/90,000-mile warranty as standard.
“Although the Rexton’s separate chassis construction is undeniably rugged, these days it’s typically reserved for commercial-based pick-ups and the like.” – Auto Express test team.
- Who will like it: Large families who need up to seven seats at a low price or those who need a capable tow car.
- Who won’t like it: Some people might be wary about the smaller dealership and support network compared to rivals.
What is a 4x4?
In recent times, the huge expansion in what we like to term ‘the SUV market’ has brought a big increase in the number of cars on sale with four-wheel drive. It’s probably safe to say that a car with four-wheel drive isn’t quite what most people are envisaging when they talk about ‘4x4s’, though.
The term ‘4x4’ is more usually transposed with ‘SUV’ (Sports Utility Vehicle), referring to the style of car – tall, tough-looking, designed to be driven off road – rather than its drivetrain. Although you can have 4x4 sports cars, hot hatches and estates, it’s the all-wheel-drive SUVs that are most often associated with the term 4x4.
While some cars referred to as SUVs are front-wheel drive and potentially no more adept in the rough stuff than a standard hatchback or crossover, the definition we apply to 4x4s is that they’re 4WD SUVs designed with off-road driving as a more central consideration. These are the kind of cars you’d be looking to buy if you needed to regularly or occasionally use the added traction and protection from rough terrain that 4x4 vehicles are built to provide.
While our best SUVs round-up focuses more on the cars that excel in the kind of everyday driving to which SUVs are usually exposed – namely on the road with the occasional snowfall or gravel driveway to contend with – 4x4s can go the extra mile when rough terrain is more regularly encountered.
Choosing the best 4x4
A big part of the decision-making process here will be working out how much off-road ability you actually need. As 4x4 cars get more capable over rough terrain, they tend to become less comfortable and composed on the tarmac. While 4x4s that are brilliantly comfortable on the road and capable off it do exist, you’ll need to pay a premium to buy one. More extreme off-road driving is ultimately about not getting stuck and, at a basic level, that means good tyres and lots of ground clearance.
4x4s designed to be driven off-road will have lots of ground clearance and suspension travel, plus protection underneath for when either runs out. There are numerous 4x4 systems available, too. For off-road 4x4s, being able to fix the transmission in all-wheel-drive mode is useful and many models will also offer locking differentials and low-range gearboxes for really difficult terrain.
You will find all manner of electronic aids for off-roading fitted to various models. Advanced traction control systems that adjust the car’s settings for different types of terrain are common in higher-end cars, as are air suspension systems that can adjust the ride height to suit the conditions. More commonplace are extras like hill descent control that will lower a car down a steep descent automatically using the ABS braking system. Many 4x4 models also come with 360-degree camera systems to give you a better view of obstacles around the car.
The 4x4 market
These days almost every car brand builds an SUV of some kind, but if you want a 4x4 with genuine off-road ability, there are certain marques that have a strong reputation, and deservedly so. Land Rover is an obvious choice for UK buyers, although the US has Jeep and many of the Japanese marques are renowned 4x4 specialists with dominant positions in different markets around the world.
Size is very important, but it’s not necessarily a reliable indicator of off-road ability. Small 4x4s like the Dacia Duster can deliver a lot of rough-terrain prowess for not a lot of money. While it might not rock-crawl like a Land Cruiser or ford deep water like a Defender, it will get you much further than a regular hatchback.
Pick-up trucks are also a value-for-money choice that happen to be very tax efficient for businesses (though less so following the 2025 tax changes) and company car users, while models at the upper end of the scale like the mighty Range Rover can give you genuine luxury.
If you’re after traction rather than ultimate off-road ability, there are lots of 4x4 estate cars that don’t quite have the same raised ride height of an SUV but do provide the same kind of practicality and all-weather grip. They can be a good bet in areas that get regular snow and with a good set of winter tyres fitted they can prove extremely capable.
Searching for maximum space? Check out the best large SUVs...