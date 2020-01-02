​Britain’s roads are awash with SUVs of various sizes, and while many people refer to these cars as “4x4s” this isn’t always the case. Many of the SUVs that you see on the road are actually two-wheel-drive, and these have been designed to stay firmly on the Tarmac. So what if you really want to head into the rough stuff? That’s where the best 4x4s and off-road cars come in.

Choosing a car with four-wheel drive will still allow you to drive on the road, but it’ll also give you far more capability when the going gets tough and muddy. Of course, some 4x4s are better than others at traversing the toughest terrain, so our experts have thoroughly tested every off-roader that you can buy in the UK and rounded up our definitive top 10.

If you require a tough vehicle with extra grip for slippery road conditions or serious off-road forays, but still want to be well set-up for normal road driving, the best 4x4s will cover all the bases.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve also prioritised durability and practicality in making our selection, paying particular attention to running costs, safety kit and value-for-money prices. If that sounds like your perfect new car, you’ve come to the right place.

Compare the 10 best 4x4s and off-road cars

You can compare our review ratings for the best 4x4s and off-road cars using the table below, along with the WLTP combined efficiency and links to the latest deals.

Scroll down to learn more about the best 4x4s and off-road cars currently on the market or click the links above to read more about each car...

1. Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is our favourite 4x4 at the moment and it’s just as capable on the road as it is off.