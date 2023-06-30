Ford Ranger pick-up review

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit. The smartphone projection only takes up about half the screen, which might disappoint some, but it means you have climate controls and handy shortcuts to the settings menu there all the time. It’s also good to see Ford hasn’t given up on good old-fashioned physical buttons, unlike its VW Amarok sibling, because there’s an array of them below the central touchscreen for the climate control and audio systems.

The crisp digital instrument panel provides ample information, from fuel economy to 4x4 status. The display also changes depending on the drive mode you select. However, we weren’t able to display a full map view even when using Ford’s own sat-nav; we could only provide turn-by-turn instructions. The digital driver instrument cluster in the Amarok can manage this and is generally more configurable.

There is a range of driving modes, which you switch through using the rotary dial on the centre console. On top of this are four buttons, which also allow you to select between two, and four-wheel drive modes.

The Ranger's redesigned cab has more space inside, and the addition of an electric parking brake also helps to free up space on the centre console. There’s plenty of storage space, including two cupholders in the centre console, plus two more that pop out from either end of the dashboard, twin glove boxes and a shelf in between, and another bin under the central armrest. There’s also a tray for your smartphone in the dash, which includes a wireless charging pad in pricier models.

The front seats are wide and comfortable and offer lots of adjustability, although the headrests are as hard as rocks. The Ranger’s interior door handles take a bit of getting used to because they’re inside the grab handles on the doors, and aren’t that easy to spot.

Key touchpoints feel very high quality, including the steering wheel, tops of the doors and centre console. However, poke around a bit and it doesn’t take long to find some hard, scratchy plastics. We have no doubt they’ll be durable and suit lower-spec versions destined to be workhorses, but they’re a bit of let down in the cabin of plusher models, which some will be considering as a family SUV alternative.

Pick-up dimensions

Body style Height Width Length Single Cab 1,880mm 1,918mm (2,208mm inc mirrors) 5,370mm Double Cab 1,884mm 1,918mm (2,208mm inc mirrors) 5,370mm

Load area dimensions

Body style Height Width Length Single Cab 529mm 1,224-1,584mm 2,332mm Double Cab 529mm 1,224-1,584mm 1,564mm