Pick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger is the 2024 Auto Express Pick-up of the Year, with the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok commended
The threat of the taxman closing the VAT loophole for one-tonne pick-up trucks is a faded memory, so we can continue to celebrate these capable all-round machines. And if there’s one truck that stands head and shoulders above its rivals, it’s the Ford Ranger.
This is the second straight win in this category for the latest Ranger, and the sixth in a row for Ford’s pick-up overall, with the sheer breadth of choice within the line-up giving it appeal that its rivals struggle to match.
There are single and double-cab options in the most basic XL trim level, rugged Tremor and Wildtrak X versions, premium Wildtrak and posh Platinum variants, and at the top of the range is the Raptor performance off-roader. But Ford hasn’t stopped there, with the recent unveiling of the MS-RT ‘sport truck’ showing yet another side of the Ranger’s character.
Even the most basic models come with a central touchscreen display and digital dials, while high-spec variants feature large, user-friendly displays and the kind of cabin finish that wouldn’t look out of place in a premium SUV. All versions feature a raft of safety kit to help keep you and your passengers secure, too.
The engine range is based on a 2.0-litre diesel, with the Raptor adding a 3.0-litre V6 petrol, and all units pack a punch that means carrying heavy payloads is no problem, while towing is a breeze, too. Thanks to the 2.0-litre capacity, fuel economy remains decent for a vehicle that is going to work hard for a living. And while the Ranger’s chassis is designed for carrying payloads, it’s can be surprisingly comfortable, too.
Our choice
Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Wildtrak (£41,681 ex.VAT)
What was once the top-spec version of the Ranger has been overtaken by Platinum, Raptor and MS-RT variants, but it’s still generously equipped and feels like an SUV inside. It just so happens that it’s also capable of doing a day’s hard work.
Commended
As ever, the Toyota Hilux is a smart choice for buyers looking for a dependable work vehicle, and constant updates mean it still deserves commendation. Single, extended and chassis-cab options add variety, while the high-spec GR Sport offers a roadgoing link to the company’s Dakar racers.
For a more upmarket pick-up truck experience, the Volkswagen Amarok delivers. Handsome SUV-style looks, plush cabin materials and a refined drive mark it out, while the smooth V6 powertrains and automatic gearboxes deliver plenty of pulling power for towing.
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below.
New Car Awards 2024: the winners
