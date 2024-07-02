Pick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger

The threat of the taxman closing the VAT loophole for one-tonne pick-up trucks is a faded memory, so we can continue to celebrate these capable all-round machines. And if there’s one truck that stands head and shoulders above its rivals, it’s the Ford Ranger.

This is the second straight win in this category for the latest Ranger, and the sixth in a row for Ford’s pick-up overall, with the sheer breadth of choice within the line-up giving it appeal that its rivals struggle to match.

There are single and double-cab options in the most basic XL trim level, rugged Tremor and Wildtrak X versions, premium Wildtrak and posh Platinum variants, and at the top of the range is the Raptor performance off-roader. But Ford hasn’t stopped there, with the recent unveiling of the MS-RT ‘sport truck’ showing yet another side of the Ranger’s character.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even the most basic models come with a central touchscreen display and digital dials, while high-spec variants feature large, user-friendly displays and the kind of cabin finish that wouldn’t look out of place in a premium SUV. All versions feature a raft of safety kit to help keep you and your passengers secure, too.