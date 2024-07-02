Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia

Little sums up Skoda’s brilliant values quite like the Skoda Octavia – a car that does the sensible stuff so very well. It really is the do-anything family companion.

Family cars don’t need to be sporty, but they do need to be comfortable, clever, well equipped and efficient, and those are four very big ticks for Skoda’s mid-sized car; it dwarfs the likes of the Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf in terms of its dimensions, even though it’s in the same price bracket. Despite the matching figures, the Skoda feels more expensive inside, thanks to a smarter cabin with slick in-car ergonomics – a crucial benefit when family life is so hectic.

It’s available as a hatchback or an estate, which sell in roughly similar numbers in the UK. Both feature a huge boot, but that doesn’t come at the expense of terrific rear passenger space. High-mileage users are also catered for in a way not many car makers still do, with not one but two diesel options, plus a pair of petrol units.

The latest Octavia was launched earlier in 2024, with the mid-life facelift smartening up the front end and lifting standard-kit levels to give the car even more appeal. Equipment on even the entry SE Technology trim looks generous, with a big 13-inch touchscreen infotainment joined by heated seats, wireless phone connectivity and front and rear parking sensors.